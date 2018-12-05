CLOSE Megan Gustafson on Cy-Hawk: 'I think a lot of athletes at this level kind of live for that.' Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

Buy Photo Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (right) talks with teammates before an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

The Hawkeyes got a huge boost ahead of Wednesday’s Cy-Hawk showdown.

Junior guard Kathleen Doyle (hand fracture) is active and is expected to play at least some against Iowa State, a Hawkeyes spokesperson confirmed.

Doyle was still wearing a soft brace on her left hand, but she went through pregame warmups like normal.

Doyle fractured her non-shooting hand in practice Nov. 2. She was expected to miss four to six weeks. This Friday marks five weeks since the injury.

“I know I’d like it,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Monday about a possible Doyle return. “But I just don’t know.”

Even if it’s in a limited capacity, anything from Doyle will boost Iowa’s depth and defensive intensity.

