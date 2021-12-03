Leistikow's Iowa-Michigan prediction: 'Scrappy and hungry' Hawkeyes take their title shot

INDIANAPOLIS — Lin Manuel-Miranda’s "Hamilton" musical took Broadway by storm years ago, but its streaming release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the captivating mix of singing, dance and rap into living rooms across the world.

For those unfamiliar, the 2-hour, 40-minute production details America’s scrappy efforts through the lens of the ultimate and unlikely underdog, Alexander Hamilton, to break free of (and defeat) the powerhouse British forces.

What a fun analogy for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference championship game between Michigan and Iowa.

In one corner, there's the heavily favored Michigan machine that’s looking to overwhelm its way to Big Ten supremacy.

In the other, there's an overmatched Iowa team that’s seeking any path to a "Battle of Yorktown"-type triumph (and Michigan surrender).

So, why not dive into this game with the help of some memorable lines from "Hamilton." (You don't have to be a "Hamilton" fan to follow the preview; and special thanks to all the readers who contributed ideas to this fun concept on social media.)

More on Iowa vs. Michigan:

'Look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now.'

That’s a good starting reminder for Hawkeye players and fans to appreciate the moment at hand. Iowa would not have this opportunity without a 15-point comeback at Nebraska and Minnesota’s upset victory over Wisconsin on the regular season’s final weekend.

Treasure this experience and enjoy the fact that the nation doesn’t expect your team to win. Expectations are low, but the emotional payoff of a victory could be extremely high.

'I’m young, scrappy and hungry, and I’m not throwing away my shot.'

Much like in 2015, the Hawkeyes are operating with a small senior class. The thought then was that the 2016 team would have a great shot to return to Indianapolis. But as we know, it’s been six years since the Hawkeyes’ last title-game appearance.

"We made it here," Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. "Now let’s go win the thing."

Added free safety Jack Koerner: "We’re not going there to be tourists. We’re going there to win the game."

This is not the time for a mundane game plan offensively, as was the case in Iowa’s 27-7 loss at Wisconsin that nearly sabotaged this season. C.J. Beathard’s 85-yard touchdown heave to Tevaun Smith in the 2015 championship-game loss to Michigan State was a great example of how one well-timed haymaker can turn a tense game on its head.

'On the contrary: I called you here because our odds are beyond scary.'

The challenge is steep. Michigan’s statistical and roster makeup presents a major mismatch when Iowa tries to pass the football. The Wolverines have the best pass rusher in the country in Aidan Hutchinson (13 sacks) and another star on the other side in David Ojabo (11 sacks). Hutchinson had one of Michigan’s eight sacks in a 10-3 win in 2019 against Iowa; that matchup had Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs at right tackle.

Iowa doesn’t have anyone like Wirfs this time to protect Spencer Petras. The Hawkeyes have yielded 31 sacks this season, more than any team in the Big Ten except Penn State, and will try three tackles — Nick DeJong, Jack Plumb and Mason Richman — against a Wolverines defense that has 66 tackles for loss totaling 300 negative yards.

The Hawkeyes must claw their way to third-and-short situations more often than retreating to third-and-long.

"The biggest thing is we can’t get into a situation where we drop back and pass every single play. We’ve seen what they can do when that happens," Petras said. "There are things you can do schematically to slow down a pass rush. We’re going to use that as much as we can. But it’s impossible to neutralize completely, because they can do things schematically, too, to make sure they get one-on-one matchups across the board."

'I wanna be in the room where it happens.'

It would have been fascinating to be inside Iowa’s offensive meeting rooms this week.

Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has come under fire for managing an offense that musters 299.1 yards per game, on pace to be the lowest average in his father’s 23-year era. But this is a chance for Ferentz to find a narrow path to victory. A brilliant game plan and excellent execution — like Ohio State 2017 or USC 2019 — can provide an unforgettable legacy in such a high-stakes moment.

"Every team is beatable," Petras said. "There’s a lot of answers on tape as to how to attack these guys, and that’s what we’re working on."

Iowa is 7-0 this season in games decided by 10 or fewer points. If it can stay close, one or two offensive gems (like the 44-yard winner from Petras to Nico Ragaini against then-No. 4 Penn State) could be difference.

