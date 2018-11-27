Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile for the camera as they watch the women's WNIT first round game against Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) reacts after scoring against Illinois Fighting Illini with teammate Maishe Dailey (1) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl is pictured during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. James Capen, David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-C
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl fights off Indiana's Freddie McSwain,
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl fights off Indiana's Freddie McSwain, Jr. during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates a 3-pointer from Maishe
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates a 3-pointer from Maishe Dailey during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo greets Cordell Pemsl
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo greets Cordell Pemsl following their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) defends against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Julian Moore (44) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24)
Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins (24) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) holds the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) holds the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Julian Moore (44) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Iowa 82-58. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska center Jordy Tshminga (32) looks at Iowa forward
Nebraska center Jordy Tshminga (32) looks at Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) as official D.J. Carstensen looks to break them up in first-half action at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bruce Thorson, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Wisconsin forward Charles Thomas IV, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates the Hawkeyes' 85-67
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates the Hawkeyes' 85-67 win over Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl puts up a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl puts up a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl drives in against Purdue
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl drives in against Purdue freshman Matt Haarms in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl stands on the court in the
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl stands on the court in the second half of at Maryland on Sunday. The sophomore took an elbow to the head late in the first half, but didn't bring it to the attention of his coaches or the officials and so the play was not reviewed. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes to the basket
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes to the basket as Michigan center Jon Teske (15) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) defend during the second half of U-M's 75-68 win on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl looks for a call during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl looks for a call during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives around
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives around Iowa's Cordell Pemsl during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) looks to pass against Colorado Buffaloes guard Dominique Collier (15) and forward Lucas Siewert (23) at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) fights Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) for a rebound as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl dunks the ball against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl moves the ball inside against Drake at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) puts up a shot while Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) defends Thursday. Pemsl later left the game after suffering a cut to his leg. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) defends as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward P.J. Horne (14) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl goes up for a contested shot during
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl goes up for a contested shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (left) jokes with assistant coach
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (left) jokes with assistant coach Sherman Dillard during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. Pemsl returned to practice this week after offseason hernia surgery. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during practice at
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl takes a shot during practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl led Iowa with a 61.7
Freshman forward Cordell Pemsl led Iowa with a 61.7 field-goal percentage this season, mostly on shots like this against TCU on Sunday. Now he wants to develop a better outside shot. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) and Peter Jok (14) console
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) and Peter Jok (14) console Cordell Pemsl after a missed shot at the buzzer to end the Hawkeyes' NIT second round game against TCU at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Cordell Pemsl — who suffered a laceration of his right
Cordell Pemsl — who suffered a laceration of his right shin after crashing into the Iowa State student section in the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 7 loss to Iowa State — returned to action in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Classic showdown against Drake David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Cordell Pemsl and Iowa's interior players should have
Cordell Pemsl and Iowa's interior players should have a sizeable advantage Wednesday when they host South Dakota in the first round of the NIT. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) keeps the ball in play over Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) keeps the ball in play over Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa freshmen Maishe Dailey (from left), Cordell Pemsl
Iowa freshmen Maishe Dailey (from left), Cordell Pemsl and Jordan Bohannon celebrate a victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The class of six rookies is having a historically productive year for the Hawkeyes. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) and Tyler Cook (5) celebrate
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) and Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the team's 59-57 win over Wisconsin in Madison. Andy Manis, AP
Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) attempts to pass as Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) defends during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, celebrates his putback
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, celebrates his putback dunk with freshman Cordell Pemsl in the second half of a 96-90 overtime victory over Indiana. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Michael Jacobson (12) battle for postision during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won 81-70. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) moves to the basket
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) moves to the basket against Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) during the second half. Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) goes up for a basket past Rutgers forward Deshawn Freeman (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, battles for a loose ball against Northwestern forward Vic Law during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Purdue forward
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) react to a personal foul called on Swanigan in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan, left, is fouled by Iowa
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan, left, is fouled by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past North Dakota forward Drick Bernstine (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past North Dakota forward Drick Bernstine (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl drives the ball in against
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl drives the ball in against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Stetson forward Derick Newton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a major rebuild. But the performance of their freshmen suggests it might not take that long. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) drives to the basket past Stetson forward Derick Newton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a major rebuild. But the performance of their freshmen suggests it might not take that long. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates after a turnover gives
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl celebrates after a turnover gives the Hawkeyes the ball during Thursday's 78-64 upset of Iowa State. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl reacts against Stetson at
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl reacts against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro, right, while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is fouled by Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro, right, while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, shoots over Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, right, shoots over Stetson center Kevin Ndahiro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Isaiah Moss (left) and Cordell Pemsl -- both in the
Isaiah Moss (left) and Cordell Pemsl -- both in the starting lineup for the first time for Iowa -- work to strip the ball from Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia during the first half Tuesday in South Bend. Robert Franklin/AP
Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) dunks the ball
Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) dunks the ball over Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and Ahmad Wagner (0), right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Gary McCullough / AP
Cordell Pemsl had 10 points and six rebounds in his
Cordell Pemsl had 10 points and six rebounds in his Iowa basketball debut Friday. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Kennesaw State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl jokes with Gary Dolphin
Iowa freshman Cordell Pemsl jokes with Gary Dolphin during media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Iowa freshman class, Maishe Dailey, from left,
The Iowa freshman class, Maishe Dailey, from left, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Cordell Pemsl and Riley Till, joke around during media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa incoming freshman Cordell Pemsl goes up for a
Iowa incoming freshman Cordell Pemsl goes up for a shot during Prime Time League action at the North Liberty Community Center on Thursday, July 7, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa incoming freshmen Tyler Cook, left, and Cordell
Iowa incoming freshmen Tyler Cook, left, and Cordell Pemsl face off during Prime Time League action at the North Liberty Community Center on Thursday, July 7, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wahlert Dubuque's Cordell Pemsl tells his classmates
Wahlert Dubuque's Cordell Pemsl tells his classmates it's party time after defeating MOC-Floyd Valley during Tuesday's game of the Class 3A Iowa Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Tuesday, March 8, 2016. Rachel Mummey/The Register
Dubuque Wahlert senior forward Cordell Pemsl
Dubuque Wahlert senior forward Cordell Pemsl Courtesy of Dubuque Wahlert Athletic Department
Wahlert senior Cordell Pemsl runs the ball up to the
Wahlert senior Cordell Pemsl runs the ball up to the basket against Xavier on Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Dubuque Wahlert's Cordell Pemsl drives toward the basket
Dubuque Wahlert's Cordell Pemsl drives toward the basket while being guarded by MOC-Floyd Valley's Brady Schutt during Tuesday's Class 3A game. Rachel Mummey/The Register
Future Iowa Hawkeye Cordell Pemsl is introduced during
Future Iowa Hawkeye Cordell Pemsl is introduced during his game at West High on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wahlert's Cordell Pemsl (40) takes a shot as Assumption's
Wahlert's Cordell Pemsl (40) takes a shot as Assumption's Malik Smith-Larson (22) tries to defend Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Dubuque Wahlert’s Cordell Pemsl, center, lead his teammates
Dubuque Wahlert’s Cordell Pemsl, center, lead his teammates to their fans as they celebrated win over Central (DeWitt) in a Class 3A championship final at the 2014 state basketball tournament. Register file photo
Iowa commit Cordell Pemsl tries to get open during
Iowa commit Cordell Pemsl tries to get open during the Golden Eagles' game at West High on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
Class 3-A Second Team: Cordell Pemsl, Dubuque Wahlert
Class 3-A Second Team: Cordell Pemsl, Dubuque Wahlert Charlie Litchfield/The Register
West High's Tanner Lohaus guards Dubuque Wahlert's
West High's Tanner Lohaus guards Dubuque Wahlert's Cordell Pemsl during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Dubuque Wahlert's #40 Cordell Pemsl, left, hugged #2 Jared Walker as they celebrates with teammates, including #3 Erik Lattner, right,after their 67 - 36 win over Harlan in Class 3-A semifinal basketball game at the 2014 State Boys' Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night March 13, 2014.
Dubuque Wahlert's #40 Cordell Pemsl, left, hugged #2 Jared Walker as they celebrates with teammates, including #3 Erik Lattner, right,after their 67 - 36 win over Harlan in Class 3-A semifinal basketball game at the 2014 State Boys' Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday night March 13, 2014. BILL NEIBERGALL/THE REGISTER
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Cordell Pemsl's 2018-19 Iowa basketball season lasted just 13 minutes.

