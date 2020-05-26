CLOSE
From the archives: Photos of Kinnick Stadium through the years
This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972.
This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972. Special to the Press-Citizen
Iowa medical school graduate Mark Reese of Fort Collins, Colorado, gives his son, Caden, 4, a high perch outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's football season opener Sept. 5, 2009 against Northern Iowa in Iowa City.
Iowa medical school graduate Mark Reese of Fort Collins, Colorado, gives his son, Caden, 4, a high perch outside Kinnick Stadium before Iowa's football season opener Sept. 5, 2009 against Northern Iowa in Iowa City. Register file photo
Yellow letters that spell out "Swarm" on the ceiling in the tunnel that leads towards the field is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Yellow letters that spell out "Swarm" on the ceiling in the tunnel that leads towards the field is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tyler Sash celebrates in the closing minute of the fourth quarter, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tyler Sash celebrates in the closing minute of the fourth quarter, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/Matthew Holst Matthew Holst
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939.
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939. Special to the Press-Citizen
Former head football coach Hayden Fry waves to the crowd as he is recognized before the start of the home opener against UNI in 2009 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former head football coach Hayden Fry waves to the crowd as he is recognized before the start of the home opener against UNI in 2009 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Matthew Holst / Press-Citizen
The Tigerhawk logo appears on the front of the water tower near Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Crews finished painting it on Tuesday.
The Tigerhawk logo appears on the front of the water tower near Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Crews finished painting it on Tuesday. Katie Brumbeloe / Iowa City Press-Citizen
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak. Register file photo
The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The University Hospitals water tower is visible beyond Kinnick Stadium as Iowa plays against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Iowa City.
The University Hospitals water tower is visible beyond Kinnick Stadium as Iowa plays against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, in Iowa City. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
Jane Meyer, showing reporters the installation of new synthetic turf at Kinnick Stadium in 2009.
Jane Meyer, showing reporters the installation of new synthetic turf at Kinnick Stadium in 2009.   Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst, Matthew Holst
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
"I don't think you understand it until you see it through your kids eyes," said Chris Kohn of the fans at Kinnick Stadium waving to the children, including his son Will, in the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.
"I don't think you understand it until you see it through your kids eyes," said Chris Kohn of the fans at Kinnick Stadium waving to the children, including his son Will, in the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
With the help of the Iowa Hawkeyes swarm behind him, former Hawkeye football player and honorary captain Brett Greenwood walks onto the field prior to kickoff against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
With the help of the Iowa Hawkeyes swarm behind him, former Hawkeye football player and honorary captain Brett Greenwood walks onto the field prior to kickoff against Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
United States Air Force T-38 Talon jets of the 25th Fighter Training Squadron perform a flyover before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
United States Air Force T-38 Talon jets of the 25th Fighter Training Squadron perform a flyover before the Ohio State game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Hawkeyes Rob Houghtlin, left, and Mark Vlasic celebrate after Houghtlin kicks the game-winning field goal against Michigan on Oct. 19, 1985.
Hawkeyes Rob Houghtlin, left, and Mark Vlasic celebrate after Houghtlin kicks the game-winning field goal against Michigan on Oct. 19, 1985. File/The Register
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A relief of Duke Slater and teammates is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A relief of Duke Slater and teammates is pictured while construction continues during a media tour of the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939.
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939. Register file photo Des Moines Register file photo
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their 17-16 win after blocking two back to back kick attempts by UNI's Billy Hallgren in the last seconds of the game Sept. 5, 2009.
Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their 17-16 win after blocking two back to back kick attempts by UNI's Billy Hallgren in the last seconds of the game Sept. 5, 2009. Rodney White/Register file photo
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Construction continues during a renovation project at Kinnick Stadium on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in November 2015.
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in November 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
Yellow letters spell out the words "Together," "Back in Black," and "Physical" in the tunnel that leads down towards the field during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Yellow letters spell out the words "Together," "Back in Black," and "Physical" in the tunnel that leads down towards the field during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it into the Kinnick Stadium stands after Iowa beat Iowa State, 12-10, in 1977 as the Cy-Hawk rivalry resumed.
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it into the Kinnick Stadium stands after Iowa beat Iowa State, 12-10, in 1977 as the Cy-Hawk rivalry resumed. Register file photo
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, against Indiana in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, against Indiana in Iowa City, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015.
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. Rachel Mummey/The Register
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing department wheels a large Chuck Long bobblehead statue across the Kinnick Stadium lot before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois.
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing department wheels a large Chuck Long bobblehead statue across the Kinnick Stadium lot before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois. Register file photo
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing room in the North End Zone.
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing room in the North End Zone. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem before Iowa faces Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem before Iowa faces Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Nov. 14, 2015.
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Nov. 14, 2015. Rachel Mummey/The Register
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Construction inside Kinnick Stadium continues on the renovated north end zone on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
Construction inside Kinnick Stadium continues on the renovated north end zone on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Joseph Cress/Special to the Press-Citizen
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State.
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City.
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Will there be an on-time college football season with fans in attendance?

