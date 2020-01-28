CLOSE

Bob Nicolls explains why he and others are on board to donate millions to the Hawkeye wrestling program. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Big things are on the way for the Iowa wrestling program.

Yes, bigger even than this Friday’s sold-out, No. 1-vs.-No. 2 dual between Iowa and Penn State.

If approved by the Board of Regents during their Feb. 5 meeting in Urbandale, planning will begin to construct a standalone, wrestling-only operations center on the South side of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. And, given the groundswell of financial support that has quietly developed in the past two years, passage of the agenda item — released publicly Tuesday morning — should be a formality.

“A small group of really committed fans have really stepped up,” said University of Iowa associate vice president for athletics development Kevin Collins, an Iowa City native and the fundraising lead for the facility project.

The current Dan Gable Wrestling Complex, located on the second floor of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, is “very adequate right now,” Collins added, “but it doesn’t match our championship ambitions or culture.”

The new facility, according to the regents' agenda, will be fully funded by private donations and cost between $17 million and $20 million — or more than 12 times the program's 2019-20 budget of $1.65 million that includes travel, recruiting, equipment, coaching salaries, scholarships and anything else.

It would offer 37,000 square feet of operating space on two levels and would include men’s and women’s locker rooms, a wrestling space about twice the size of the current room, a strength-and-conditioning center, therapy rooms for recovery, offices for the coaching staff and a “Hall of Champions” space that honors a rich Hawkeye wrestling history that includes 23 NCAA championships and 84 individual national titles.

If you've seen the cluster of trees adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena that are across the street from the baseball stadium, that's where the proposed facility would be built. And, in maybe the most interesting detail of all, the concept is for the new facility to connect by tunnel to the floor level of Carver.

This is a vision that 14th-year head coach Tom Brands has held for years, a plan to ensure that Iowa City is the most attractive wrestling destination in the country.

But to get a vision like this off the ground takes money.

Big money.

And that’s where a man who grew up in Illinois and now lives in tiny Franktown, Colorado (population 400; about 35 miles south of Denver) enters the story.

Bob Nicolls, a native of La Grange, Illinois, was a University of Iowa freshman in 1976 — the same year that an Olympic champion named Dan Gable became the wrestling program’s first-year head coach. While Nicolls didn’t have a wrestling background, he quickly fell in love with the sport and the success Gable's Hawkeyes enjoyed.

“I came to Iowa and it’s like, ‘Wow, we win at wrestling.’ We were third (at NCAAs) that year,” Nicolls said. “But then we won the next nine years.”

