McCaffery's 3-pointer put Iowa ahead for good with 3:33 to go in a 72-65 win against Illinois.

By the time Iowa basketball players can resume voluntary workouts on campus June 15, it will have been more than three months since they were together and staggered in downtown Indianapolis — upon hearing the news that the Big Ten Conference tournament and all NCAA championships were canceled.

Yet even in the ensuing isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, two Hawkeye teammates and their head coach were able to practice together whenever they pleased.

Connor and Patrick McCaffery joke, though, that their father, Fran, was hardly barking orders and overseeing drills at the indoor court in their North Liberty home.

“He’s not really a whistle type of guy,” Patrick chuckles. “… Usually my dad kind of serves as a rebounder. A lot of time it’s just us, the ball and the basket. Just working on ourselves, thinking about different situations.”

Move past the disappointment from Iowa’s basketball season ending prematurely (players were confident they could reach the program’s first Sweet 16 in 21 years) and a cancellation double whammy for Connor (a left-handed power hitter for Rick Heller’s Iowa baseball team), and this has been a pretty good offseason to be a McCaffery.

Patrick recently learned he would retain four years of eligibility, his hardship waiver approved by the Big Ten Conference after playing just two games as a freshman.

Connor has served as one of the four team captains and been able to devote more attention to basketball than usual this time of year.

And the good news keeps coming for Fran, 61, who is likely to be greeted by the highest expectations of his 11 years at Iowa with the news that Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon are returning, and with optimism that reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza will come back for his senior year, too.

“He’s pretty mellow. He always says, 'Never get too high, never get too low,'" Connor says. “I would say he’s probably a little more excited than he lets on.”

It’s a unique situation, for sure, that 25% of Iowa’s projected top eight for next season lives with the head coach. Their home court, the McCaffery brothers say, is about one-third regulation size — it's big enough to shoot college 3-pointers, but it doesn't quite have the ceiling height for NBA triples.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, left, talks with his son forward Patrick McCaffery, right, before an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, left, talks with his son forward Patrick McCaffery, right, before an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
DePaul guard Devin Gage (3) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DePaul guard Devin Gage (3) drives to the basket ahead of Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. DePaul won 93-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery shoots baskets after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery shoots baskets after a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts to defend a shot from DePaul's Paul Reed during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts to defend a shot from DePaul's Paul Reed during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery, left, and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery warm up before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery, left, and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery warm up before a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) passes to a teammate as DePaul's Markese Jacobs (0) and Romeo Weems, right, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) passes to a teammate as DePaul's Markese Jacobs (0) and Romeo Weems, right, defend during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Monday, Nov., 11, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Patrick McCaffery stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Patrick McCaffery stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) grabs a rebound away from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) grabs a rebound away from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives against Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives against Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) has his shot contested by Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) has his shot contested by Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a basket during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) runs up court during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) runs up court during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) warms up during an open practice following the Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct., 9, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Patrick McCaffery stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Patrick McCaffery stands for a portrait during Iowa basketball during media day in Iowa City Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) tries to put in a rebound during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) tries to put in a rebound during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) reacts after loosing to Dubuque Senior 36-39 during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) reacts after loosing to Dubuque Senior 36-39 during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dribbles up court during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dribbles up court during their boys 4A state basketball tournament game on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Des Moines. Dubuque, Senior would go on to defeat Iowa City, West 39-36. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) makes a layup during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) makes a layup during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) high-fives teammate Even Brauns (34) while heading to the bench during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) high-fives teammate Even Brauns (34) while heading to the bench during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop while Iowa City High's Ry Threlkeld-Weigand (24) defends during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop while Iowa City High's Ry Threlkeld-Weigand (24) defends during a Class 4A boys' basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) makes a reverse layup during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) makes a reverse layup during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) cheers on teammates during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) cheers on teammates during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a layup during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a layup during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    During this time of pseudo-quarantine, personal health milestones have been marked for 6-foot-9 Patrick. His past battle with thyroid cancer (and ongoing medications he needs to take) have contributed to struggles to gain weight, but he crossed the 200-pound mark for the first time.

    Patrick says simply he doesn’t like to eat, but is reminded often by his father that he needs to. Amusingly, Patrick credits takeout burritos from Panchero’s Mexican Grill for providing some of the added girth.

    But he’s also filled out in his upper body. Strength coach Bill Maxwell delivered weights and a lifting program for the McCafferys. Patrick's weight has increased from 176 (at his Iowa arrival in June 2019) to about 205 now.

    All those positive steps, though, haven’t solved a fatigue issue that could affect how many minutes a night Patrick can give the Hawkeyes. An August bout with mononucleosis didn’t help his body, which was already struggling to recover from workouts. He says during one stretch, all he could do was practice basketball, complete academic work and sleep.

    “I think the fatigue is something I’ll have to deal with the rest of my life,” he says. “I don’t think that’ll fully go away. As far as the (added) strength, I can feel it in my shot. … I’m able to move back pretty effortlessly.

    “Also, just being able to avoid getting knocked off my spots. I’m a guy that likes to drive to the basket, so just being able to hold my ground … is something that’ll make a lot of difference for me, too.”

    Connor, who is entering his redshirt junior season for the Hawkeyes, has been intentionally getting bigger, too. He’s increased his weight from about 205 to 217. Even though he played a lot of point guard last season, with Bohannon missing Iowa’s final 20 games, college basketball’s national leader in assist-to-turnover ratio has an eye on playing more at the “4” spot in 2020-21.

    The beauty about Connor, though, is he can play anywhere he's needed. Plus, he brings toughness that was evident throughout the Hawkeyes' 20-11 team. Those intangibles have drawn appreciation that took time to earn, a byproduct of having the last name of McCaffery.

    “Fans were definitely way too harsh at him at first,” Patrick says of his older brother, who will turn 22 in July. “But the more he was out there and able to impact the game in terms of (being) a winner, getting people in the right spots (and) being a very versatile defender ... people were able to see that.”

    If you’re wondering about Connor’s baseball career, it’s hardly on the shelf. He had batting-cage access during the past few months, too, and is hopeful to play in the Iowa Valley summer league.

    But basketball — and knowing what’s possible for the Hawkeyes next season — is top of mind right now for a fan base that has had lots of downtime to dream.

    The players feel that, too. During our interview, Patrick even said the phrase “national champions” — as in that’s the mentality Iowa players felt they needed during this offseason apart from one another.

    They embrace high expectations.

    “We’re a group that doesn’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s where our competitiveness and our fire comes from,” Connor says. “That’s what people will see next season.”

    The McCaffery brothers spoke optimistically that Garza, who is enduring three-a-day workouts in Washington, D.C., will return to Iowa. But it was announced Thursday by the NCAA that undecided players such as Garza have until Aug. 3 (or 10 days after the NBA Combine, whichever is sooner) to withdraw from the draft, now scheduled for Oct. 15.

    A possible starting five of Bohannon, CJ Fredrick, Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery and Garza could be reunited for the first time since Iowa overpowered Iowa State 84-68 on Dec. 13.

    That was a clinic of Hawkeye basketball in Ames, and Bohannon was far from full strength and Garza had still not fully exploded onto the national scene.

    “The Iowa State game, that was about as fun of a game as you could possibly have,” Connor says. “The way everybody played together, I thought that was a pretty good description of what we can look forward to. That game wasn’t even close, really.

    “Having us all coming back, plus adding Jack Nunge, Patrick, the freshmen and Joe Toussaint, it’s going to be really fun to see.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