    The junior forward will have surgery on his knee next month that will force him to miss the rest of the season, the university announced Tuesday.

    “Cordell’s procedure is to remove hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a university news release. “It was hoped this procedure could wait until the end of the season, but is now determined the hardware removal is necessary before he will be able to return to the court.

    “Cordell really worked hard preparing for his junior season, and this is an unfortunate setback. We will submit a medical hardship waiver request to the Big Ten Conference after the season.”

    Pemsl played 13 minutes in the season-opening win over Missouri-Kansas City and hasn't taken the court since. He was considered "day-to-day" after falling awkwardly in practice, McCaffery had said.

    “I have been attempting to play through some chronic irritation caused by the hardware during preseason practice, but after consulting with our training staff, it is determined that the best course of action is to correct the problem before returning to the court. Although I am disappointed that I will be unable to help the team on the court this season, I am confident in my teammates and will do everything I can to be a good teammate from the sidelines,” Pemsl said in the release.

    It's the latest injury setback for the 6-foot-8 native of Dubuque. Pemsl had two knee surgeries in high school and battled a hernia issue during his freshman year at Iowa.

    He has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

    Pemsl's absence leaves the Hawkeyes with nine scholarship players this winter. Forward Jack Nunge and guard CJ Fredrick are redshirting.

    Riley Till, a walk-on forward who shares an alma mater with Pemsl (Dubuque Wahlert) would be next in line for playing time if McCaffery wants to go 10-deep. Till played 6 vital minutes in Iowa's victory over Oregon on Nov. 15, contributing three offensive rebounds, a blocked shot and an assist while five Hawkeyes sat out with foul trouble.

