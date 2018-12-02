Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Robert Morris
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives towards the hoop after getting an assist from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives towards the hoop after getting an assist from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass while being defended by Robert Morris' Nina Augustin (12) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass while being defended by Robert Morris' Nina Augustin (12) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket past Robert Morris' Nneka Ezeigbo (33) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket past Robert Morris' Nneka Ezeigbo (33) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket in front of the Robert Morris bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket in front of the Robert Morris bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket past Robert Morris' Isabella Posset (4) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket past Robert Morris' Isabella Posset (4) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) talks with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) talks with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) shoots a 3-point basket over Robert Morris' Megan Callahan (13) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) shoots a 3-point basket over Robert Morris' Megan Callahan (13) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets defended by Robert Morris' Megan Callahan (13) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets defended by Robert Morris' Megan Callahan (13) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a free throw during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a free throw during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) passes during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) passes during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket past Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket past Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, shares a moment with Christine Grant while she is acknowledged for being induced into the women's basketball hall of fame before a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, shares a moment with Christine Grant while she is acknowledged for being induced into the women's basketball hall of fame before a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) looks to pass during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) looks to shoot during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) looks to shoot during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gestures after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gestures after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass while being defended by Robert Morris' Nina Augustin (12) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass while being defended by Robert Morris' Nina Augustin (12) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) smiles after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) smiles after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Sandwiched between two touch non-conference tests, Sunday’s home showdown against Robert Morris was supposed to be a get-right game for the Hawkeyes.

    The final tally mostly reflected that — a 92-63 Iowa win — but there were more tenses times than expected.

    The No. 15 Hawkeyes (5-2) didn’t fully pull away until the final period, using a 25-5 fourth quarter to put the pesky Colonials away. Robert Morris (1-6) entered on a four-game losing streak and had just one win to its name, but it had Iowa on the ropes midway through the third quarter — down just four. Another batch of Hawkeye turnovers kept the game close.

    “They had more shot opportunities (in the third quarter) than we did because of the turnovers,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Then defensively, attention to detail. How do we handle screens? How do we communicate? Are we in help side? I thought we had no help side in that third quarter, and then we got a lot better and held them to five points in the fourth quarter.

    “That’s the defensive effort we really want all the time.”   

    Megan Gustafson, as she is against many undersized teams, was unstoppable down low. The senior forward finished with a double-double (32 points, 12 rebounds) and missed two of her 15 shots.

    The Hawkeyes got double-digit contributions from Hannah Stewart (16 points) and Makenzie Meyer (12) as well.

    Here’s what we learned

    Putting it all together

    Amid facing four Power Five foes in a 13-day stretch, this was Iowa’s one breather. After Thursday’s drubbing at Notre Dame and with Cy-Hawk on deck Wednesday, Iowa needed some positivity.

    The emphatic fourth quarter shouldn’t make Sunday’s result too big of a concern, but the Hawkeyes must put four quarters together against Iowa State. They’ve yet to do so against their tougher foes.

    “Coming off a couple tough losses, that’s always kind of giving us a chip on our shoulder,” Gustafson said. “Being able to go in and have a good game was really important. We did in the first and fourth quarters. We’re going to get four quarters of good game coming up here.”

    A balancing act

    There’s a balancing act between concern and acceptance when it comes to Iowa’s turnovers.

    The Hawkeyes like to push the pace, and miscues are going to happen as a result. Still, Iowa has 16-plus turnovers in four straight games. Entering Sunday, the Hawkeyes’ turnover margin (-4.5) ranked worst in the Big Ten.

    “You sometimes have a few more turnovers when you’re an up-tempo team, but we had several that were our own destiny — that we controlled ourselves,” Bluder said. “A lot of them were passing decisions, and so we have to clean up our passing decisions. We must, because we can’t people more opportunities than we have to score.”

    Pushing forward

    Turning the page was imperative following the Notre Dame drubbing, so credit Iowa for avoiding a catastrophic letdown. The season marches on with plenty of opportunities ahead.

    We took that game, Stewart said, “and had to look at, ‘OK we lost by a bunch, but how much was what we controlled and how much was what Notre Dame did?’ Yeah, they’re the No. 1 team in the country — super athletic, super good basketball players —but there were a lot of things in that game that were under our control that we did very poorly.

    “So we had to look at that and move forward and learn from those things and not make those mistakes again.”     

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.   

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE