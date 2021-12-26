Leistikow: How much will the Citrus Bowl help determine Iowa's future quarterback?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even before Iowa’s football players and coaches touched down at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon, questions about the future of the quarterback position were hovering like the Florida humidity.

Could Saturday’s noon CT matchup against Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl be the last game for Spencer Petras in a Hawkeye uniform? For Alex Padilla?

Both quarterbacks have shown they can lead wins at the Power Five level, but only one — at most — can be deemed the Hawkeyes’ starter going into 2022. Both players have gotten significant snaps in each of Iowa’s last two games. Both are reaching important personal crossroads, too, as their careers are set to veer in one direction or another.

Petras has been at Iowa for nearly four years, having enrolled early, in January 2018. The redshirt junior has produced a solid 13-5 record in two seasons as a starter but his immobility and less-than-sterling statistics are concerns. He was one of 10 current players to graduate earlier this month. The San Rafael, California, native would certainly welcome a Hawkeye return if he’s the clear No. 1 QB come Jan. 2. But if Iowa turns to someone else, Petras has enough arm strength, experience and competitive drive to earn an opportunity elsewhere for one or even two more college seasons.

Padilla has been at Iowa for three years — his early enrollment came one January after Petras' — and picked up three starts after Petras suffered a right-shoulder injury Oct. 30 at Wisconsin. Padilla’s first two extended appearances were his best (at Northwestern and at home against Minnesota). But Padilla's performance has suffered statistically and aesthetically since — he's just 22-for-47 passing for 197 yards with two interceptions in eight lackluster quarters vs. Illinois, Nebraska and Michigan. Like Petras, the Denver-area product has the football IQ and experience to be attractive to other FBS programs looking for a starter for the next two (or even three) seasons.

“I'm hoping that both players will grow and improve as we move forward,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday. “I'm hoping they both stay here (this spring) and then let the best man win, one of those types of deals.”

How will Kirk Ferentz handle the quarterback drama?

Ferentz will begin his 24th season as Iowa’s head coach following Saturday’s game. He’s rarely had a situation like this entering a bowl game, though the lead-up to the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl stirs up familiar story lines.

Padilla somewhat fits the C.J. Beathard mold then. We saw enough of Beathard, who even won his lone start (at Purdue) earlier in that 2014 season, to understand that he had intriguing upside. But coaches tended to trust Jake Rudock more over the inconsistent Beathard then, just as they have with Petras over Padilla now.

Petras fits the Rudock/December 2014 mold in many ways. Petras has provided steady leadership but also hasn’t shown significant improvement over the course of his two years as a starter (57.1% completions and 6.4 yards per attempt as a sophomore, 56.6% and 5.9 yards per attempt as a junior).

Petras’ health became a question mark after he suffered a midsection injury in the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Michigan. But Ferentz said Petras looked good in practice this past week, and players said Petras and Padilla were splitting reps. Ferentz stated he would determine this week who is starting against 9-3 Kentucky.

What will Ferentz do? Here are his three primary options and the potential future repercussions:

1) Start Petras. That would be consistent with the coach's approach during a 10-3 season, that Petras is the starter when healthy. Ferentz isn’t treating this as an exhibition; the team goal is to log an 11-win season for just the fourth time in program history (joining Ferentz’s 2002, 2009 and 2015 teams). Going with Petras at Camping World Stadium would send a message to Padilla that he’d need to vastly outperform Petras in the spring to jump to the top of the depth chart. Such a message might send him to the NCAA transfer portal. For example, Wyoming (with former Hawkeye assistant Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator) is advertising its desire to acquire a transfer quarterback.

2) Start Padilla. Ferentz could pull off such a decision publicly on two levels. First, it could be sold as Padilla being the healthier of the two options to go the distance. We haven’t seen Petras start and finish a game since Oct. 16 against Purdue. Second, it could be viewed as a true 2022 audition for the redshirt sophomore. If Padilla can go win this bowl game and look good doing it, he would have a lot of momentum going into the spring — not to mention at least two years of eligibility ahead — to be a QB1 with upside. Such a development might force Petras to explore the portal as a grad transfer.

