Iowa quest for a Junkanoo Jam title came up a little short.

The No. 14 Hawkeyes couldn’t make it two rallies in two days, falling to Florida State 71-67 on Saturday in the tournament’s Bimini Division final at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini, Bahamas.

Tania Davis led the Hawkeyes (4-1) with 22 points, including 17 in the second half along with six assists. Megan Gustafson poured in 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds. Hannah Stewart added 14 points and nine boards.

Davis was fouled after draining a trey that trimmed Iowa's deficit to two with 5.7 seconds left. But she missed the free throw; Valencia Myers corralled the rebound and sank two free throws to seal it. Myers poured in 10 points — one of four Seminoles in double figures, along with Nausia Woolfolk (25), Kiah Gillespie (13) and Nicki Ekhomu (10)

The Hawkeyes jumped to an 8-0 lead and extended that to 18-10 early in the second quarter before Florida State took over. The Seminoles answered with a 20-6 run that gave them the lead for good. Iowa committed seven of its 19 turnovers in the second quarter.

Our Hawks battled hard once again tonight but came up a bit short. We saw a lot of grit and a lot of fight this week. Thx for all the good wishes while we were in the tropics. Excited to get back home and get back at it! Go Hawks! — Jan Jensen (@goiowa) November 25, 2018

The Hawkeyes now have four days off, but the schedule only toughens up. Iowa travels to No. 1 Notre Dame Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip.

