Leistikow: Iowa football's Nico Ragaini will feel the family love at Rutgers; 'Half of East Haven is going'

Late this Saturday night, after the Iowa football team completes its game at Rutgers, Nico Ragaini’s grandmother, Maria, will slip him a special treat from home before the wide receiver boards a Hawkeye team bus: a sandwich, freshly made that morning with imported Italian meats from Liuzzi’s, his favorite shop in North Haven, Connecticut.

"Mimi" (as she is called) knows her grandson's order already: Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, oil, vinegar and authentic Italian bread (the kind you can’t find in eastern Iowa).

More than likely, there will be a couple of extra sandwiches for some of Ragaini’s closest friends as well.

The Ragaini family — pronounced Ray-guh-EE-knee, authentically — lives big, lives generously and always makes room for more guests. They are a passionate and friendly bunch, easily spotted with their Hawkeye gear and No. 89 jerseys. And even though Nico is four months shy of his 24th birthday, one of the team's oldest players has never played at Rutgers. Saturday marks the only time in his five-year Iowa career that there’s been a game this close to home. Piscataway, New Jersey — where Iowa faces Rutgers at 6 p.m. CT Saturday (Fox Sports 1) — is just a two-hour drive from East Haven if you're lucky enough to catch light traffic.

“Really, half of East Haven is going,” his father, Gianni, says … and he’s only partially joking.

The Iowa-Rutgers game has become an event for the folks in New Haven County, which rests in southern Connecticut across from Long Island. Gianni has been hounding his son to acquire game tickets from other Hawkeye players. As of Tuesday morning, Nico said 79 family members and friends were confirmed. To keep things under control, Gianni says he’s capping the player tickets he’s promising at his son's uniform number (89). But the actual number of pro-Ragaini attendees will be way higher than that, to the point where strangers have come up to the Ragainis and said they’re going just to support hometown hero Nico — the all-time receiving leader in Connecticut high school history who went 1,073 miles to Iowa City to chase his football dreams.

Now, he’s coming home … or at least close enough to get a fresh Liuzzi’s sandwich.

"People are coming out of the woodworks," says Briana Ragaini, Nico’s aunt and Gianni’s younger sister by 20 years. "The usual people are traveling to the game, but now there’s hometown people and young kids and high school kids that look up to Nico. They’re buying tickets."

Initially, the Ragainis looked into renting a school bus to migrate to Jersey. But they quickly realized they would need multiple buses to accommodate the traveling party, and with the start time not being announced until Sept. 12, an organized plan was difficult to execute. For the most part, the assignment is to meet up somewhere around SHI Stadium. They’ll be easy to spot. And they’ll figure it out. They always do.

Italian heritage (and appreciation of Iowa) runs deep

Asked to describe his family, Nico Ragaini pauses, takes a breath and cracks a smile.

“Big. A lot of people," he says in his typical laid-back tone. "Super close-knit. I’ll have family from my mom and dad’s side at the game, and you won’t be able to tell who’s on who’s side because we’re so close.”

Nico’s father is a first-generation American. Gianni's parents were born in Italy and came to the U.S. 55 years ago. Nico’s mother, Josanna, is also 100% Italian and a second-generation American. Between aunts, uncles and cousins, there are 25 to 30 family members within a 10-minute drive of one another in New Haven County.

“We have a lot of friends that have turned into a family. And we just travel in a pack,” says Briana, who is deemed the “glue” of the family by Gianni, bridging the younger family members to the older ones. "There’s a lot of us. We’re close to each other, and we do everything together all the time."

That includes making their way to Iowa City for every home game and hosting the go-to tailgate that usually attracts a lot of Hawkeye football families, including the parents of quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. Gianni and Josanna Ragaini are educators who work through Friday afternoons, so getting to a Saturday game can be difficult logistically. But they always find a way. At the Iowa State game two weeks ago, even though Nico didn’t play because of a foot injury, about 25 family members made the trek from Connecticut. Especially with the recent escalation in flight prices, the cost of these weekly trips adds up.

"We’re not going to talk about that. We’re ignoring that part," jokes Briana, who is an event planner at Yale University. "But it’s worth it. It’s so much fun and too exciting."

