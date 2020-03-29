CLOSE

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson spoke a number of college basketball coaches about their emotions following the announcement that the NCAA tournament will be cancelled do to the coronavirus. USA TODAY

There’s a seismic vote planned for Monday that could change the near future of college sports. The NCAA’s Division I Council is set to determine whether athletes whose seasons were cut short from concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic should be granted an extra year of collegiate eligibility.

The decision, especially for spring sports athletes whose seasons were just getting under way when the NCAA determined to cancel all winter and spring championships, would on the surface seem to be a no-brainer. And the 40 or so administrators who are convening Monday know that, too.

But in this case, the right decision is going to be the most difficult decision. Voting yes to an extra year of eligibility would mean signing off on the possibility of millions of extra dollars in scholarship costs to universities already in more precarious cash-flow positions by the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament … with the possibility of a washed-out or shortened football season further crippling budgets.

The easiest, cleanest decision for the Council on Monday is to vote “no” — to both winter and spring athletes who saw their seasons (or careers) end. Wash your hands of this, say it was an act of God and this was an unfortunate, extraordinary circumstance. You can go to bed knowing that future competitive balance won't be thrown out of whack and knowing that America has far greater losses to worry about right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the right decision Monday is to vote "yes" to eligibility relief.

Vote "yes" to spring sports athletes. Vote "yes" to winter sports athletes whose postseasons were cut short.

It was extraordinary and unprecedented for the NCAA to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the wrestling championships, hockey's Frozen Four, the baseball and softball College World Series and every other spring sport. Likewise, administrators should search for extraordinary solutions in the wake of this pandemic to do what is right for what aligns with their core values.

Coaches at all levels encourage their athletes to fight to the finish. Never give up. When the game or match is on the line of when unforeseen circumstances like injuries occur, always search for a path to success.

Will administrators hold themselves to the same standard? Probably not. They are too often led by the bottom line, not by what their own core values address.

From the NCAA’s website: The missive is about “prioritizing academics, well-being and fairness so college athletes can succeed on the field, in the classroom and for life.”

We can agree that these athletes are and should be continuing their academic pursuits during the COVID-19 situation. But what is fair to these college athletes, both on the field and in life? Taking away, for many of them, their opportunity at life-changing glory?

Here in Iowa, it feels appropriate to take a closer look at wrestling — a sport that reflects our blue-collar spirit.

When the NCAA canceled its winter and spring sports March 12, wrestling was the furthest along down the track — less than seven days away from the NCAA Championships U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The 330 qualifying wrestlers (at 10 weight classes) had been seeded; the brackets were drawn up. Each of those wrestlers was five wins away from a life-changing NCAA title. It was the right decision to cancel given what's unfolded, for sure, but is it also the right thing to eliminate 25% of each athlete’s postseason? In an individual sport like wrestling, the NCAA Championships are everything. It’s what everything is measured by.

The case of Iowa's Spencer Lee is a terrific example of the "what's right" discussion. The 125-pound phenom was heavily favored to win his third straight NCAA title as a junior. Next year, he would have been positioned to become the first four-time NCAA champ in the storied history of Iowa wrestling, which has won 23 NCAA team championships. Only four men in the history of the NCAA have achieved “four-timer” status; Lee was positioned to become the fifth — lifetime marketability and prestige.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee, two-time national champion
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4. Cam Kramer/Special to the Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds. Cam Kramer / Special to the Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. David Dermer, AP
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0.
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5.
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Now? Through no fault of Lee’s, his chance at history is gone.

    And let’s take it a step further. Many of Lee’s elite collegiate counterparts used the 2019-20 season as an Olympic redshirt season. Guys like Daton Fix of Oklahoma State and Yianni Diakomihalis or Cornell took the year off to focus on the (now-postponed) 2020 Games. Those wrestlers will get their year back.

    But Lee? Because he chose to compete with his Hawkeye teammates in pursuit of an NCAA team championship — the epitome of what college athletics are all about — would have his year of eligibility gone with a “no” vote Monday. How would that be fair? With a “no” vote, Lee’s historical record will be diminished for life, and the decision-makers will just move on.

    Again: Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary solutions. We are experiencing that now in America, as most of us operate in isolation from our homes. Why not search for the right thing to do when it comes to something as non-controversial as athlete eligibility?

    Is every athlete who had his/her season cut entitled to another full year of scholarship? Absolutely not. But vote “yes” to the eligibility question.

    In the case of wrestling, grant the 330 affected wrestlers one semester (spring of 2021) eligibility. They can't compete until January of 2021; same goes for basketball players. But for each and every one of them that chooses to come back, that’s potentially one life-changing semester.

    If that means an athlete must decide whether to walk on for one semester or walk away, let that decision be made by him or her … not by a committee of administrators who making six- and seven-figure salaries. It’s the hard thing to do, but the right thing to do.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

