CLOSE

Iowa center Luka Garza explains why he keeps talking about "stepping into the ring" these days. It's an interesting analogy: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa's first game as a ranked men's basketball team couldn't have gone any better Wednesday.

A Thanksgiving Eve crowd that was the largest of the season was treated to a near-perfect first half of basketball. The No. 22 Hawkeyes (5-0) blitzed an overmatched Alabama State team and essentially sealed a win in the opening 10 minutes, cruising to a 105-78 finish that could have been more one-sided than that.

Sophomore center Luka Garza scored the first six points, prompting the Hornets to call a timeout just 84 seconds into the game.

Then freshman forward Joe Wieskamp went to work. He had a career-high 18 points in the first half alone, shaking off a pair of quiet games in New York in which he tallied only five points. The Hawkeyes won those games, and the 2K Classic tournament title, over No. 20 Oregon and Connecticut.

Backup point guard Connor McCaffery came on and had four assists in his first 5 minutes on the court.

It was that kind of evening for Iowa, which entered the national rankings Monday for the first time in three seasons.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Alabama State Hornets
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Alabama State's Leon Daniels (4) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Alabama State's Leon Daniels (4) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) holds up three fingers after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) holds up three fingers after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gestures after making a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gestures after making a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defends Alabama State's Fausto Pichardo (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defends Alabama State's Fausto Pichardo (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot in the paint while being defended by Alabama State's Reginald Gee (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot in the paint while being defended by Alabama State's Reginald Gee (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) talks with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (right) during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) talks with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (right) during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled on his way to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled on his way to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) passes to a teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) passes to a teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) talks with Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) talks with Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The first half was one for the record books. The Hawkeyes took a 68-37 lead, obliterating the mark for most first-half points scored in Fran McCaffery's nine seasons as head coach. The previous best was 59 two years ago against Savannah State.

    Garza made all seven of his shots and had 19 points. Isaiah Moss put up a season-high 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.

    Alabama State (2-3) was helpless to stop the Hawkeye onslaught and didn't seem particularly inclined to try. The Hornets turned it over 14 times in the first half, leading to 21 points.

    The only suspense in the second half was whether Iowa would set a program record for points in a game. The pace slowed down and that mark of 126 points still stands.

    The Hawkeyes next host Pittsburgh in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

    CLOSE

    Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp discusses a quiet pair of games from him. "I'm still trying to figure out my role," the freshman says: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE