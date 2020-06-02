Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 226
- 2 of 226
- 3 of 226
- 4 of 226
- 5 of 226
- 6 of 226
- 7 of 226
- 8 of 226
- 9 of 226
- 10 of 226
- 11 of 226
- 12 of 226
- 13 of 226
- 14 of 226
- 15 of 226
- 16 of 226
- 17 of 226
- 18 of 226
- 19 of 226
- 20 of 226
- 21 of 226
- 22 of 226
- 23 of 226
- 24 of 226
- 25 of 226
- 26 of 226
- 27 of 226
- 28 of 226
- 29 of 226
- 30 of 226
- 31 of 226
- 32 of 226
- 33 of 226
- 34 of 226
- 35 of 226
- 36 of 226
- 37 of 226
- 38 of 226
- 39 of 226
- 40 of 226
- 41 of 226
- 42 of 226
- 43 of 226
- 44 of 226
- 45 of 226
- 46 of 226
- 47 of 226
- 48 of 226
- 49 of 226
- 50 of 226
- 51 of 226
- 52 of 226
- 53 of 226
- 54 of 226
- 55 of 226
- 56 of 226
- 57 of 226
- 58 of 226
- 59 of 226
- 60 of 226
- 61 of 226
- 62 of 226
- 63 of 226
- 64 of 226
- 65 of 226
- 66 of 226
- 67 of 226
- 68 of 226
- 69 of 226
- 70 of 226
- 71 of 226
- 72 of 226
- 73 of 226
- 74 of 226
- 75 of 226
- 76 of 226
- 77 of 226
- 78 of 226
- 79 of 226
- 80 of 226
- 81 of 226
- 82 of 226
- 83 of 226
- 84 of 226
- 85 of 226
- 86 of 226
- 87 of 226
- 88 of 226
- 89 of 226
- 90 of 226
- 91 of 226
- 92 of 226
- 93 of 226
- 94 of 226
- 95 of 226
- 96 of 226
- 97 of 226
- 98 of 226
- 99 of 226
- 100 of 226
- 101 of 226
- 102 of 226
- 103 of 226
- 104 of 226
- 105 of 226
- 106 of 226
- 107 of 226
- 108 of 226
- 109 of 226
- 110 of 226
- 111 of 226
- 112 of 226
- 113 of 226
- 114 of 226
- 115 of 226
- 116 of 226
- 117 of 226
- 118 of 226
- 119 of 226
- 120 of 226
- 121 of 226
- 122 of 226
- 123 of 226
- 124 of 226
- 125 of 226
- 126 of 226
- 127 of 226
- 128 of 226
- 129 of 226
- 130 of 226
- 131 of 226
- 132 of 226
- 133 of 226
- 134 of 226
- 135 of 226
- 136 of 226
- 137 of 226
- 138 of 226
- 139 of 226
- 140 of 226
- 141 of 226
- 142 of 226
- 143 of 226
- 144 of 226
- 145 of 226
- 146 of 226
- 147 of 226
- 148 of 226
- 149 of 226
- 150 of 226
- 151 of 226
- 152 of 226
- 153 of 226
- 154 of 226
- 155 of 226
- 156 of 226
- 157 of 226
- 158 of 226
- 159 of 226
- 160 of 226
- 161 of 226
- 162 of 226
- 163 of 226
- 164 of 226
- 165 of 226
- 166 of 226
- 167 of 226
- 168 of 226
- 169 of 226
- 170 of 226
- 171 of 226
- 172 of 226
- 173 of 226
- 174 of 226
- 175 of 226
- 176 of 226
- 177 of 226
- 178 of 226
- 179 of 226
- 180 of 226
- 181 of 226
- 182 of 226
- 183 of 226
- 184 of 226
- 185 of 226
- 186 of 226
- 187 of 226
- 188 of 226
- 189 of 226
- 190 of 226
- 191 of 226
- 192 of 226
- 193 of 226
- 194 of 226
- 195 of 226
- 196 of 226
- 197 of 226
- 198 of 226
- 199 of 226
- 200 of 226
- 201 of 226
- 202 of 226
- 203 of 226
- 204 of 226
- 205 of 226
- 206 of 226
- 207 of 226
- 208 of 226
- 209 of 226
- 210 of 226
- 211 of 226
- 212 of 226
- 213 of 226
- 214 of 226
- 215 of 226
- 216 of 226
- 217 of 226
- 218 of 226
- 219 of 226
- 220 of 226
- 221 of 226
- 222 of 226
- 223 of 226
- 224 of 226
- 225 of 226
- 226 of 226
Luka Garza doesn’t yet know whether he’ll be wearing a professional jersey this fall or one that says "IOWA."