Gianni (a former standout baseball catcher at Connecticut) is the dean of students at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut, the hometown of former Hawkeye assistant Ken O’Keefe. That was the link that drew Nico to an Iowa camp, where he shined. The family instantly loved Iowa City's downtown vibe and its people. Nico had a slew of scholarship offers to play college lacrosse and some Ivy League offers plus Boston College in football, but he waited and waited for that Iowa offer. After one semester at a prep school, it came on a Sunday in January 2018. Four days later, he was moving to Iowa City. For his family, it was exciting but also an adjustment that happened in a flash.

Iowa City has become so beloved by the Ragainis that Nico’s sister, Isabella, followed him here. She is an Iowa junior and Gianni jokes that she brings her entire dorm to the legendary Ragaini tailgates. Nico's youngest sister, Taya, is a high school senior and considering Iowa. Nico has four younger cousins — all boys — who practically worship him. One of them wears No. 89. In his family and community, he gets rock-star love.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling. I give a lot of props to my dad for the way he pushed me when I was younger,” Nico says. “He worked two jobs to send me to private school and prep school. Everything he does is for me and my sisters to have the best possible life we can have.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everything, seriously.”

A mountaintop moment and tenuous moments

The Ragainis brought a full Connecticut squad to last year’s Oct. 9 clash between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State. With Iowa trailing 20-16 with 6½ minutes remaining, Briana couldn’t even watch. She had boarded a 5 a.m. flight that morning to make it to the game, which was now under the Kinnick Stadium lights. This long day had become intense and exhausting.

"I literally closed my eyes, ducked my head and everyone started screaming," she recalls. "And then I realized it was Nico, and our section just went … I’m getting chills right now. Screaming, crying. It was unreal."

Nico had caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Petras on the first play out of a TV timeout, in which he narrowly beat the Penn State safety into the end zone. Iowa would eventually hold on for the 23-20 win. The Ragainis stormed the field and, somehow, found Nico in the mass of humanity on Duke Slater Field and got a memorable family picture amid the mayhem.

“So many of my close family and friends were there,” Gianni recalls. “It was such a perfect moment.”

Nico was on top of the world. But his on-field production tailed off after that. Though he didn’t publicize it, Nico was experiencing crippling back pain that was so bad that he could barely sit on an airplane. He had only 11 receptions for 126 yards in Iowa’s final eight games. That, not coincidentally, was the same stretch when Iowa’s offense went into a funk.

Flash forward to August 2022, and Nico was feeling as good as ever in fall camp. As fast as ever, he told his father. Then during the Kids Day scrimmage in mid-August, he suffered a fracture in his foot that required surgery three days later. Doctors estimated six to eight weeks recovery time; Nico made it back in four. He returned to play 32 snaps and had two catches for 56 yards in Iowa’s 27-0 Saturday win against Nevada. And yes, the Ragaini entourage stayed until the end of that soggy game that lasted 6 hours, 59 minutes due to three weather delays.

“I was hoping he’d be back for the Michigan game (Oct. 1),” Gianni says. “Last week, I was just grateful he was out there."

Nico’s return comes at an important time. With Iowa’s wide-receiver corps depleted by injuries, he’s become an even more popular Hawkeye. A fifth-year senior with 93 career catches for 1,024 yards could be just what this passing game needs to prop up a struggling offense.

"He’s the most veteran guy in our offense in terms of play counts, I would say," Petras says. "It’s great. He’s a really talented player. The way he carries himself, he’s a pretty laid-back guy. But when he talks, people listen. He’s very respected."

And where Nico's football path goes, his people from New Haven County will follow. What a moment it would be Saturday night at Rutgers if he could score his first touchdown since that Penn State game in an Iowa victory. If he does, Fox Sports' camera crews won't have any trouble finding the Italians in black-and-gold No. 89 jerseys rejoicing at SHI Stadium.

Either way, this is a special Saturday night to say the least for Nico Ragaini. And that Liuzzi's sandwich will be waiting for him afterward.

"Nico being at Iowa has touched so many people in Connecticut," Gianni says, "and everybody wants to be a part of it."

