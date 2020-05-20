CLOSE
Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is tackled by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding during the second quarter Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is tackled by Illinois linebacker Dele Harding during the second quarter Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, scores on a 2-yard touchdown run ahead of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, scores on a 2-yard touchdown run ahead of Illinois defensive back Stanley Green, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) finds a seam in the Wisconsin defense but is stopped short of a first down during the second quarter.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) finds a seam in the Wisconsin defense but is stopped short of a first down during the second quarter. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson scampers for first down during the second quarter against Wisconsin.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson scampers for first down during the second quarter against Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin during the second half at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin during the second half at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Matt Marton, USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) and Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker, Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) breaks a run open as Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) collides with umpire Jeff Carr while attempting to catch a pass as Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and Cam Brown (6) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) collides with umpire Jeff Carr while attempting to catch a pass as Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields (5) and Cam Brown (6) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, runs the ball as he tries to fend off Penn State safety Garrett Taylor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, runs the ball as he tries to fend off Penn State safety Garrett Taylor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets tackled by Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets tackled by Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Umpire Jeff Carr collides with Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson during a play against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Umpire Jeff Carr collides with Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson during a play against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) celebrates a stop against Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) celebrates a stop against Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson during the first half Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour is held by Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum as he pursues Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour is held by Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum as he pursues Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during the second half of U-M's 10-3 win on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) and Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrate after a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Desmond Hutson (81) Mark Kallenberger (71) after a would-be touchdown during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over a defender during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over a defender during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chris Reames (98) tackles running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Earlier this week, Samson Evans became the third scholarship running back in the last nine months to voluntarily leave the Iowa football program.

    The decision, though, should be viewed as a sign of the top-end strength in Derrick Foster’s room — not any dysfunction within it.

    While Foster correctly acknowledges the Hawkeyes’ run-game production fell short of internal expectations in 2019 (90th in FBS at 3.95 yards per carry), there’s no doubt the room is in its best shape in three seasons, buoyed by the emergence of Tyler Goodson.

    And Hawkeye fans should be comforted to hear that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodson has been bulking up in suburban Atlanta while working out with a personal trainer and Mercer-bound younger brother Taylor.

    Foster, in an interview with the Register for Wednesday’s Hawk Central radio show on KXnO in Des Moines, reported that Goodson’s body weight is in the “198 to 200 pounds” range on his 5-foot-10 frame. He was between 190 and 195 last season as a true freshman. It's an incremental gain designed to improve Goodson's durability.

    “We felt like he had that frame to be able to do that and not lose any step, any speed,” Foster said. “He’s still got great quickness and great feet.”

    We may one day look back on Minnesota week 2019 as the time when the Goodson era officially began. It was then — after a maddening 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, in which the speedy Goodson had just six touches of the football — that Brian Ferentz and the offensive staff made a change in the backfield.

    Goodson would become the featured back. Against Minnesota, which entered 9-0 and No. 7 in the country, Goodson would set the tone with first-quarter bursts of 26 and 21 yards, followed by a 10-yard touchdown run that demonstrated his quickness to the edge and power to carry a tackler into the end zone.

    Two games later, Goodson’s 55-yard touchdown gallop at Nebraska pushed Iowa to an early 14-3 lead.

    It was obviously the right decision. Iowa went 4-0 with Goodson as the starter. He scored a touchdown in each of those games, including the 49-24 rout of USC in the Holiday Bowl.

    He got 65 carries in Iowa’s final four games, compared with 17 for Mekhi Sargent and 10 for Toren Young — who had been the team rushing leaders.

    “At the end of the day, the conversation was more so, ‘Let’s do what’s best for us as a team,’” Foster said. “Not to discredit the other guys and (say) they’re not best for the team, but we definitely wanted to put the best product, the best 11 guys out there that we felt like can get us started early.

    “And we felt Tyler could do that. And that’s where he came into play. Then Mekhi and Toren did a great job supporting that role for him moving forward.”

    Young has since given up his fifth year of eligibility, leaving Goodson (the first true freshman in program history to lead Iowa in rushing), Sargent (1,308 rushing yards in two seasons) and Ivory Kelly-Martin (the Week 1 starter in 2018)  to lead Iowa’s running backs into 2020. Sargent is uniquely placed in his native Key West, Florida — quite the outpost amid the pandemic.

    Backup will come from redshirt freshman Shadrick Byrd of Alabama, plus incoming freshmen Gavin Williams from Des Moines and LeShon Williams of suburban Chicago. (Six running backs, honestly, feel about right.) Gavin Williams enrolled in January at Iowa, in part to get a taste of spring practice — only to be sent back home in March to take online college classes.

    It’s certainly been an interesting and unexpected time, including for Foster, 34, as he enters his third season with the Hawkeyes. While working from home more these days, he considers himself blessed to see his son (who turned 1 on Wednesday) take his first steps. Normally this time of year, he'd be out recruiting.

    And he should feel good about his position group, too, as Henry Geil (transfer to Independence Community College, of "Last Chance U." fame), Young (pro aspirations) and now Evans (transfer portal) have said good-bye.

    “To be honest, (Evans) was a surprise. But I totally respect and understand his wishes. He will do very well moving forward. He is a great kid and a great young man," Foster said. "You never want to see a guy leave.

    "But with the backs we have we have in the room … I feel really comfortable and really confident about things moving forward."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE