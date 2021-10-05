Leistikow's thoughts: Is Saturday's game vs. Penn State the biggest Iowa football home game since 1985?

IOWA CITY — Is Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State showdown the biggest home game of the Kirk Ferentz era?

The rankings would say yes.

The Hawkeyes’ No. 3 ranking ties their highest mark in Ferentz’s 23 years. Only the 2002 team (for two weeks) and 2015 (for one) reached as high as third.

Meanwhile, the No. 4 Nittany Lions are just the ninth top-five team to come into Kinnick Stadium since Ferentz’s first season in 1999.

So, Saturday will feature the first top-five matchup in Kinnick since, well, you probably already know: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan in 1985.

Even in the Big Ten Conference, this is a major matchup. This is the first meeting of top-five teams NOT involving Ohio State since 1997. It’s the first not involving Ohio State or Michigan since 1962!

Yes, I can think of some games at Kinnick that had bigger stakes. For example, Iowa’s 2004 home finale against No. 9 Wisconsin had a Big Ten championship on the line. (The Hawkeyes won, 30-7.)

Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State game won’t determine a conference champion; in fact, these two could conceivably meet again Dec. 4 in Indianapolis, with the winner going to the College Football Playoff.

Iowa’s 2006 home game against No. 1 Ohio State was big at the time. The Hawkeyes were 4-0 and ranked No. 13 nationally, and ESPN’s College GameDay was here (and hasn’t been back since). Ohio State won, 38-17. Every home game in 2009 and 2015 became huge as Iowa’s unbeaten record kept rolling.

So, biggest game or not, it’s exciting to think about the level of national intrigue (and impact) of this game.

"It’s a great opportunity. It’s important to not make it more than it is; because it is just a football game," Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said. "We’ve played five, and this is our sixth one. But it’s a big deal. It’s going to be a lot of fun. … This is why you play football, for games like this."

Iowa is favored by 2½ points in Saturday’s 3 p.m., FOX-televised matchup.

Four of the past five times a top-five team came to Kinnick, the Hawkeyes won.

Let’s go to the scorecard (using the Associated Press rankings).

2017: Iowa 55, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2017: No. 4 Penn State 21, Iowa 19

2016: Iowa 14, No. 2 Michigan 13

2010: No. 18 Iowa 37, No. 5 Michigan State 6

2008: Iowa 24, No. 3 Penn State 23

You don’t need me to remind you of the details. That 4-1 record vs. top-five teams at Kinnick comes with some pretty special moments — walk-off field goals toward the South uprights from Daniel Murray (in 2008) and Keith Duncan (2016) plus two unforeseen blowouts of national powers.

Of course, the one loss in there was to a James Franklin-coached Penn State team … on the last play of the terrific 2017 game, Trace McSorley’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. (Sorry to bring that up.)

But the Hawkeyes should have confidence in playing at home against a top-five team. As a program, they’ve proven to be up to the challenge — even when an underdog by three or more touchdowns (as was the case vs. Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017).

Two current fifth-year senior Hawkeyes played as true freshmen in that 2017 blowout of Ohio State — running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and cornerback Matt Hankins. They both played in the heartbreaking home loss to the Nittany Lions that year, too, and sure would like to reverse that result.

But most of the Hawkeyes haven't experienced this type of game yet.

"It can be a big distraction with your own environment. You kind of focus on what's important," all-American center Tyler Linderbaum said. "We’re going to come in on Saturday for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to win the game."

Iowa players were in a unique position last Saturday — a win in the bag, and football to watch.

Sam LaPorta said he got back to his apartment around 5 a.m. Saturday after Iowa’s 51-14 win at Maryland that ended around midnight Eastern Time. But he was too excited for a college football Saturday off to worry about a ton of sleep.

"Got a couple (hours) on the plane, a couple in my bed. It was all right," the Hawkeye tight end said. "It was nice to sit on the couch, feel like a normal student again. I literally watched football all day. I get my off day and then I watch football all day."

There were some games of interest Saturday morning — Michigan-Wisconsin, Georgia-Arkansas, Alabama-Ole Miss — and through the night. Nine ranked teams went down, including then-No. 3 Oregon against Stanford. Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather was tuned into that night’s Indiana-Penn State game with great interest. Iowa’s first opponent of this season against its next.

"Once I saw Oregon lost, I understood it was going to be a top-four matchup," Merriweather said, "and what the environment was going to be like."

It was hard for players to miss TV broadcasters talking about their team with great adulation. Iowa City is the center of the college football universe this week.

One of the topics of this gigantic matchup? Quarterback sneaks.

Petras always operated in the shotgun formation in high school, but the Californian has fully embraced the importance of burrowing forward on third-and-1 or goal-line situations. Petras had two rushing touchdowns on 1-yard quarterback sneaks against Maryland on Saturday. It’s been a useful and successful tool in the Iowa playbook, dating to Nate Stanley’s sneak dominance — especially with Linderbaum at center.

"Whenever we get that call, I think kind of everyone enjoys it, especially when we're successful on it," Linderbaum said. "I feel like that’s what Iowa football is all about. Getting down and dirty. Nothing’s better than a QB sneak, right?"

Iowa has been creative in sneaking at odd times, too. A second-and-3 sneak is not off the table with the Hawkeyes. It’s comical in a way to see Petras, who is not a scrambling quarterback whatsoever, to have three rushing touchdowns in Iowa’s 5-0 start.

"Linderbaum and the two guards are usually pretty incredible at wedging that pile," Petras said. "And if it’s close at all, (Monte) Pottebaum can come in and push that thing forward. So it’s pretty good."

Iowa’s fullback is known to plow into Petras’ back if a little more push is needed. A little helmet to the back is a small price to pay for 6 points.

"He really should get the dang credit for the QB sneaks," Petras said of Pottebaum, who did get his first career rushing touchdown at Maryland. "I’m just kind of like a battering ram, and everyone else is the force. But no, it doesn’t hurt. Especially because it works."

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 26 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.