'Outrun. Outlast. Hit ’em quick, get out fast.'

The "outrun" approach with Tyler Goodson, who has 488 rushing yards during Iowa’s four-game winning streak, can help Iowa "outlast" the more potent Wolverines behind an ascending interior offensive line.

If there’s a soft spot in this Michigan defense, it’s with inconsistent linebacker play. Getting Goodson to the second level in the run and pass game could unlock some big-gainers. Getting tight end Sam LaPorta matched up against a freshman linebacker would be a plus for Iowa.

"Hit 'em quick" is equally crucial. Michigan has dominated first quarters, outscoring opponents to the tune of 75-19. Iowa has been brutal in first quarters, having been outscored 68-46.

If Iowa wins the toss, take the ball. Go try to set the tone on the scoreboard. The Hawkeyes can’t afford to trail early against a ball-control team with a relentless pass rush. A 3-3 first quarter would qualify as a good Hawkeye start.

'He exhibits no restraint. He takes and he takes and he takes.'

Of course, we’re talking about Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, the architect of a Hawkeye defense that will be aiming to add to its nation-leading total of 22 interceptions.

Unfortunately for Iowa, Michigan makes creating turnovers difficult. It has allowed only nine sacks all year (second among non-service academy schools) and quarterback Cade McNamara has been picked off only three times in 12 games.

The best way to make Michigan uncomfortable is to be great against the run. Iowa's rush defense allows 2.97 yards per carry, which ranks No. 8 nationally. Linebackers Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs are three of Iowa's top players and must have monster games.

"Every week it’s our first goal to stop the run and put them in uncomfortable third downs," Koerner said. "That’s kind of been our recipe for success this whole year. We’re trying to get them … throwing the ball when they don’t want to be throwing the ball."

'History has its eyes on you.'

Players can’t consume themselves with these thoughts, but the possibilities are immense. With a win …

Iowa would claim its first outright Big Ten championship since 1985 and first of the title-game era that began in 2011.

Iowa would figuratively plant the flag in the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for the West Division. Since the East/West split in 2014 after the league expanded to 14 teams, the East is 7-0 in title games — Ohio State 5-0, Michigan State 1-0 and Penn State 1-0. It’s a misnomer that the East is vastly better than the West, but a win by Iowa would help adjust that narrative.

Iowa would be 11-2 and punch a ticket to the promised land of Pasadena, California, with a chance to do something neither Hayden Fry nor Kirk Ferentz has done … actually win a Rose Bowl, against Friday night’s Utah/Oregon winner, on Jan. 1.

'Look ‘em in the eye, aim no higher. Summon all the courage you require.'

There’s no doubt this Iowa team will fight for 60 minutes. There’s no doubt this Hawkeye team believes it can win.

Ohio State didn’t bring the physical fight to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor last week and paid the price in a convincing loss.

Iowa doesn’t have the talent of Michigan, but the Kirk Ferentz era has been built for this exact moment. His Hawkeyes are often at their best (cue 2016 vs. Michigan) as the doubted and dismissed underdog.

Kind of like a young immigrant named Alexander Hamilton in the 1770s who became one of our nation’s founding fathers and is the face of the $10 bill.

"It doesn’t matter who thinks who is going to win. It’s about who plays better," Petras said. "It doesn’t even matter who is the better team; it’s about who plays better on Saturday. We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we’re that team."

No. 13 Iowa (10-2) vs. No. 2 Michigan (11-1) in Indianapolis

Kickoff time, TV, Tipico Sportsbook line: 7:17 p.m. CT Saturday, FOX, Michigan by 10½ points (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call from Lucas Oil Stadium).

Prediction: Michigan 24, Iowa 19 … If these teams played 10 times under these circumstances, I’d say the Hawkeyes win twice. They've got a shot. They’ll need to go at least plus-two in turnovers (unlike their minus-two in the 2015 title game) and perhaps score a touchdown on defense or special teams. The Wolverines’ diverse and forward-churning run game can do what Minnesota did to Iowa on Nov. 13, except the Michigan pass rush may ultimately be too much.

But if this is one of those two times out of 10? And Iowa wins? To quote "Hamilton" one more time …

"When our children tell our story, they’ll tell the story of tonight."

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 27 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.