But he knows the hard work it took for him to reach this position, one that's already secured him a substantial overseas contract offer. And, according to his father, Garza is diving into a similarly extreme offseason training program that last year helped transform him into a college basketball superstar.
With his NBA decision perhaps not coming until July, Garza is back in the Washington, D.C., metro area, immersed in intense three-a-day workouts designed to sharpen his weak spots.
“You’re going to see the greatest increase in his game, besides his footwork and rebounding,” Frank Garza tells the Register, “is being a lock-down stopper on defense.”
Frank Garza oversees his son’s daily workouts and bases many of them off what he learned from his late college coach at Idaho, William Trumbo.
Garza had been in Iowa City but returned to his hometown May 25.
Here was his Saturday.
Up at 6:15 a.m., and a 90-minute basketball workout starting at 7. This one’s the most fun of the grueling day ahead, because it’s focused on offense. That's his strength.
Garza has been working out in D.C. with former Maryland star Jalen Smith, a projected first-round pick — whenever the 2020 NBA Draft is held. In one of the recent workouts, Garza (6-foot-11) made 24 of 25 from NBA 3-point range.
#Hawkeyes, How do you like the fade away? #Players, similar to the sport of golf which requires a different club for various shots, the game of 🏀also requires one to develop numerous finishes to become a scoring threat and to be able to 'take' what the defense 'gives' you. 💯🦚 pic.twitter.com/5wklT4SBkJ— Frank Garza (@frankgarza57) June 1, 2020
At noon, it’s time to lift weights. Garza’s increased strength was obvious as a college junior, when he averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds and was Iowa's first consensus first-team all-American since 1952. There’s also time for yoga and meditation (and naps) built into the day.
Then from 9 to 11 p.m. comes the workout that's so taxing that Frank says his wife can’t even watch. Luka’s well-documented previous offseason — in which he jaunted from Iowa to California to Bosnia, long before COVID-19 restricted travel — had stories of him carrying bricks in a defensive stance until he vomited.
These late-nighters have a similar feel, and they're almost all about defense. Frank believes it's important that Luka go to sleep thinking about his final workout of the day.
"Look at it this way: 85 to 90% of the game is played without the ball," Frank says. "It beckons the question: Are you practicing 85% of the time without the ball? I tell you what. We are."
Frank has brought in a quick point guard to run full-court drills, and Luka must try to move his feet to stay in front of him for 94 feet with little to no rest in between reps. In another drill, Luka must try to maintain a moving defensive stance for 3½ grueling minutes without allowing himself to stand upright.
“What you’re going to see is (improved) defense and an ability to be a general on the floor, talking. That’s some of the feedback we’ve gotten (from the NBA),” Frank says. “Not just (improving) defense, but directing defense.”
But will we see Garza's game next in the pros or in Iowa City?
That’s the big question, and it's one that may require more patience. Because of COVID-19, the NBA hasn’t set a draft date, nor has the NCAA given clarity on when underclassmen must pull their name to retain college eligibility. Originally, that date was June 3, but it has been extended indefinitely. Garza is hearing that NBA teams could begin to host workouts with prospects by July.
“He’s right there on the (stay-or-go) line,” Frank says. “He needs to be in a workout to get (NBA) folks over the hump.”
When he declared for the draft in early April, Garza said he would not leave Iowa without a guaranteed NBA roster spot. To this point, he’s been true to his word. Frank Garza confirmed that his son has turned down a “significant” contract offer to play immediately in Europe.
So, it's the NBA or Iowa for Luka.
While Frank says professional basketball is the ultimate goal, Luka knows he could be the centerpiece of a veteran roster that has gotten all kinds of good offseason news — the declared returns of program stars Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon included.
By returning, Garza would be well-positioned to blow past the late Roy Marble (2,116 points) as the program’s leading scorer. Garza scored 740 points without a postseason as a junior; he needs 557 to tie Marble's total from the late-1980s.
Garza is already an all-time Hawkeye — but carrying Iowa to team success could make him the all-time Hawkeye.
There's a lot of enticement for Garza to give Iowa one last year.
“The love of his coach (Fran McCaffery), that’s marrow deep. The love of his mates," Frank Garza says. "The love to make it to a Final Four and win it all. That’s why we came to Iowa, to be quite candid."
Frank confirmed his son will return to Iowa City to participate in voluntary team workouts when they are permitted, starting June 15. That seems like a good sign for Hawkeye backers. Still, the plan is to leave the door ajar for NBA in-person workouts, if those are approved.
One lingering worry is whether there will be a college season at all; that has become a factor, as well.
Frank says the decision is all Luka's.
“I have no doubt it’ll be one of the toughest decisions he has to make," Frank says. "In fact, every NBA team we’ve talked to has said you’re going to have a very, very tough decision because of what’s going on."
So, we will wait. Meantime, Luka Garza will work.
Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments