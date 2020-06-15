CLOSE

Iowa A.D. Gary Barta feels like recent conversations have gotten beyond the surface on race. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — In a Monday news conference centered around the removal of Chris Doyle from the Iowa football program and whether the current crop of coaches is fit to lead it moving forward, Gary Barta was twice moved to tears.

Both times, the topic that got him was racism.

The 15th-year Iowa athletics director’s emotions were there for everyone to see as he shared about his realizations that the acronym “DWB” — used to describe getting pulled over by police for “driving while Black” — was a staggering reality for many of his colleagues of a different skin color. He shared interactions with Black former student-athletes who didn’t feel like they fit the culture in Iowa City.

“I’ve had conversations about race before. It’s easy to say racism is horrible,” Barta said while getting choked up in the most powerful moments of a 50-minute appearance in front of live TV cameras. “But the subtleties of learning about colleagues of mine and student-athletes, what it’s like to go through that … is very impactful.”

Iowa football: Emotional Gary Barta speaks to reporters about racial bia...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tears well up in the eyes of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Tears well up in the eyes of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Reporters sit apart from one another while practicing social distancing as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Reporters sit apart from one another while practicing social distancing as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask while waiting to speak during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask while waiting to speak during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is seen on the screen of a television camera while he speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is seen on the screen of a television camera while he speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask while waiting to speak during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask while waiting to speak during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Des Moines Register Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow, left, records video as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen.
Des Moines Register Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow, left, records video as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta pauses while speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta pauses while speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Reporters sit apart from one another while practicing social distancing as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Reporters sit apart from one another while practicing social distancing as Iowa athletic director Gary Barta speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Rick Coleman, KWWL-TV sports director, asks a question to Iowa athletic director Gary Barta during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rick Coleman, KWWL-TV sports director, asks a question to Iowa athletic director Gary Barta during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta pauses while speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta pauses while speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta answers questions during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask as he walks through a curtain to after speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta wears a face mask as he walks through a curtain to after speaking during a news conference, Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Barta's emotions and words Monday revealed a passion for solving the racial inequities that many former Iowa football players have charged in the last 1½ weeks. In a long opening statement, he apologized publicly to former players — something head football coach Kirk Ferentz three days earlier said he hadn’t done privately with former players, rather offering this uninspiring comment: “I think they know how I feel.”

    Yes, Barta should have spoken publicly before this. But let’s be honest, Barta has never been known for his expertise in crisis management. But give him some credit Monday: This was the best press conference we’ve seen since this Iowa football powder keg erupted.

    He was apologetic. He acknowledged that small steps taken after 2018 discussions of poor graduation rates among Black athletes weren’t enough. He offered genuine emotion plus concrete details about how things can change.

    “I thought we were on the path of making things better and doing the right things,” Barta said. “The things I’ve heard in the last week-and-a-half especially, clearly, they weren’t enough. And they weren’t happening fast enough. So where do we go from here? We need to create a path forward.”

    And while it may not have been Step 1 in the process, the No. 1 biggest step was announced Monday: A separation agreement between Iowa and Doyle.

    Doyle’s 21 years of service as strength and conditioning coach officially came to an end when he signed an agreement Sunday to collect $1,112,499 — equivalent to 15 months of pay — plus benefits in exchange for essentially both parties moving forward in relative silence.

    Sure, that's a hefty price to pay for an athletics department that could be cash-strapped with probable eight-figure drops in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it keeps the conversation moving forward.

    A costly court battle with Doyle — who seemed willing to fight back about his 21-year record at Iowa in a defensive statement one week ago — would have moved the conversation backward, perhaps into ugly territories.

    “In my opinion,” Barta said, “this was a thoughtful and sensible way to move forward.”

    On that note, let’s focus on Barta’s words and the stated next steps.

    CLOSE

    Hawkeyes athletics director Gary Barta addresses the removal of Chris Doyle from Iowa football in an opening statement on June 15, 2020. Hawk Central

    With Doyle out of the picture, Raimond Braithwaite (who is Black) assumes the reins as interim strength and conditioning coach. Current player Matt Hankins tweeted the other day how much of a relief it was for Doyle to be gone, that “anxiety has been lifted off the shoulders of many of us. People aren’t afraid to speak up and folks are starting to have fun again.” Let's call that progress.

    Barta announced Monday that Broderick Binns, Iowa football's director of player development, will lead a diversity task force that will report to associate athletics director Liz Tovar (who is Black and was singled out by former player James Daniels as someone who does a great job helping minorities “but can only do so much.”) The task force concept is to create a safe space for athlete complaints. By all accounts, Binns has been a significant positive force in Iowa football, and his voice being amplified is a good thing.

    Barta reminded us what we knew, that Kirk Ferentz is finalizing an 11-person committee, chaired by former player Mike Daniels, aimed at suggesting changes to help the program be more inclusive.

    Oh, and as for Ferentz? He got a full vote of confidence from Barta on Monday for Year 22 atop Iowa football.

    “I know how this is impacting him. I know what he’s trying to do to move forward,” Barta said. “And I know the difficult conversations he’s having, and that [there is] willingness to change.”

    That all sounds fine, but what Barta does (or not) about position coaches who were named in the social-media complaints will be telling.

    Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who reports to Barta because of nepotism policies, has been cited by multiple former players (including James Daniels of the Chicago Bears and Jaleel Johnson of the Minnesota Vikings) as a culture problem. Linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been cited for demeaning a former player about his intelligence.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
    In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field.
    Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on the sideline against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
    Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on the sideline against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the Hawkeyes won, 27-20, over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
    Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the Hawkeyes won, 27-20, over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity toward a replay official during halftime of the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win against Minnesota.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity toward a replay official during halftime of the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win against Minnesota. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off the field with his players after their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City.
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off the field with his players after their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with lineman Ike Boettger, right, after an Iowa touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-3.
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with lineman Ike Boettger, right, after an Iowa touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-3. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother. Kris, as other women and position coach Brian Ferentz look on during Saturday's event at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother. Kris, as other women and position coach Brian Ferentz look on during Saturday's event at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill during spring practice on Saturday, April 11, 2015, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa.
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill during spring practice on Saturday, April 11, 2015, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31.
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, assistant coach Reese Morgan, Bob Scherff (father), Cindy Scherff (mother), Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz.
    From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, assistant coach Reese Morgan, Bob Scherff (father), Cindy Scherff (mother), Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&amp;gt;
    Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&gt; DesMoines
    Fullscreen
    From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City.
    From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City. AP
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      The University of Iowa has enlisted Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell to independently review “issues and allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.” Barta expected feedback within weeks, not months, so we shouldn't have to wait until fall camp for findings.

      In 2014, Barta fired Tracey Griesbaum as field hockey coach after 22 years with the university and a sterling 169-107 record as head coach. Barta said during a subsequent lawsuit that he acted after a pattern of complaints of abusive behavior by Griesbaum.

      If the independent review or Kirk Ferentz’s former-player committee finds claims of bullying behavior credible from Brian Ferentz and/or Wallace, will Barta hold those coaches to the same standard?

      “It’s a fair question, but I’m also very understanding that every situation is unique,” Barta said. “I’m going to judge this situation on what comes forward in its unique sense. What is in common, and this sounds simple, is (the wish for) student-athletes having an opportunity to have a great experience.

      “And that’s the case, whether it’s field hockey or football."

      Monday's removal of Doyle was an obvious decision. More difficult decisions and conversations await.

      We don't know yet what'll be in that independent review. But if it's consistent with the theme that Brian Ferentz is detracting from the student-athlete experience, how Barta proceeds with the head coach's son will reveal just how serious he is about fostering real change.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE