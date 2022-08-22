Leistikow: 'Dual-threat' Joe Labas remains Iowa's No. 3 quarterback, but for how long?

IOWA CITY — Ask Joe Labas to describe what kind of quarterback he is, and his answer doesn’t sound like the typical Iowa quarterback we’ve seen for the last 15 or 20 years.

“Long story short, I’m a dual-threat quarterback,” Labas said at the Hawkeyes’ recent media day. “I can run when I need to. Instinctual, too. I like to think I’m instinctual. Without even thinking, just knowing what to do when the bullets are flying.”

That somewhat renegade, improvisational quality can be found at all levels, from high school to college to the NFL. Give your best player the ball and let him make something happen with his arm or his legs.

Maybe that’s why Labas is such a curiosity among Hawkeye football followers. Word started getting out last winter that the 19-year-old redshirt freshman from suburban Cleveland was putting on dazzling performances while quarterbacking the Hawkeyes’ scout team. He was making the No. 1 defense look silly at times, we heard.

“The scout team is pretty much like playing football in the backyard. It’s a lot of fun,” Labas said. “They just give you a play and you go do it to the best of your ability. You try to give the defense a good look.

“I had a lot of fun with that.”

As starting strong safety Kaevon Merriweather put it in December, Labas made one sidearm throw “like a Patrick Mahomes pass and completed it. I’m just like, ‘What the hey?’ … That’s the only thing that surprised me, just how athletic he was once he escaped the pocket. He can pretty much make any play downfield.”

That all sounds good on paper. And when Labas started 5-for-5 for 73 yards in the Iowa spring game, his buzz increased. A lot of those completions were improvised, too.

But Labas remains stuck at No. 3 on the Hawkeyes’ quarterback depth chart. The way offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been changing the offense this offseason seems to run contrary to Labas’ free-wheeling preference. The new concepts are built around defined, quick reads that require the quarterback to process a lot of information quickly; to know where he’s headed with the ball before it’s snapped.

That line of thinking is more catered to the skill sets of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla — Iowa’s top two quarterbacks — and could be why Labas’ performance was shaky Aug. 13 in the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice on Aug. 13. He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on his first of 17 attempts.

The writing is all but on the wall that Labas will open the season as the No. 3 quarterback. Fall camp has given him a lot of reps running the offense. But once game weeks start, the bulk of the reps go to the Nos. 1 and 2 QBs.

In other words, Labas’ time is not yet here. What Ferentz encouraged him to do during fall camp was close the gap incrementally on Petras and Padilla every day he’s on the practice field.

“I’ve seen Joe improve on a daily basis. That’s really all you ask for,” Ferentz said. “The hard part for Joe … he doesn’t have the wealth of experience of those guys, he doesn’t have the years that those guys have. And having that experience is a huge advantage.”

Can Labas be patient for his turn? He said yes.

Can he be ready for that turn when it comes? He said he's trying.

"Of course. That’s why I’m here, right?” Labas said. “I’m studying the playbook every day. Meetings, I’m asking questions and trying to get as much information as I can from Spencer and Alex.”

For Labas to become the quarterback of the future at Iowa, he’ll need to become a master of the playbook. As we know, that’s not an easy thing. For better or for worse, Iowa puts a lot on its quarterbacks’ plates at the line of scrimmage. As coaches see it, Petras and Padilla are more likely to keep risk-averse Iowa out of bad plays.

“It’s a lot when you first get here. Like everybody, you’re kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll never be able to do this,’” Labas said. “But then the more you go, the more confident you get.”

Petras, a fifth-year senior, could conceivably return for a sixth season, but more than likely this is his Hawkeye finale. Padilla is a redshirt junior and would likely become the front-runner at QB in 2023. And then there’s Labas, who aims to continue to close that gap. True freshman Carson May and Class of 2023 commit Marco Lainez would then be the ones playing catch-up.

The way Labas sees it, the day will come when he gets the offense mastered. And he’ll still be able to tap into that "instinctual" side to make something happen if a play breaks down.

“Yeah. I’m pretty confident about that,” Labas said. “I like our offense. I’ve been around it for more than a year. I like it, I like the type of reads they have us doing.”