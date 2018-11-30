Buy Photo Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — This was old-fashioned Big Ten Conference basketball.

Bodies colliding on the court. A capacity crowd crackling with electricity every time the home team scored; only to sound like a vacuum cleaner being unplugged every time the visitors answered.

Very little separated Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in their conference opener.

In the end, it was Badger guards Brevin Pritzl and D'Mitrik Trice who found just enough separation to can a pair of key 3-pointers late. Wisconsin hung on to win 72-66, sending the Hawkeyes to their first loss of the season.

The rematch comes March 7 in Madison.

Iowa got 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds from power forward Tyler Cook. The Hawkeyes got big shots from Jordan Bohannon, Nicholas Baer, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.

But none of them were enough to put away the Badgers. Trice finished with 20 points. Pritzl had 12.

Wisconsin star Ethan Happ fouled out with 13 hard-earned points.

This was a classic slugfest.

The first half was dominated by defense, with neither team able to build a lead larger than six points.

No. 15 Iowa (6-1) did an excellent job of clamping down on Wisconsin’s all-American center, Happ, sending double- and even triple-teams at him when he touched the ball in the paint. Happ was limited to four points in the first half.

No. 22 Wisconsin (7-1) countered by keeping the Hawkeye offense at a standstill. Cook scored 10 first-half points, but there was little flow to Iowa’s efforts, the ball frequently sticking in the hands of a lone Hawkeye.

Iowa made only 2-of-12 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and was credited with a mere four assists on 11 made baskets. Neither did the Hawkeyes get to the free-throw line with regularity, something that had been a given in the first six games.

The halftime score, fittingly, was 27-27 as the two weary teams retreated to their locker rooms to try to figure out new plans of attack.

The passing got better at the beginning of the second half as Iowa got five quick assists and built an eight-point lead. Then the Badgers mucked things up again.

Iowa finished with nine assists and 12 turnovers. The Hawkeyes did make 14-of-19 free throws.

But it was the free looks that Pritzl and Trice buried that ended up being Iowa's undoing.

Iowa next plays at No. 8 Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. Monday.