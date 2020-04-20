CLOSE

Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch discusses an A.J. Epenesa play that swung momentum in the Holiday Bowl as it knocked out USC's starting QB. Listen: Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

One big reason that the 2020 NFL Draft will power on as scheduled: Because, for one week at the end of February, 337 of the nation’s top football prospects, national media and representatives from all 32 NFL teams converged in downtown Indianapolis.

The NFL Scouting Combine was completed March 1, less than two weeks before the COVID-19 global pandemic brought an indefinite end to organized sports in America. Just under the wire, NFL executives and decision-makers were able to make in-person evaluations — with both physical tests and one-on-one interviews — before being quarantined to their home offices in advance of the three-day draft that begins Thursday.

You could argue the NFL benefited from good fortune, as did many prospects who were invited to Indianapolis.

But for so many others, the timing was disastrous. NFL-hopeful players who were not invited to the Combine have historically relied on their college's pro day to get noticed. That’s the big day each one of these guys banks on; the few hours to get an audience of in-person NFL scouts and show what they can do.

But as pro days across the country were canceled, a large swath of prospects felt left behind.

Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch is one of those prospects.

“Not being able to get in front of coaches and scouts so they can see me do position work and other drills hurts their potential outlook on me,” Welch said. “I am in the best shape of my life, and I think that would have truly showed at pro day.”

Imagine building toward a single day with more than a decade of tireless work … and then having it disappear from the calendar. That’s what Welch grappled with when the heard the news while roaming the woods in search of shed deer antlers (a spring activity he enjoys).

“I was extremely upset and just took a while to reflect,” Welch said. “I am not one to feel sorry for myself, so I picked myself up and told myself to stay positive.

“We always talk about in football, ‘control what you can control.’ And that’s what I am trying to do during these trying times.”

Welch certainly wasn’t alone in his disappointment. He thinks unheralded Hawkeye teammates such as Wes Dvorak, Brady Ross and Devonte Young were among those who would have impressed scouts on pro day, much like so many past Iowa players have. (Wide receiver Riley McCarron’s 4.36-second 40-yard dash in 2017 helped launch him onto the practice squad for the New England Patriots during back-to-back Super Bowl runs; Ben Niemann’s 4.6 in the 40 in Iowa’s 2018 pro day helped the linebacker earn a path to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played a prominent role in February's Super Bowl win.)

Welch thinks that he was primed to wow the scouts at pro day. After two-plus months work in Iowa City after the Holiday Bowl, he was clocking personal-best times of 3.89 seconds in the pro-agility drill and 6.58 in the three-cone drill. At the NFL Combine, none of the 18 linebackers who tested were below 6.83 in the three-cone.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after sacking Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after sacking Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) tackle Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) A.J. Epenesa (94) and Kristian Welch (34) wrap up Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Middle Tennessee State running back Brad Anderson (11) during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) after his sack during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia, from left, Kristian Welch, Brady Ross, and Nate Stanley walk to midfield with honorary captain Miguel Merrick during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and defensive back Matt Hankins (8) move in to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Raheem Blackshear (2) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sportss Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets set before a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) Chauncey Golston (57) Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) get ready for a play during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball as he pushes off the helmet of Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. The Badgers have a chance to grab the lead in the crowded Big Ten West and take a key step toward their third straight appearance in the conference championship game when they visit Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome (3) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland is tacked by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa safety Jake Gervase (No. 30) and linebacker Kristian Welch team up to tackle Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Indiana Hoosiers running back Reese Taylor (2) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) picks up 33 yards on a run while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz blocks Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ? Mark Hoffman
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets his helmet knocked off while tackling Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold (45) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch.
Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold picks up 33 yards while stiff-arming Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's Kristian Welch walks into the stadim before the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Kristian Welch loses his helmet as he chases down Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Kristian Welch puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Kristian Welch talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's Nick Niemann, left, Amani Jones, center, and Kristian Welch, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the Hawkeyes football team's spring practice at Valley Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2017, in West Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers Jack Hockaday (48) and Kristian Welch (34) tackle Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “The numbers that I would have been able to put on display at pro day,” Welch said, “would have separated me from a lot of guys at my position.”

    Back to controlling what he can control: In his hometown of Iola, Wisconsin (population 1,300), Welch — with the help of his father — created a 98-second video of drills he would’ve performed on pro day. The video, which Welch (currently 6-foot-3, 240 pounds) shared with the Register, was filmed on a 40-degree day and highlights his change-of-direction movement, leg drive and closing speed.

    Those who closely followed Iowa’s 2019 season understand how valuable Welch was to the nation’s No. 5 scoring defense. He was a smart, physical middle linebacker who led the Hawkeyes in tackles (87) despite missing 3½ games with a stinger injury. 

    His agent, Ryan Hays, has fielded significant interest in Welch. Even though he was not among the five Hawkeyes invited to the Combine (Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa, Michael Ojemudia, Nate Stanley and Geno Stone), it’s possible he could be drafted.

    Welch thinks that one personal positive of the distant evaluations created by COVID-19 is Iowa’s reputation under Kirk Ferentz of producing NFL-ready players.

    “I think there are enough NFL Hawks out there right now for coaches and scouts to understand what it means," Welch said, "when you get an Iowa guy on their roster."

    Welch projects as an inside linebacker in either a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme and is selling himself as an all-phases player on special teams, a key attribute teams looks for with rosters limited to 53 players overall and 46 on gamedays.

    “I think I have the entire skill set that any NFL team would look for in an inside linebacker,” Welch said. “Range, athleticism, physicality, speed.”

    Welch should know his next step by Saturday evening, when the last of 255 NFL Draft picks are made and undrafted free agents can be signed. Until then, he — like so many others who didn’t get a pro day or in-person meetings with scouts — wait out the final moments of their unexpected, unusual offseason of uncertainty.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE