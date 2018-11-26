CLOSE

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery likes how different guys have stepped up during his Hawkeyes' 4-0 start, including a win over Oregon. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

By any measure, the Iowa men's basketball team is among the top 15 teams in the nation.

Three different ranking systems released Monday confirmed this. The Hawkeyes (5-0) moved up seven spots in the USA Today coaches' poll to No. 15. They moved up six spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press writers' poll.

And Iowa even landed at 15 in the initial release of the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or NET, which is replacing the RPI system this year and will be used to seed the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March. The system looks at strength of schedule and the quality of a team's wins and losses, among other factors.

It is the highest Iowa has been ranked this early in a season since the Hawkeyes were No. 7 on Nov. 26, 2001. It is the team's first 5-0 start in five years.

Iowa played only one game last week, a 105-78 home dismantling of Alabama State, But the Hawkeyes are still reaping the benefits of beating Oregon (now 21st in the coaches' poll) and Connecticut two weeks ago in the 2K Classic tournament.

Iowa hosts Pitt at 8 p.m. Tuesday and then begins Big Ten Conference play against two other ranked teams — vs. No. 22 Wisconsin on Friday and at No. 8 Michigan State next Monday.

More: Three Iowa women's basketball programs ranked in AP poll for first time since 1998

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Alabama State's Leon Daniels (4) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Alabama State's Leon Daniels (4) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) holds up three fingers after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) holds up three fingers after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gestures after making a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gestures after making a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends Alabama State's Jacoby Ross (10) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defends Alabama State's Fausto Pichardo (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) defends Alabama State's Fausto Pichardo (15) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery bumps fists with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a layup during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a defensive rebound during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot in the paint while being defended by Alabama State's Reginald Gee (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot in the paint while being defended by Alabama State's Reginald Gee (12) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) talks with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (right) during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (left) talks with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (right) during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard is seen before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) attempts a shot while being defended by Alabama State's Ed Jones (14) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled on his way to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) gets fouled on his way to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) passes to a teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) passes to a teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) talks with Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) talks with Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