    Still 101 days out from its scheduled season opener Sept. 5, the University of Iowa athletics department is still operating with that premise.

    “How realistic is that, that we stay on that track?” said Matt Henderson, senior associate athletics director at Iowa. “That’s the answer everyone is waiting for. We don’t have that answer yet. We’re still 15 weeks from kicking off.”

    Friday’s deadline for Iowa football season-ticket renewals is a reflection that, even with so many unknowns ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the business side of college sports is continuing.

    And, more than ever, fans have questions and concerns about ticket purchases.

    Here are some answers.

    Have ticket sales been slow?

    Slower than usual, as you would expect, but not bad.

    In a normal year, Henderson said that Iowa’s season ticketholder renewal rate is between 85% and 95%. Henderson said the renewal rate for 2020 is between 65% and 70% so far, but he expects that figure to increase with a usual last-minute surge of renewals. This year’s deadline was pushed back from March 30.

    “We’re in what we would consider pretty good position,” Henderson said.

    Including students, Iowa’s season-ticket base comprises roughly 48,000 seats of Kinnick Stadium’s capacity of 69,250.

    What happens if games are canceled or rescheduled?

    Iowa has changed its no-refund policy for 2020, given the coronavirus concerns.

    “Because of the challenges that people are going through, we put a policy in place that if the season were to be disrupted,” Henderson said, “we would either credit (for future games) or refund.”

    What about fans who are uncomfortable attending games in 2020 but want to return in 2021?

    Henderson said the university has fielded many such calls.

    Fans who fall into this category will receive points credit for a year of purchase for 2020 (three points in the priority system Iowa uses for seat selections), provided they return in 2021.

    However, there is no guarantee that your 2019 seats would be available in 2021.

    What is the latest policy on per-seat donations?

    At Kinnick, a seat at the 50-yard line requires a $600 per-seat donation. So, let’s suppose a ticketholder has four seats — therefore a minimum $2,400 annual contribution to the university to secure those seats.

    “If we don’t play, we’ll refund that gift,” Henderson said, “or credit it to the next season.”

    Henderson said there has not been a determination about the per-seat donations if there’s reduced attendance; that decision would depend on how many fans would be permitted.

    “We will continue to monitor and adjust our policies as it relates to the information we gather (about COVID-19),” Henderson said. “At the end of the day, we want to be fair to our loyal, generous fans who have been with us.”

    If there is reduced capacity, who would be allowed inside Kinnick Stadium?

    Iowa is operating on a premise that there will be on-time games and no seating limitations — even as Iowa State announced Tuesday it was planning to limit capacity at Jack Trice Stadium to 30,000.

    But let’s suppose capacity recommended by health experts is limited to 20% (a number Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith suggested as possible). That would allow for roughly 14,000 fans at Kinnick Stadium. In this hypothetical scenario, which 14,000 get in?

    Season ticketholders, naturally. But it would not just be the 14,000 tickets tied to the biggest financial contributors.

    “We would look at a combination (approach) to take care of our fan base,” Henderson said.

    What are some other key dates for tickets?

    On June 8, the seat-upgrade process begins for season ticketholders.

    On June 30, three-game “mini-packs” will be made available.

    On July 13, sales for groups and the Hawkeye Village begins.

    On July 30, single-game tickets will be made available to the general public.

    But, of course, in our new world things can change quickly. And more questions will surely arise.

    “We’re very cognizant that there are a lot of questions. We’re trying our best to answer these,” Henderson said. “There will come a time when we have to make (final decisions). We’re trying to wait as long as we can to make those decisions, so that we have the latest information.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with the Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

