CLOSE
Photos: Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. AP
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1.
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members.
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members. Harry Baumert/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago. Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right.
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. AP
Fullscreen
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    If you can assume for a moment that a 2020 college football season will be played in some form (even if it doesn’t start until 2021), who might have an edge coming out of the cancellation of spring football?

    Kirk Ferentz, in isolation at his Iowa City home like the rest of us during this COVID-19 pandemic, has had time to mull that question.

    “If there’s any advantage that’s going to be gained by this delay or loss of time we’ve had on the field, it would really be an advantage if you have an experienced quarterback,” the 21st-year Hawkeye head coach said during a Zoom video conference Wednesday, which would have marked the 10th of Iowa's 15 permitted spring practices. “(For example), if you had a two-year starter coming back. I heard some NFL teams talk about that (in the lockout-shortened offseason of 2011).”

    That’s a fair point. If Iowa was, say, going to take the field on Sept. 5, 2020, against Northern Iowa with just three weeks of on-field practices since the Holiday Bowl, you’d feel better about Nate Stanley handling the first snap.

    But whenever Iowa plays again, it’s guaranteed to be breaking in a first-time college starter — probably redshirt sophomore Spencer Petras.

    To that point, Iowa is at a significant experience disadvantage. Ferentz thinks quarterback play is one of the most important pieces of spring development that was lost. A look at Iowa’s four trophy-game rivals is a sobering starting point. Each returns a quarterback entering Year 3 as a starter: Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (21 starts; game currently scheduled for Sept. 12), Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan (19 starts; Sept. 18), Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez (21 starts; Nov. 14) and Wisconsin’s Jack Coan (18 starts; Nov. 28).

    Even the teams with second-year starters — think Ohio State (Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields) and Penn State (Sean Clifford, who beat Iowa in Kinnick Stadium in October) — are far better-positioned in the QB-experience conversation. In total, nine of Iowa’s 12 opponents bring back QBs with a full season of starting experience. Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue are the exceptions.

    Iowa feels very good about what Petras has done as Stanley’s understudy, but whenever football resumes, he will more than likely look rustier than he would've been otherwise.

    But one area on offense should compensate for Iowa's QB inexperience.

    Even as we prepare to watch Tristan Wirfs be chosen as a top-10 NFL draft pick next week, Iowa’s offensive line should be well-positioned to protect Petras and keep even a less-practiced offense moving forward. The Hawkeyes will return a bevy of experience up front, starting with fourth-year left tackle Alaric Jackson. Center Tyler Linderbaum provides a tenacious anchor in the middle. Mark Kallenberger and Cole Banwart provide experienced starting points at guard (with a slew of young challengers, including Cody Ince and Justin Britt, expected to challenge them).

    And then there’s graduate transfer Coy Cronk.

    Cronk started 40 games at Indiana and the good news, per Ferentz, is that the 6-foot-5, 325-pound tackle was proceeding nicely with his recovery from a significant ankle injury. Ferentz was anticipating Cronk (who is back in his home state of Indiana) to be full speed for spring ball.

    Even though Cronk is missing valuable time learning the Hawkeye offense, his familiarity with the game should assist his on-field transition — whenever that occurs.

    “It sounds like his rehab has gone very, very well,” Ferentz said. “… He knows his way around the Big Ten field, if you will.”

    Ferentz remains concerned about fast-tracking college's offseason.

    He still views eight weeks as the bare-bones minimum (four of strength and conditioning, three of on-field practices plus a game week) to prepare for a first game, but there are scenarios being floated in which the window between reconvening and Week 1 is six weeks and possibly four.

    Yes, the 2011 NFL season had an on-time start and full 16-game schedule despite the 132-day lockout extending to July 25 that year.

    “I guess they got back in four weeks,” Ferentz noted. “But there’s a big difference in pro athletes and college athletes.”

    Very few college players are NFL-ready in college. To accentuate his point, he compared the development of NFL all-pro Desmond King (who started 51 games in his Iowa career that ended after the 2016 season) to current sophomore D.J. Johnson (who will compete for a starting cornerback job).

    “Yeah, we could get Desmond King ready to play in four weeks,” he said. “D.J., I’m not so sure. That’s not realistic.

    “The quality of play is going to be compromised a little bit with every cut that gets made. What we really need to be careful of is compromising the players’ well-being. It doesn’t do any good to push as hard as you can to be ready in Week 4, then have a bunch of guys hurt in Weeks 6, 7 and 8 because you weren’t taking a smart approach.”

    Yes, we all want to see football … even bad, fast-tracked football. But Ferentz makes a good argument that bad football could come with high injury price without proper lead time to a season.

    The CEO mentality of Ferentz shines during the COVID-19 isolation, including with the team book.

    Ferentz doesn't think schematic meetings over video calls would have much benefit for players. So his mentality is to focus on areas that can make the most impact.

    No. 1, the coaching staff is stressing academics. Taking a full load of online classes requires discipline, just like it would if 100-plus athletes were walking or driving from the football building to the lecture hall. Coaches have been diligent about checking up on scholastic progress; this time without football activity is a great opportunity to post strong grades.

    No. 2, there is a high priority on fostering team culture. This year’s team book is “Legacy” (as it was in 2016), which delves into the values instilled by the All Blacks of New Zealand, the world’s most successful rugby franchise.

    There are six teams in this year’s “Hawkeye Championship,” and those teams have been encouraged to keep each other accountable in all areas — including their workouts and life choices — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “From a football standpoint,” Ferentz said, “that might be as important as anything we’re doing right now.”

    Stanley has said that the 2019 team culture was the best of his four-year career at Iowa, and it may have rivaled the 2015 season that saw an over-achieving collection of players win 12 games and reach the Rose Bowl. Continuing that type of togetherness into 2020 is a bigger challenge now while in isolation.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE