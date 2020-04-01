CLOSE
Photos: Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. AP
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1.
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener. Register file photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Getty Images
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman. Register file photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members.
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members. Harry Baumert/The Register
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago. Rodney White/The Register
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right.
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) The Associated Press
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin. Register file photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. AP
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
    There was something comforting about hearing Kirk Ferentz’s voice on the first day of April. This is a time of year when we are normally interacting with Ferentz about spring practices, discussing position battles and the coming Iowa football season with growing anticipation.

    And even though “normal” is an elusive thing to find these days, Ferentz brought his typical, big-picture perspective to the conversation. And that felt normal … and much-needed during this stressful, uncertain time.

    Near the end of what became a 45-minute news conference over the phone with dozens of reporters, Ferentz was asked point-blank if he’d thought about a fall without college football. To his credit, Ferentz didn’t dodge the question. He spoke honestly, and a little ominously.

    “Anything’s possible right now,” Ferentz said. “I think all of us need to realize that. Selfishly … we all want to get back to work tomorrow, because we miss this. It’s what we do.”

    The global COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be hitting America harder each day is not lost on Ferentz, who knows that every day that passes without normalcy puts the 2020 football season as we know it in a little more peril.

    The clock is ticking.

    “What’s it mean if we’re not back? That’s not good,” Ferentz said. “What’s it mean if we’re not able to return to some semblance of normality, just in our daily lives, three months from now? It means that we’ve got bigger problems than missing football.”

    That’s a quote that needs to settle in right now, as much as we might not want to face it.

    If we want football to return, then we all need to be rigorous about stay-at-home measures to diminish the spread of COVID-19. Ferentz said he has watched more TV in the last two weeks than in the past 15 years combined, and it sounded like it as he talked about the need to “flatten the curve” as it relates to the deadly coronavirus and health-care system capacities.

    On that note, Ferentz and his veteran coaching staff are encouraging players to not “burn too many brain cells” worrying about when football might return. The Ferentz approach to COVID-19 isolation — with campus facilities closed — is to check in with each player frequently to make sure they're staying in shape, concentrating on academics, eating right and getting ample sleep.

    Ferentz said, by rule, coaches can have up to two hours of interaction with an athlete per week, but Iowa is intentionally not using that time.

    “Whatever we do now wouldn’t substitute for what we’re missing,” Ferentz said. “So, we’ll worry about that later. I guess that’s kind of my attitude right now on all this.”

    Again, there’s that needed perspective.

    On that big-picture front, maybe the biggest question on my mind Wednesday: For a college football nation that has had little to zero spring practices, how much prep time would be required to be able to play actual games?

    Because with that answer in mind, you can get a better idea of when the season could realistically start.

    And listening to Ferentz, there would need to be a minimum of about two months of training and practice before games could safely begin.

    Normally, Iowa players have their 15 spring practices from late March to late April. Then they report for summer conditioning in early June, and that lasts until mid-July. Then training camp begins around Aug. 1. Iowa’s football opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa.

    So, if two months is the minimum … players would need to be together by early July, at least as Ferentz sees it, in order to start the season on time.

    Chris Doyle and his strength and conditioning staff, Ferentz said, would need at least four weeks of summer work with players “before we started to think about practicing aggressively. To me, that would be bare-bones (minimum) after having a chance to talk to Chris about that topic. That’s about as close as you can cut it, quite frankly.”

    Then, four weeks of August camp are essential. That's what teams normally get. But that's normally a time to build on a base with what developed during spring practices. Four weeks might not be enough, but again, it would be the bare-bones minimum.

    The player-safety issue — and that’s not even factoring in what’s going on with COVID-19 come summertime — could be the biggest piece of the conversation about whether we’ll see college football as it is currently planned in the fall of 2020.

    “Hopefully the coaches have a voice. And hopefully maybe as important as anybody, the strength and conditioning and medical field have a voice, too,” Ferentz said. “First and foremost when we come back, we want to make sure we do it in a safe way for our players. Where we’re not putting them at risk by asking them to do something that they’re not capable of doing based on their training.”

    We did talk to Ferentz about quarterback Spencer Petras, about how he and wife, Mary, are passing the time at home and about his players’ surprising craving of vegetables they normally enjoy at the team facility.

    But, those didn't feel important to write about Wednesday.

    Even if it wasn’t all optimistic, Ferentz's perspective was what we needed to hear the most.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

