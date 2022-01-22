Leistikow: Iowa basketball's toughness touted in must-have win against Penn State

IOWA CITY — The flight home early Thursday morning from Rutgers was especially brutal for Jordan Bohannon. The sixth-year Iowa men’s basketball player was beating himself up over missed shots — unthinkable air balls included — in a crushing two-point loss decided by a questionable foul call at the end.

The Hawkeyes’ plane landed at the Cedar Rapids Airport at 3 a.m.; Bohannon’s car wouldn’t start in bone-chilling temperatures. Thankfully, two trusted team managers (shout-out to Ben Sheridan and Jackson McLaughlin) helped give him a jump and Bohannon was back in Iowa City by 4 a.m.

But he couldn’t stop thinking about his misses, and he knew another game was coming up soon. We've all been there; developing a worry that something we badly wanted was slipping away.

“It was a long night. I played terribly, personally,” Bohannon said. “This was probably one of the first times in my career where I doubted myself.”

Cue Saturday’s home game against Penn State, with a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd for the first time this season.

Just before-hand, assistant coach Kirk Speraw pulled Bohannon into his office and showed him the big shots he’s made over the course of his NCAA-record 162-game career.

Bohannon said that film session helped him regain the swagger he’d been missing in Iowa’s previous three games, when he shot 7-for-33 from the floor, including 5-for-25 from 3-point range.

So when the ball came Bohannon’s way early in the second half, about 30 feet from the basket at the tip of mid-court Herky’s beak, he didn’t hesitate. A hustle play from Joe Toussaint made it all happen. After an offensive rebound, Toussaint found Bohannon for the shot he’s made countless times. Bohannon buried the 30-footer to give Iowa a six-point lead, and Penn State wouldn’t get closer than three points the rest of the way in a 68-51 win before 15,056 fans.

Bohannon would play all 20 minutes in the second half and finish with a team-best rating of plus-24. Though his 11 points (on 3-for-7 shooting from 3) were right at his career average, Bohannon felt like he was back. And so were the Hawkeyes, in a win they had to have.

The Hawkeyes (14-5 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten Conference) showed heart after a crushing loss at Rutgers.

And something else.

Toughness.

“They were the tougher team tonight,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “And they showed their makeup in terms of who they are.

“I say it all the time: The tougher team sets the rules. We were probably the tougher team in the first half, and they flipped it. They were the tougher team in the second half.”

That’s something you’ve got to love to hear if you’re Fran McCaffery. The 12th-year coach has had teams in the past that were described (unfairly or not) as soft. But this team seems to have some grit. Even in the slog Wednesday at Rutgers, when the Hawkeyes shot a dismal 27.9%, they fought to the finish — scoring a late steal and clutch bucket to tie it at 46-46 before referee Courtney Green whistled an outcome-deciding foul call on Keegan Murray with two seconds to go.

Think back to the game at Virginia, on Dec. 9, when Toussaint’s bucket with eight seconds left and Patrick McCaffery’s last-gasp block swiped a 75-74 road win. Think back to Sunday’s 81-71 win at Minnesota, when Iowa’s 23-point lead shrunk to three before Murray delivered a stone-cold 3-pointer in the final minute.

This Iowa team isn’t playing lights-out basketball, having shot just 40.7% Saturday.

But it’s continuing to show it won't go down without fighting.

“When people hit us in the mouth,” Bohannon said, “we’ve got to hit them right back.”

The demeanors don’t get much cooler than what Keegan and Kris Murray show. The Cedar Rapids twins, though, were all over the place in Saturday’s second half. They combined for 20 points and 10 rebounds after halftime as the Hawkeyes suffocated the Nittany Lions. What was once a 22-6 rebounding deficit for Iowa became a 37-34 edge at the end.

“We’re a really tough group,” Kris Murray said with a grin. “We’re not going to let anyone out-tough us.”

Could that be the trait that continues down the stretch for the Hawkeyes?

Though it was a 1-1 week, it was a strong week defensively as Iowa held back-to-back Big Ten opponents to 51 or fewer points for the first time since 2015. In allowing just 99 points in 80 minutes in back-to-back games, Iowa climbed from No. 160 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defense rankings to No. 92.

This isn’t going to be declared a defensive juggernaut yet. But hey, it’s progress.

“Our defensive intensity has been a lot better, I would say, the last couple games,” Kris Murray said. “We feed off that, getting more and more stops in a row. When we do that, our defense is really good. We’re all connected right now, and that’s a good thing.”

Absolutely.

A few weeks ago, when Iowa was 1-3 in Big Ten play, it felt like it needed to win three of its next four to get back on track. The Hawkeyes have done just that. Now comes a chance to get the season’s first signature win, Thursday at home against Purdue.

Bohannon will be ready.

One of the reasons he had been struggling of late was because he’s been putting too much pressure on himself to make his final season a perfect one. With a star in Keegan Murray and a wide range of capable supporting cast members, himself included, Bohannon believes this team has big potential.

“I think we have the group that can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament,” Bohannon said.

They’ve got to get their first.

But Saturday’s win — and the way they won it, without their best stuff but with grit — was an encouraging sign.

