Iowa forward Nicholas Baer says he'll be ready for extended minutes against Iowa State if Joe Wieskamp can't play

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Thursday was supposed to be Joe Wieskamp’s introduction to the Cy-Hawk men’s basketball rivalry.

Iowa’s star freshman, a native of Muscatine, may have to wait another year. He sprained his right ankle in the second half of Monday’s loss at Michigan State. He didn’t practice Tuesday and was getting medical treatment Wednesday, making him unavailable for media interviews.

It doesn’t sound good.

“There isn't a lot of time between games. Would be better if there was a little more time,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday of Wieskamp’s availability for Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Iowa State (FS1).

Thursday will be the final Cy-Hawk go-around for Hawkeye senior Nicholas Baer, and he may find himself as the pivotal player. The Bettendorf native would be in line to start at small forward in place of Wieskamp. Redshirt freshman guard Connor McCaffery, who played at Iowa City West, also would see more playing time on the wing in Wieskamp’s absence.

This is a game with extra meaning for its in-state participants. But for those two, in particular, it’s a game that likely will involve extra duties.

“I’ve been watching these games for so long and I’m really excited,” said Connor McCaffery, Fran’s oldest son. “It’s a different type of intensity, a different environment that everybody would want to play in. Carver’s going to be rocking.”

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery says Iowa State game is just another big one that Hawkeyes need to win, similar to Wisconsin

Actually, there were 1,600 unsold tickets as of Wednesday afternoon. But there’s no question the arena will be pulsating if the Hawkeyes emerge victorious. This is a crucial game for the No. 19 Hawkeyes (6-2). That ranking is in peril already after back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State.

The Cyclones (7-1) offer the perfect opportunity for redemption against a quality opponent.

“There’s not a whole lot of time to lament on it,” Baer said of Monday’s 90-68 loss in East Lansing, Michigan.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) lays the ball up over Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) lays the ball up over Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the hoop past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets a steal from Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets a steal from Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) plays the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) plays the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ehab Amin (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends Guildford's Luke Harkins (4) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends Guildford's Luke Harkins (4) during a men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay's Manny Patterson (15) and Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a shot while being covered by Green Bay's Manny Patterson (15) and Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes for the
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes for the ball after blocking the shot of Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Nicholas Baer sits on the court after the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nicholas Baer sits on the court after the Hawkeyes' 84-82 loss to Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) The Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Illinois
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Mark Smith (13) battle for the ball during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Sports Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Aaron Jordan (23) watches
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Aaron Jordan (23) watches Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) blocks the shot of forward Kipper Nichols (2) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Nicholas Baer shoots a 3-pointer during the
Iowa's Nicholas Baer shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer chases down a loose ball during
Iowa's Nicholas Baer chases down a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison runs down a loose ball ahead of Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 85-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa's Nicholas Baer grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nicholas Baer grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) goes to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Issa Thiam (35) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
]Iowa forward Nicholas Baer finds little room to drive
]Iowa forward Nicholas Baer finds little room to drive to the basket against Rutgers guard Corey Sanders during the first half Wednesday at the RAC. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland guard Anthony Cowan, center, as Cowan attempts to shoot over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer battles Drake senior Reed Timmer, left, and Graham Woodward for a loose ball at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer had a double-double in the
Iowa junior Nicholas Baer had a double-double in the Hawkeyes' Hy-Vee Classic win against Drake. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the ball from South Dakota guard Carlton Hurst during the second half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 87-75. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Malcolm Hill (21) goes
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Malcolm Hill (21) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Illinois won 70-66. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Forwards Tyler Cook and Nicholas Baer have been two
Forwards Tyler Cook and Nicholas Baer have been two of Iowa's best players down the stretch as they make an NCAA Tournament push. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound between Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Maverick Morgan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound between Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Maverick Morgan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Eron Harris ,foreground, of MSU is fouled by Nicholas
Eron Harris ,foreground, of MSU is fouled by Nicholas Baer of Iowa as he passes to a teammate from the baseline. Kevin W. Fowler / for the Lansing State Journal
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a clean block of Nebraska
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a clean block of Nebraska guard Tai Webster's shot during the second half. Reese Strickland, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) heads up court
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) heads up court as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) reaches for the ball during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 85-72. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins guard Jaylen Brantley (1) controls
Maryland Terrapins guard Jaylen Brantley (1) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for the ball
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for the ball against Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (5) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, January 12, 2017. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer blocks a shot by Purdue
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer blocks a shot by Purdue center Isaac Haas on Thursday. Charlie Neibergall / AP
Iowa's Nicholas Baer celebrates a foul during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Nicholas Baer celebrates a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Thursday, March 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Virginia guard Darius Thompson (51) drives to the basket
Virginia guard Darius Thompson (51) drives to the basket defended by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) Gary McCullough / AP
    Baer has scored 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting in Iowa’s past three games. He appears to be rounding back into the form he showed as a sophomore, when he was named the top sixth man in the Big Ten Conference after averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 40 percent 3-point shooting.

    The Hawkeyes will need a big game from their lone senior to offset the potential absence of Wieskamp.

    “I don’t really think about it that much,” Baer said of his shooting touch. “My focus is more taking good shots because I have confidence in myself as a shooter. And when I’m taking good shots, they’re going to go in. So I’m standing hands and feet ready, ready to shoot.”

    Baer averages 16.6 minutes per game. He is notorious for hustling to the point of exhaustion. He won’t change that even if he’s asked to play more minutes Thursday, Baer said.

    “I don’t think you can pace yourself at all. Especially against this team,” Baer said. “We know Iowa State loves to run, and we want to run, too.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has a detailed breakdown of what he things of the Iowa State team

    Connor McCaffery said he’s comfortable playing any of Iowa’s three guard spots in his father’s offense. But he hasn’t looked comfortable as a scoring option in the past three games. When Iowa beat Oregon and Connecticut in the 2K Classic tournament last month, McCaffery contributed 26 points and was seeking out opportunities to drive into the lane and create contact.

    He missed all five of his shots at Michigan State and finished with one point. He had a single point three games ago in a home win over Pitt as well.

    “I think I lost a little bit of my aggressive mindset coming out of New York. I need to focus back on that a little more,” McCaffery said.

    “Maybe a little too worried about facilitating. … I still need to be a threat.”

    The Hawkeyes have been going at each other in recent practices. That was evident by the cuts on point guard Jordan Bohannon’s face.

    “We’re beating each other up. We’re getting ready for Iowa State,” Bohannon said with a smile Wednesday.

    He’s a native of Marion, the son of former Hawkeye quarterback Gordy Bohannon. The Cyclones never bothered to recruit Bohannon.

    “I would never, ever have thought of going there,” Bohannon said of Iowa State. “I’m a Hawkeye kid.

    “This game has a lot more weight to it than most games. Some fans, they look at our record and they just see if we beat Iowa State that year.

    “It puts a little more pressure on this game, I think. And I think we’re OK with that. We have to defend our home court. We have to defend the state.”

    With or without Wieskamp.

