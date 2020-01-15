CLOSE

With this lovely thing called technology, a radio show isn't necessary for audio media. So with our Hawk Central radio show in limbo following Tuesday's mass layoffs at KXnO radio in Des Moines, Chad Leistikow and Mark Emmert didn't leave you hanging.

In fact, we conversed for nearly 30 minutes beyond our usual radio-show air time, bringing you our thoughts on Iowa's 75-62 win at Northwestern; the ripple effect of A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs going to the NFL on the 2020 football roster; and lots of talk about what CJ Fredrick's return from a foot injury can do for Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes and the NCAA Tournament.

For the SoundCloud link, click here.