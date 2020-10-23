Leistikow's Week 1 Big Ten picks: Iowa's key to victory at Purdue? Wear out the grass

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference football season that never seemed like it would arrive has arrived.

Finally, real games are here.

For Iowa’s traveling football players, Saturday’s 3 ½ hours on Ross-Ade Stadium’s well-manicured grass will seem like a long-awaited getaway after an emotional and soul-searching offseason.

A road trip for Week 1 against a dangerous-but-beatable opponent like Purdue that grabs your attention seems like a good thing for the Hawkeyes. They’ll be happy to think about nothing but football, and their minds should be laser-focused — knowing that the high-octane Boilermakers have a history of keeping them on their toes.

No doubt Iowa coaches have discussed the best way to limit the damage inflicted from sensational Purdue receivers Rondale Moore (114 catches in 2018) and David Bell (career-high 197 yards at Iowa in 2019): Play 60 minutes of keep-away.

Purdue allowed 4.74 yards per opponent carry last season, 95th in FBS. That was a shade better than Nebraska’s dreary 4.82. Why mention Nebraska? Because Iowa rolled up 225 rushing yards at a clip of 7.3 per carry against the Huskers in last year’s regular-season finale, and that was something to build on as it found improved guard play.

A similar formula with a similar cast of characters behind an experienced offensive line is the Hawkeyes' best path to victory against a similarly challenged run defense.

It was notable that during Iowa's media days, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz made a point to mention his “dynamic” trio of running backs. I imagine he intends to use all three, health permitting, on Saturday.

No. 1 back Tyler Goodson had just five carries for six yards against Purdue last season. He might have more touches than that on Saturday's first drive.

No. 2 back Mekhi Sargent, voted one of five team captains, has a strong history against Purdue with three touchdown runs in two games.

No. 3 back Ivory Kelly-Martin found the end zone in 2018 in West Lafayette and is ready for a resurgence after a redshirt year.

And don’t forget the allure of wide-receiver usage in the run game; Ihmir Smith-Marsette is on a two-game streak of TD scampers. Tyrone Tracy Jr. also has wheels and would love to shine in his home-state return.

Lastly, a strong commitment to the run can keep the pressure off quarterback Spencer Petras in his first collegiate start.

Iowa wins if …

The above scenario plays out, and Iowa isn’t afraid to let Petras take downfield shots to his array of wide-receiver options. Ball control is a great starting point for a strategy, but it must be combined with some big-chunk gains. If the Hawkeyes hold serve on offense, Phil Parker’s defense should do enough to hold up its end of the bargain. (With an all-American kicker and elite kick returner, it's safe to assume the Hawkeyes will have a special-teams edge in most or all games this season.)

Purdue wins if …

Moore gets loose. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster is the biggest worry for Iowa, which paid so much attention to Moore underneath two years ago that lesser-known threats beat them over the top. Iowa is inexperienced at linebacker and defensive end. If Purdue gets viable quarterback play and can scheme Moore over the middle of the field and around the edges, the Hawkeyes will find themselves in the type of shootout they seek to avoid.

IOWA AT PURDUE

Time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Vegas says: Iowa by 3

Prediction: Iowa 34, Purdue 26 ... but I like the over play (53) more than the spread.

Other Week 1 Big Ten picks (times CT)

Friday’s game: Illinois at Wisconsin

Time, TV: 7 p.m., BTN

Vegas says: Illinois by 20

Leistikow says: I love that the Big Ten made this the season opener; a rematch of last year’s Illinois stunner against the Badgers. Graham Mertz gets his first start for Wisconsin, with Jack Coan out after foot surgery. While I think Mertz will be fine long-term, Lovie Smith’s defense knows how to attack and could force him into fateful mistakes. The Illini are also sneaky-decent on offense behind sixth-year QB Brandon Peters.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Illinois 24

Saturday’s games

Rutgers at Michigan State

Time, TV: 11 a.m., BTN

Vegas says: Michigan State by 13 ½

Leistikow says: One of the league’s two new coaches will start 1-0, and Greg Schiano’s rebuild is going to take a lot longer than Mel Tucker’s. A name to watch for Michigan State (Iowa’s Week 3 opponent) this season is Jayden Reed, a speedy wide receiver who transferred in from Western Michigan.

Prediction: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 8

Nebraska at Ohio State

Time, TV: 11 a.m., Fox

Vegas says: Ohio State by 26

Leistikow says: While last year’s Ohio State dismantling of Nebraska still feels fresh, my mind flashes to 2018, when the Adrian Martinez-led Cornhuskers nearly pulled the upset in Columbus. Yes, I’ve got Justin Fields and the Buckeyes churning to a Big Ten title but that doesn’t mean every game will be easy. and I don't think their defense is elite. Martinez will be closer to his 2018 self and Scott Frost will be ready for his first game since he was blown a kiss by Iowa kicker Keith Duncan.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Nebraska 31

Penn State at Indiana

Time, TV: 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Vegas says: Penn State by 6

Leistikow says: The Nittany Lions have endured some major personnel losses, with linebacker Micah Parsons opting out; and now running back Journey Brown is out indefinitely with a medical condition. Still, James Franklin’s team is filled with talent. And while Indiana has an exciting quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., it might be getting a little too much dark-horse love. Penn State thinks it can win the Big Ten East, and with Ohio State on deck has no time for a flat start.

Prediction: Penn State 31, Indiana 21

Michigan at Minnesota

Time, TV: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Vegas says: Michigan by 3

Leistikow says: This is going to be a fun one, with two of the league’s most polarizing coaches squaring off. P.J. Fleck’s Gophers are out to prove they’re for real after finishing No. 10 nationally a year ago, and they should have a made-for-primetime offense. Michigan’s Joe Milton might be a star in the making, but give the QB edge to Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan. Iowa fans could use some help here from Jim Harbaugh, with a tight West Division race expected ahead.

Prediction: Minnesota 30, Michigan 27

Maryland at Northwestern

Time, TV: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Vegas says: Northwestern by 11

Leistikow says: The closer we get to the season, the more I get the feeling that Pat Fitzgerald’s team is poised for a better year than most think. ESPN’s FPI gives the Wildcats the second-best odds to win the Big Ten West, even though they were 3-9 a year ago. Efficient quarterback Peyton Ramsey and a Paddy Fisher-led defense will control the clock in what could be Taulia Tagovailoa’s first Maryland start.

Prediction: Northwestern 24, Maryland 14

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 26 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.