The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to host a former top-50 recruit for visit in early May.

Notre Dame transfer D.J. Harvey is planning to officially visit Iowa on May 2-4, he told the Register on Tuesday. Harvey is a 6-foot-6 wing and a product of high school powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Harvey missed the second half of his freshman season at Notre Dame with a knee injury. As a sophomore, he played in 29 of 33 games and averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over 25.9 minutes per game.

Notre Dame guard D.J. Harvey (5) drives against Miami guard Chris Lykes (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 in Coral Gables, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (Photo: The Associated Press)

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2017, Harvey committed to the Fighting Irish over Alabama and Texas, among many other offers.

Harvey played his AAU basketball with Iowa sophomore Luka Garza on Team Takeover.

With Maishe Dailey's transfer and Tyler Cook's NBA departure, the Hawkeyes have two scholarships available for the 2019-20 season. Earlier Tuesday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the Hawkeyes would also host Marquette transfers Sam and Joey Hauser for visits.

Matthew Bain covers recruiting, Iowa/Iowa State athletics and Drake basketball for the Des Moines Register and USA TODAY Network. Contact him at mbain@dmreg.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.