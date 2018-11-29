Buy Photo Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Photo: Register file photo)Buy Photo

Jim Albracht, host of the Iowa football pregame show, will call Friday's Iowa men's basketball game while Gary Dolphin is suspended.

The announcement was made Thursday by Learfield Sports Properties, which broadcasts Hawkeye sports events.

Dolphin was suspended for two games for critical comments he made about the Hawkeyes that were mistakenly aired live during Tuesday's game. Those games are Friday vs. Wisconsin and Monday at Michigan State.

Dolphin, in his 22nd season as the Hawkeye play-by-play announcer, apologized on air after Tuesday's game when it came to his attention that his words during a commercial break were heard by radio listeners.

Dolphin was talking with his broadcast partner, former Hawkeye player Bobby Hansen, about how well Pitt's freshmen guards were playing in the first half.

“How do we not get anybody like that?” Dolphin said. “It's just year after year after year. Go get a quality piece like that. Just get one! They've got three or four.”

Hansen, who was not suspended, seemed to agree with Dolphin, echoing: "Go get a key piece like that."

But Dolphin compounded matters by singling out Iowa junior guard Maishe Dailey. Dailey had four points and one turnover Tuesday.

“We get Maishe Dailey," Dolphin said in a tone of disgust. "Dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God.”

After the game, Dolphin told the Register: “We want them to win so bad, sometimes we get frustrated when they’re not playing well in certain stretches.”

The No. 15 Hawkeyes open Big Ten Conference play with a 7 p.m. home game Friday against Wisconsin before traveling to Michigan State for a 5:30 p.m. game Monday.