Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp says coach Fran McCaffery had a direct message for the team at halftime of Tuesday's win over Pitt Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Iowa men's basketball team has one senior and one true freshman in its playing rotation.

On Tuesday, those two were just enough to pull the Hawkeyes out of a hole and pull out a 69-68 win over Pitt at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes' old hand, Nicholas Baer, had the hot hand when it mattered most. His trio of 3-pointers gave Iowa the lead for good with 6 minutes, 6 seconds remaining. Baer finished with a season-high 16 points, 14 of them coming in the second half, including a stretch of 11 straight that tilted the game in his team's favor.

Baer's first 3-pointer cut the Pitt lead to 58-56 with 9:02 left. The next time downcourt, he was clapping his hands and begging guard Connor McCaffery for the ball. He got it at the top of the key and buried it to put his team ahead.

"I knew I just hit one and after hitting one I'm looking for a shot too," Baer said. "Credit to Connor, he was able to find me, and a little pitch-back play. I was able to knock it down."

Baer entered the game 2-for-12 from 3-point range.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 18 points to lead the Hawkeyes. He added a game-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

"If I see a play, just go and make it. I don't try to force any shots," Wieskamp said after making 7 of 13.

Pitt coach Jeff Capel said Wieskamp had impressed him on film. 

"I think he moves really well without the ball. Obviously he can shoot the basketball. I thought he was their best cutter on tape as we prepared," Capel said.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is embraced by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after grabbing a rebound as time expires after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is embraced by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after grabbing a rebound as time expires after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket in the paint past Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket in the paint past Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) leaps for a rebound as time expires during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) leaps for a rebound as time expires during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) is embraced by teammates Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) is embraced by teammates Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) celebrates after a dunk as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) celebrates after a dunk as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) loses control of a ball as Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (11) regains possession during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) loses control of a ball as Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (11) regains possession during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) claps during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) claps during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets held back by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while an official talks to him after getting fouled during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets held back by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while an official talks to him after getting fouled during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks to the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks to the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) holds his head after taking a fall during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) holds his head after taking a fall during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball assistant coaches Andrew Francis (from right) Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery and Kirk Speraw look on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball assistant coaches Andrew Francis (from right) Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery and Kirk Speraw look on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel (center) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel (center) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa needed all of that production to overcome some early bad defense and a visiting Panthers team that kept the pressure on the Hawkeyes all night — something Iowa hadn't seen yet this season.

    Neither team led by more than seven points in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest that was hard-fought if not always easy to watch. Iowa won despite making only 37 percent of its shots (19 of 52). Baer and Wieskamp combined to make 7 of 13 3-pointers, however, and all seemed to come at crucial moments.

    And Iowa again enjoyed a large advantage in free throws, sinking 19 to Pitt's eight.

    Pitt (6-1) showed its hand early. The Panthers were going to take it right into the teeth of the Iowa defense and force the Hawkeyes to adjust.

    Pitt scored its first 10 points in the paint. Guard Trey McGowens once weaved past three Iowa defenders for a layup like he was running a cone drill.

    The Panthers shot 19 of 31 (61.3 percent) in the opening half and led 46-40. It was the worst half of the season for the Hawkeyes, who looked a step slow on both ends of the court.

    No. 15 Iowa (6-0) was able to keep close by making 8 of 15 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Even then, it wasn’t always easy. Jordan Bohannon had one bounce high off the rim before somehow plummeting back down and in. Luka Garza shot a knuckleball from the top of the key that thudded off the back rim and then through the net.

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery kept trying to match Pitt with a smaller lineup of three guards and either the 6-foot-6 Wieskamp or 6-7 Baer at the power forward spot.

    The Panthers kept solving whatever McCaffery tried.

    At halftime, McCaffery lit into his players. They all said afterward they deserved that. And they responded. In the second half, Iowa's defense dug deeper. Pitt made just 7 of 24 shots after intermission as the pace slowed noticeably.

    "We weren't battling the way we need to battle against a team of this caliber," McCaffery said.

    "They scored 22 points in the second half. You know, we slid our feet. Wee battled on the glass. We got to the floor, and we really fought."

     