63 photos: Wrestling legend Dan Gable through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dan Gable celebrates during a dual meet on Feb. 18, 1996 in Iowa City.
Dan Gable celebrates during a dual meet on Feb. 18, 1996 in Iowa City. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Iowa legend Dan Gable visits with the team on stage after the Hawkeyes won the 2008 NCAA Championships on March 22, 2008, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Iowa legend Dan Gable visits with the team on stage after the Hawkeyes won the 2008 NCAA Championships on March 22, 2008, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
A golden moment: Dan Gable battles Ruslan Ashuraliev of the Soviet Union during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The Iowan's 3-0 victory gave him the gold medal.
A golden moment: Dan Gable battles Ruslan Ashuraliev of the Soviet Union during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The Iowan's 3-0 victory gave him the gold medal. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this 1972 photo, the mayor of Waterloo (Lloyd Turner) and his wife greet Olympic gold medal winner Dan Gable on his return home from Munich, Germany. A small group waited outside the Waterloo airport for the plane that arrived at 2:30 a.m.
In this 1972 photo, the mayor of Waterloo (Lloyd Turner) and his wife greet Olympic gold medal winner Dan Gable on his return home from Munich, Germany. A small group waited outside the Waterloo airport for the plane that arrived at 2:30 a.m. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
A young Dan Gable in action (undated photo).
A young Dan Gable in action (undated photo). FILE
Fullscreen
Gary Kurdelmeier, right, and Dan Gable in their early years at Iowa. Kurdelmeier hired Gable as an assistant coach in 1973.
Gary Kurdelmeier, right, and Dan Gable in their early years at Iowa. Kurdelmeier hired Gable as an assistant coach in 1973. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this 1991 photo, Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable talks with John Oostendorp.
In this 1991 photo, Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable talks with John Oostendorp. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this 1977 photo, Iowa coach Dan Gable leads the celebration after the top-ranked Hawkeyes raced to tie Iowa State 17-17. Also pictured: John Bowlsby (rear), Keith Mourlam and assistant coach Jay Robinson. Iowa trailed 14-5 after six bouts.
In this 1977 photo, Iowa coach Dan Gable leads the celebration after the top-ranked Hawkeyes raced to tie Iowa State 17-17. Also pictured: John Bowlsby (rear), Keith Mourlam and assistant coach Jay Robinson. Iowa trailed 14-5 after six bouts. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Fullscreen
Iowa's 10 wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships after winning the Big Ten Conference title in Iowa City in 1976, when Dan Gable (pictured in the middle) was an assistant coach under Gary Kurdelmeier.
Iowa's 10 wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships after winning the Big Ten Conference title in Iowa City in 1976, when Dan Gable (pictured in the middle) was an assistant coach under Gary Kurdelmeier. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this 1995 photo, Iowa coach Dan Gable is pictured with Ray Brinzer, who had just won a title in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
In this 1995 photo, Iowa coach Dan Gable is pictured with Ray Brinzer, who had just won a title in the Big Ten Conference tournament. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
On Feb. 18, 1996, Iowa coach Dan Gable congratulates Mark Ironside after he beat Iowa State's Jason Derry at 134 pounds.
On Feb. 18, 1996, Iowa coach Dan Gable congratulates Mark Ironside after he beat Iowa State's Jason Derry at 134 pounds. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
On Feb. 18, 1996 in Iowa City, Iowa coach Dan Gable meets 118-pounder Mike Mena at the edge of the mat after Mena pinned Iowa State's Jason Nurre in 4:47.
On Feb. 18, 1996 in Iowa City, Iowa coach Dan Gable meets 118-pounder Mike Mena at the edge of the mat after Mena pinned Iowa State's Jason Nurre in 4:47. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
This photo was taken on May 23, 1996. Dan Gable, left, and Irving Weber, 95, both of Iowa City, were among 66 Iowa Community Hero torch bearers when the Olympic flame passed through Iowa.
This photo was taken on May 23, 1996. Dan Gable, left, and Irving Weber, 95, both of Iowa City, were among 66 Iowa Community Hero torch bearers when the Olympic flame passed through Iowa. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Dan Gable displays his wrestling gold medal in Iowa City, Iowa in 1996.
Dan Gable displays his wrestling gold medal in Iowa City, Iowa in 1996. Register file photo
Fullscreen
From left, Bruce Baumgartner, 1984 and 1992 gold medalist in wrestling, Joe Frazier, 1962 gold medalist in boxing and Dan Gable, 1972 gold medalist in wrestling attend the 100 Golden Olympians gala reception at the Marriott Hotel in Atlanta Thursday, July 18, 1996.
From left, Bruce Baumgartner, 1984 and 1992 gold medalist in wrestling, Joe Frazier, 1962 gold medalist in boxing and Dan Gable, 1972 gold medalist in wrestling attend the 100 Golden Olympians gala reception at the Marriott Hotel in Atlanta Thursday, July 18, 1996. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this March 18, 1997 photo and still recuperating from hip-replacement surgery, Dan Gable relies on crutches as he supervises his wrestlers during a workout.
In this March 18, 1997 photo and still recuperating from hip-replacement surgery, Dan Gable relies on crutches as he supervises his wrestlers during a workout. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable announces Monday, July 14, 1997, in Iowa City that he will leave the head coaching position after 21 years stating among other reasons the desire to spend more time with his family. "I've done everything I can as an athlete and a coach," he said. "I'm at a point where I can help others."
Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable announces Monday, July 14, 1997, in Iowa City that he will leave the head coaching position after 21 years stating among other reasons the desire to spend more time with his family. "I've done everything I can as an athlete and a coach," he said. "I'm at a point where I can help others." AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Dan Gable holds still as his daughter Mackenzie, 9, moves his mouth as she said, "I am not going to retire." after a news conference in Iowa City, Monday, July 14, 1997.
Iowa coach Dan Gable holds still as his daughter Mackenzie, 9, moves his mouth as she said, "I am not going to retire." after a news conference in Iowa City, Monday, July 14, 1997. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Dan Gable spent much of the day on Oct. 17, 1999 talking with wrestling fans like Clay Blanchard of Des Moines and signing autographs during the grand opening of InterMat Wrestling in Johnston.
