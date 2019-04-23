CLOSE Fran McCaffery reacts to an 83-77 overtime loss to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

The Iowa Hawkeyes are reportedly getting visits from two of the country's top transfers.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tweeted that Marquette transfers Joey and Sam Hauser plan to visit Virginia, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State.

Joey, a 6-foot-9 rising sophomore, averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.2 minutes per game this season. Sam, a 6-8 rising senior, averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.4 minutes. Both were key pieces in the Golden Eagles' successful 24-10 season.

Joey Hauser (22) of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates scoring and getting fouled with teammates Sam Hauser (10), Ed Morrow (30), and Sacar Anim #2 during their first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Murray State Racers at XL Center. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There were high hopes for next year at Marquette, with star point guard Markus Howard and the Hauser brothers set to return for the 2019-20 season.

Two weeks ago, the Hauser brothers damaged those hopes by announcing their intent to transfer. Wisconsin and Virginia quickly emerged as potential frontrunners. The Hausers are from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, about 100 miles from Madison.

Iowa has two scholarships available for the 2019-20 season. It recruited Joey Hauser, who played his AAU ball with the Iowa Barnstormers, out of high school.

The brothers are sit-out transfers. Joey would sit one season then play three; Sam would sit one season then play one. They expected to be a package deal and transfer as a duo to wherever they go.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.