3) Let Petras and Padilla share the Citrus snaps. That seems unlikely to happen, even though that was Ferentz’s 2015 TaxSlayer approach. The veteran (Rudock) started that game in Jacksonville, but Beathard performed better and was ultimately named No. 1 in a January depth chart that caused Rudock to transfer to Michigan. While it was messy for that forgettable game, it did help Iowa make a quarterback determination that was best for its future. Without that TaxSlayer approach, we might have never seen a 12-0 regular season behind Beathard in 2015.

Asked about the 2014 analogy this week, Ferentz bristled at that 7-6 season.

“No, I don't see it that way,” he said. “Although, it's competition. That's how I look at it. The good news for us is we've won with both quarterbacks, feel good about both. We’ll keep watching it and see where it goes.”

There’s also the Joey Labas factor.

A third Iowa quarterback has gotten a chance to show his stuff during bowl practices. With Deuce Hogan moving into the transfer portal and out of the QB picture, Labas has gone from scout team to third team. He’s also taken second-team reps this month. Teammates who saw him make dazzling scout-team plays earlier this year have continued to be impressed with the 6-foot-4, 194-pound rookie from Brecksville, Ohio.

“He’s definitely done some surprising things where you say, ‘Wow,’” starting strong safety Kaevon Merriweather said. “I’ve seen him throw a sidearm Patrick Mahomes pass and completed it. Escaped the pocket, side-armed it and completed it. He’s definitely skillful and mobile, as well. That’s what surprised me, how athletic he was. Once he escapes the pocket, he can pretty much make any play downfield. He’s made some pretty good plays against us, against our first-team defense on scout.”

Mahomes, you say? For an offense that ranks 123rd out of 130 in the country?

Consider Iowa fans everywhere (desperate for new life at quarterback to pair with solid units on defense and special teams) intrigued.

Tight end Sam LaPorta also lauded Labas’ scout-team exploits, with the understanding that he’s not running the Iowa offense during the season.

“With the scout field …he gets to freelance a little bit. He can do things on the scout field that we don’t allow, I guess, on the so-called varsity field,” LaPorta said. “To be able to transition and hear the play call and see the entire field and break down the play and point out the (blitzing linebacker), it’s a lot of stuff, especially for a young quarterback.

“(Now) he’s taking a lot of strides with just the fundamentals of the offense, the play-calling and stuff like that.”

Ferentz conceded this week that Labas had been among the young players who have flashed during bowl preparation but added that the freshman was “not quite ready to start yet, that’s for sure.”

“If he's going off cards, he's great. If he's running our offense … uhhh, it might be a small playbook,” Ferentz said. “I'm joking. But he's doing a good job.”

Ferentz further cracked of Labas’ improvisational skills off script, “Now we’ve got to get him on script.”

To which I (and probably others) would answer: Maybe that’s been the problem with Iowa’s lack of progress at the QB position overall — a reluctance to go off script. Nate Stanley wasn’t much better as a senior in 2019 than he was as a sophomore. The same can be said about Petras. Perhaps an injection of play-making ability from the pocket is was the Hawkeyes’ stale offense needs to come alive.

The (not-necessarily) final word on QBs ...

Ferentz will next meet the media after Tuesday’s practice here and more than likely will provide some QB clarity for this game.

What makes the most sense to me: Give Padilla the start. He was playing with flu symptoms against Nebraska, then was in an untenable situation upon entering with a 21-3 deficit against Michigan’s fierce pass rush behind Iowa’s helpless offensive line. Let’s see what Padilla can do with the opportunity; it’s not like he is miles behind Petras. And if Petras’ health is less than 100%, maybe Labas becomes the No. 2 option with Petras in emergency duty. That would be a way for offensive coaches to straddle the line of playing for the win against Kentucky and playing for the future, without moving on completely from Petras.

Whoever takes the first snap Saturday and how the game unfolds will provide important context for the Hawkeyes’ quarterback future. If one emerges as a clear No. 1, perhaps he and Labas are destined for a competitive spring. If both play and both struggle (or Iowa’s offense looks woeful again in defeat), perhaps the coaching staff will be pressed into exploring an upgrade in the transfer portal … with added motivation that Labas needs to be on a fast track this spring.

