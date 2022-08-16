Leistikow: Offensive-line play will soon be a strength again for Iowa football

IOWA CITY — You may have noticed a consistent theme that’s cropped up in recent weeks surrounding Iowa football’s hottest-button offseason topic, the offense.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz relayed his optimism that things would be better in 2022. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz remarked that “we’ve seen results” when it comes to improvement. Quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla have been enthusiastic about concept changes in the passing game. And in the “Kids Day at Kinnick” scrimmage on Saturday, the offense looked crisper than usual at this time of year.

Why the bullishness across the board?

Because of the horses up front.

The Hawkeyes expect to have a much different offensive line than they did in 2021. They’ll be younger. But they’ll play different, and they’ll look different. Internally, this position group has been a catalyst for optimism.

“We’re looking a lot better than last year,” sophomore left tackle Mason Richman said. “I know we lost some older guys, but we’re onto better and newer things.”

Richman didn’t say that in a derogatory way. But the reality is that Iowa has recruited very well on the offensive line in recent years. Now, that's starting to show up.

In 2021, Richman (as a redshirt freshman left tackle), and Connor Colby (a true freshman right guard) were thrown into the mix a little bit before their expected time. Injuries and poor performance from veteran players necessitated them getting onto the field. Overall, the offensive line was a weakness. You don’t hear that too often about Iowa, but it was the truth — even with the best center in program history, Tyler Linderbaum, in the middle.

Iowa was overmatched up front by the likes of George Karlaftis (Purdue), Nick Herbig (Wisconsin) and Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) last fall. It lost those three games by a combined 76 points.

But ahead of the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Kirk Ferentz saw a big jump forward for his offensive line. And that progress has continued since January under second-year offensive line coach George Barnett.

“It’s awesome. The kids’ ability to come out every day with an energy to them, just the way they’re working and the physicality they’re playing with right now,” Barnett said. “They’re going to make mistakes. But, man, they’re doing it at full speed. The meetings have been great. They’re thick in that Iowa camp development phase, and it’s been enjoyable.”

Massive strength-and-conditioning gains are what has Richman seeing better results. He candidly said Iowa didn’t look like a Big Ten offensive line last year, physically. The only starter that was listed at over 300 pounds a year ago was three-game right-guard starter Justin Britt (at 302). Iowa tried to survive with banged-up, undersized guards in Cody Ince (282) and Kyler Schott (294). The average weight of Iowa’s starting offensive line last year was 292 pounds.

Now, once Richman is back from a minor injury — he was withheld from the Kids Day scrimmage but said a day earlier he’s fine — the Hawkeyes’ potential starting five will be all sophomores-or-younger at an average size of 6-foot-5, 305 pounds.

At left tackle, redshirt sophomore Richman will be the guy. He’s listed at 6-6, 308, but said he’s up to 315. He can move and he delivers power accompanied by a nasty streak.

At left guard, redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 308) has emerged. He is also Iowa’s backup center.

“He understands the offense. He understands our runs and protections very well. He’s always helping the guy next to him,” Barnett said. “He can also go between positions. He’s vital right now.”

At center, redshirt sophomore Logan Jones (6-3, 283) is following the Linderbaum plan to a T, even down to the jersey number (65). The converted defensive lineman is an athletic phenom, having already broken Linderbaum’s weight-room records in the squat and hang-clean. Jones also has a 36-inch vertical leap. He moves well and blocks with aggression.

“He just brings a lot to the table,” Barnett said. “Now the challenge is giving him enough reps to see as many different looks as we can.”

Jones feels at home at center. He’s gotten all the No. 1 reps in camp. This was once a position of concern for Iowa, but it is becoming a position of strength.

“It’s great. I love playing with the guys in the offensive line room,” Jones said. “This is the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Colby (listed 6-6, 308 — though he’s also in the 315 range) cut his teeth as an 11-game starter at right guard last year. But he’s built to be a tackle, and that’s where he has been playing lately in fall camp. Given the high-level pass rushers on Iowa’s schedule this year (Iowa State’s Will McDonald in Week 2 immediately comes to mind), rangy and athletic tackle play is imperative.

Last year, right tackle was too often a turnstile for Iowa against elite edge rushers.

“The way (Colby) carries himself is so impressive. You take for granted that he is just in his second year,” Barnett said. “Probably the biggest thing that impresses you about Connor is his ability to mentally handle the challenges of a series or a game, adversity, things like that.”

And if Colby goes outside, the only offensive-line position battle would be at right guard. In the mix for that spot, according to Barnett, are three redshirt freshmen in Mike Myslinski (6-3, 287), Beau Stephens (6-6, 307) and Gennings Dunker (6-5, 316).

Dunker — who has packed on 25 pounds since arriving in June 2021 — got all the No. 1 reps at right guard during the Kids Day practice. Dunker also has split time at offensive tackle.

“He can handle it,” Barnett said, “and it helps him learn the game a little more.”

As a group, Richman said there’s no doubt the offensive line is playing at a higher level than in 2021. He sees them making reach blocks against defensive linemen and linebackers more regularly than a year ago.

“Oh, yeah. Guaranteed. I see it out there on the field,” Richman said. “We go against defensive-linemen (like Lukas Van Ness) who are freak shows and even with that, we’re able to handle our business and do the right thing and be in the right place.

"We’re really long, really athletic.”

Building depth is ongoing. Kirk Ferentz said he felt good about “six or seven” offensive linemen playing, but those numbers need to get to eight or nine by month’s end. Camp injuries have sidelined Nick DeJong and David Davidkov from the tackle ranks. Jack Plumb (6-7, 296) is still in the mix after starting seven games last fall; he subbed for Richman at left tackle in the Kids Day practice. (Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor, the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2023, won’t be here until January.)

Injuries will occur. The last time Iowa’s Week 1 starters at left tackle and right tackle made it through the season was 2014, with Brandon Scherff and Andrew Donnal. But Scherff had a knee operation after Week 2 that year and played through it, which wasn’t ideal. Iowa used four starting tackles in 2015, four in 2016, five in 2017, four in 2018, three in 2019, four in 2020 and three in 2021.

So, the race is on to get this Hawkeye offensive line bolstered for the Sept. 3 opener against South Dakota State. But by all accounts so far, there is a lot of optimism around this position group in 2022. And if Iowa’s O-line is good, it’s more likely the hot-button offense will be, too.