Dan Gable spent much of the day on Oct. 17, 1999 talking with wrestling fans like Clay Blanchard of Des Moines and signing autographs during the grand opening of InterMat Wrestling in Johnston. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this Oct. 13, 2000 photo, U.S. freestyle coaches Dan Gable, left, and Bruce Burnett offer direction to former University of Iowa Star Lincoln McIlravey during his win against Turkey's Yuksel Sanli.
In this Oct. 13, 2000 photo, U.S. freestyle coaches Dan Gable, left, and Bruce Burnett offer direction to former University of Iowa Star Lincoln McIlravey during his win against Turkey's Yuksel Sanli. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this March 17, 2001 photo and at right, Minnesota's J Robinson takes a ribbing from former Iowa coach Dan Gable, right, his ex-boss. Minnesota won its first team title under Robinson.
In this March 17, 2001 photo and at right, Minnesota's J Robinson takes a ribbing from former Iowa coach Dan Gable, right, his ex-boss. Minnesota won its first team title under Robinson. RODNEY WHITE / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, left, meets with Dan Gable in Leach's Capitol Hill office Wednesday, July 11, 2001.
Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, left, meets with Dan Gable in Leach's Capitol Hill office Wednesday, July 11, 2001. AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
AP FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
In this March 7, 2006 photo, Fred Hoiberg, left, former Iowa State University basketball star and guard with the NBA Timberwolves, and Dan Gable, former University of Iowa wrestling coach, autograph shirts Tuesday at the Iowa Statehouse as part of Soy Day activities.
In this March 7, 2006 photo, Fred Hoiberg, left, former Iowa State University basketball star and guard with the NBA Timberwolves, and Dan Gable, former University of Iowa wrestling coach, autograph shirts Tuesday at the Iowa Statehouse as part of Soy Day activities. BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
On Dec. 21, 2006, Iowa assistant Dan Gable and others celebrate a moment.
On Dec. 21, 2006, Iowa assistant Dan Gable and others celebrate a moment. REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands gets a hug from mentor Dan Gable after Iowa won the 2008 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships on March 22, 2008, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands gets a hug from mentor Dan Gable after Iowa won the 2008 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships on March 22, 2008, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
BILL NEIBERGALL / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, greets Kathy Gable as her husband, former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, looks on at the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City on May 7, 2007.
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, greets Kathy Gable as her husband, former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, looks on at the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City on May 7, 2007. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, standing center, works with UI junior Daniel Dennis to show a technique to former UI wrestler Doug Schwab, left, as former UI wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Randy Lewis, right, looks on Aug. 4, 2008, in the UI wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, standing center, works with UI junior Daniel Dennis to show a technique to former UI wrestler Doug Schwab, left, as former UI wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Randy Lewis, right, looks on Aug. 4, 2008, in the UI wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Legendary Waterloo High School wrestling coach Bob Siddens talks with Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
Legendary Waterloo High School wrestling coach Bob Siddens talks with Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA. Legendary Waterloo High School wrestling coach Bob Siddens talks with Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Dan Gable jokes with former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Sept. 2 in Coralville.
Dan Gable jokes with former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Sept. 2 in Coralville. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Former Gable wrestler Barry Davis embraces his former coach during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Sept. 2 in Coralville.
Former Gable wrestler Barry Davis embraces his former coach during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Sept. 2 in Coralville. IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Dan Gable demonstrated with redshirt freshman Matt Gurule during a clinic explaining the difference in techniques and rules between folk style wrestling and freestyle wrestling at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex on Saturday morning, April 7, 2012.
Dan Gable demonstrated with redshirt freshman Matt Gurule during a clinic explaining the difference in techniques and rules between folk style wrestling and freestyle wrestling at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex on Saturday morning, April 7, 2012. BENJAMIN ROBERTS / IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN PHOTO
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye wrestling coach Dan Gable, right, and current head coach Tom Brands are photographed at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, April 13, 2012. Gable wears his 1972 Olympic gold medal while Brands sports his won in the 1996 Games.
Former Hawkeye wrestling coach Dan Gable, right, and current head coach Tom Brands are photographed at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, April 13, 2012. Gable wears his 1972 Olympic gold medal while Brands sports his won in the 1996 Games. BENJAMIN ROBERTS / IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN PHOTO
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye wrestling coach Dan Gable, left, and current head coach Tom Brands compare their Olympic gold medals at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, April 13, 2012. Gable wears his 1972 Olympic gold medal while Brands sports his won in the 1996 Games.
Former Hawkeye wrestling coach Dan Gable, left, and current head coach Tom Brands compare their Olympic gold medals at the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, April 13, 2012. Gable wears his 1972 Olympic gold medal while Brands sports his won in the 1996 Games. BENJAMIN ROBERTS / IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN PHOTO
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Fast forward four-plus decades.

