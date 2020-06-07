CLOSE
Photos: Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz points in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz claps in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) celebrates with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm (right) talk before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1.
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz meet on the field after the Insight Bowl in December 2011. The two will be in the same building again Saturday, as Stoops is Iowa's honorary captain for Week 1.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former Iowa coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem Sept. 5, 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the Hawkeyes' season opener.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz raises the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl trophy after leading the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks out of the tunnel before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Oct., 8, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz high-fives Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) after a field goal during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches play during a NCAA non conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Former Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn and current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, pictured at the 2010 Orange Bowl, shared another happy moment following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and assistant coach Brian Ferentz, right, watch the Hawkeyes warm up prior to kickoff against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA non conference football game against Middle Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept., 28, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference ahead of the Cy-Hawk series football game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes his team as they warm up prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands on the sideline during a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz watches over his Hawkeyes prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Miami of Ohio head coach Chuck Martin before a NCAA non conference football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz touches the helmet as the Hawkeyes enter the stadium prior to kickoff against Miami of Ohio at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members.
Jan. 1, 2005: Kirk Ferentz celebrates the Capital One Bowl win with Jonathan Babineaux (45) and other team members.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (right, with Outback Bowl MVP Nick Easley) is visibly fitter than he was a decade ago.
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right.
Iowa fifth-year senior Jake Gervase (30) gave Kirk Ferentz a game ball on behalf of the team following the coach's 150th career win at Iowa. Also pictured: Jack Hockaday, left, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, right.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls to an official during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, hugs his son, Iowa offensive linesman James Ferentz, during senior day ceremonies in 2012.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers meet on the field before the game at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (C) stands prepares to take the field with his players prior to their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, meets with Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer prior to kickoff at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a touchdown with center James Daniels at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his team before they take the field prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway greets former coach Kirk Ferentz prior to kickoff against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in Iowa's 34-9 win over Michigan on Oct. 26, 2002, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks on from the sideline during the third quarter
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
    The eyes of the nation are on Iowa City.

    Allegations of racism and mistreatment of players within the Iowa football program aired on Sunday’s ABC evening news. A U.S. Senator from Connecticut was tweeting disgust about it earlier in the morning. Several national college football writers joined the usual Iowa media contingent on a Zoom call with college football’s longest-tenured coach late Sunday afternoon.

    While some view this developing story as a crisis, it’s more accurately a huge opportunity.

    Voices long held down or too scared to speak up have spoken up. What a positive first step.

    And now, IN IOWA, there’s a chance to showcase to a country desperately seeking meaningful progress in addressing racial inequities in our society … how it can be done.

    All weekend, allegations of institutional racism within Hawkeye football were described by dozens upon dozens of social media posts from former Iowa players, most of them black.

    The man at the top of the institution of Iowa football is expressing a willingness to foster change. A late-Saturday statement from 21st-year head coach Kirk Ferentz called this “a defining moment” for Hawkeye football.

    But it’s truly a chance to be a defining moment for something far bigger. And if Ferentz doesn’t see it that way, then this story is almost certainly going to end poorly.

    Ferentz’s best moments during a 45-minute news conference were at the beginning, during his prepared remarks. He said he was “very, very sorry” that some players felt like they couldn’t speak up to voice concern during their playing careers. He said he needed to be a better leader, a better communicator.

    “Our program is demanding. It has been demanding from the start,” Ferentz said. “Players I talked to and heard from are largely appreciative of that … appreciative of a program where they can come in, work hard, show improvement and excel.

    “One big point of distinction. In coaching and in life, there is a difference in being demanding and then also potentially being demeaning. And to be demeaning … is not acceptable.”

    There was little contrition from Chris Doyle, who released a statement Sunday just 5 minutes before Ferentz was set to speak. Doyle, the primary focus of former players’ cries for culture change, stated that he was told to remain quiet but felt compelled to respond to statements about his behavior that he said were untrue.

    “I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better,” Doyle wrote. “At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racists (sic) comments, and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself.”

    Not one "I'm sorry" in the four-paragraph statement.

    Nor does Doyle acknowledge the possibility of having made racist comments, which raises questions about his openness to make meaningful change that his former players desire.

    Education must start with a willingness to be educated.

    I’ve posted and tweeted so many of the stories being shared, but here’s one from Brandon Simon, a black former defensive end who ended up transferring. He said Doyle once threatened to “send him back to the streets.” (Simon, in fact, says he grew up in a beautiful home with loving parents and attended a prep academy in New Jersey.)

    There are real implications to our words. Young black men often grow up being reminded by society that they somehow have lesser stature than others. That may have felt like an off-hand comment to Doyle, but it became a hurtful example that Simon still remembers and posted about Saturday night.

    “Doyle must think all black people in America come from ‘the streets’ and have no guidance,” Simon wrote. “His statement exemplifies what he thinks of black people and our culture! His belief is that they have to conform to a culture that looks like him in order to succeed. This attitude has led to the high transfer rate of many black student-athletes, and some quitting football altogether.”

    While allegations against Doyle are going under an external investigation, Ferentz will certainly have a say in whether his right-hand man for 21 years will be retained. Based on Doyle’s statement, there’s not much receptiveness for change.

    “If any of us can’t do our jobs effectively, then it’s really no use trying to do your job,” Ferentz said. “That’s one of the questions I’ve had for our former players. In your mind, can I do my job effectively moving forward?”

    Another fair question: What is Ferentz’s culpability in all of this?

    He bumbled a bit on a question about former defensive back Diauntae Morrow, who claimed that he was suspended by Ferentz for standing up to Doyle after a racist remark. Ferentz, known for his steel-trap memory, didn’t remember that incident.

    “I’m not saying it’s true or not true,” he said.

    Ferentz also denied that Iowa’s drug-testing practices were unfair to black players, something multiple ex-players (including Chicago Bears lineman James Daniels) have charged. He later said he didn’t think racism was a big problem within Iowa football, a bit of a cringe-worthy remark given what’s been shared in the last 72 hours.

    “But that’s easy for me to say,” he noted. “If there is something being felt, I want to minimize that as much as possible.”

    So, where do we go from here?

    Again, let’s think big-picture.

    Ferentz should view this opportunity as one that will define his coaching career.

    He’s won 162 games as Iowa’s head coach, but these coming months could shape his legacy beyond wins and losses.

    The assignment of outspoken longtime NFL defensive lineman Mike Daniels to head a diverse committee was a smart step. The group is being formed to “make the program more inclusive, more welcoming, more safe for all of our black players and all of our players, in general.”

    Take that committee’s advice to heart. Push the envelope. Let them lead change. They want the best for Iowa football, too. That is the former players’ wish: To make the program better than ever.

    Announce the changes. Be publicly accountable to them. Allow healthy dialogues to continue.

    Whether Iowa wins nine games this coming season or 12 or five, what happens to the football culture is the program’s biggest story of 2020.

    Players and coaches often talk about leaving the jersey in a better place from one year to the next.

    Let’s show the rest of America how Iowa can be a better place, too.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