    Nicolls, now 61, is a real-estate magnate. He operates Monarch Investments, which owns and operates 57,000 apartment units across 22 states. A passionate Hawkeye wrestling fan who observed Gable’s historic decades of dominance (15 NCAA titles in 21 years) wants to see Iowa firmly back on top again.

    So, a few years back as Penn State continued to rack up NCAA titles, Nicolls reached out to Brands and asked how he could help. The next day, Brands hopped in a truck and headed to Colorado. They discussed the idea of a new world-class wrestling facility. Over breakfast, Nicolls told Brands he would commit $1 million to the project.

    The ball was officially rolling.

    As fundraising momentum has grown, Nicolls has since upped his personal commitment to $3 million.

    The arrival of Spencer Lee, a three-time age-level world champion, and the positive momentum created since signaled to Nicolls that Brands had the program on the right track. He didn’t want to see Iowa fall behind in facilities. Other Big Ten programs like Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State have invested heavily in recent years in state-of-the-art wrestling facilities. Oklahoma State is trying to raise funds for a $40 million wrestling facility.

    “There’s a lot of camaraderie with the team and a lot of excitement when you’re winning," Nicolls said. “(Brands) made those changes. But the one thing he can’t do is build a facility brick by brick. He needs helps with that.”

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee, two-time national champion
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4. Cam Kramer/Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds. Cam Kramer / Special to the Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
    Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018.
    Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena.
    Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
    Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. David Dermer, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
    Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Nicolls challenged a group of Iowa investors to help fund the project. About 20 to 25, Nicolls estimated, have combined to generate another $2 million in commitments. Adding Nicolls' $3 million, that’s $5 million alone from his group.

      Collins said others have caught wind of Nicolls' efforts, and now the total funds raised for the facility is just under $10 million. So, UI is basically halfway home before even getting the regents' approval.

      Assuming the OK comes next week, the university's hope is that more Hawkeye wrestling supporters emerge to write some big checks. 

      Nicolls won't stop his efforts, either. As he put it, he will “be banging on doors" to get more fans on board, whether it's $100 or $100,000 at a time.

      “A lot of people don’t know how good of guys Tom and Terry (Brands) and the whole staff are. Once you get to know them a little bit, you just want to work that much harder,” Nicolls said. “Because they really work their asses off for their guys and for the school. And you just want to join that kind of energy.”

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE