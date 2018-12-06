CLOSE

Tania Davis on game-winner: 'It means a lot' Dargan Southard

IOWA CITY, Ia. — With ice bags on her legs and a smile on her face, Tania Davis shuffled into the media room postgame. She was quick to relay the news.

“I'm trending on Twitter!” the Hawkeyes' senior point guard proclaimed.

After a moment like that, you bet.

See, it wasn’t just the shot — a step-back 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining that handed No. 16 Iowa a thrilling 73-70 win over rival Iowa State. It was the punctuation on a strenuous journey back from darkness and disappointment.

As wild as these heroics were, Davis has twice been on the opposite end of that emotional spectrum. Torn ACLs as a sophomore and junior robbed her of plenty — the time off in both seasons to salvage a medical redshirt. Some wondered if her game would ever fully recover.

Not Davis.

“I just knew the work that I’ve put in,” she said, “just being in the gym by myself —shooting those step-back shots — I have that much confidence in myself.

“That last second shot, you do step-backs all the time. I don’t know how to put it into words.”

A blend of courage, poise and confidence is necessary to deliver a dagger like that, and Davis has plenty of each. In a 70-all game, the initial plan was to look for Hannah Stewart. But Iowa State, like it did with all-American Megan Gustafson all night, made post touches a difficult chore.

Davis then did what seniors leaders do.

A Stewart screen on Alexa Middleton provided some daylight when Bridget Carleton switched on Davis. Never mind the height difference there — Carleton standing 6-foot-1, Davis at 5-3 — the step-back and launch took care of the rest.    

“I’ll be honest, (Carleton) gave me too much space,” Davis said, “as did the rest of their guards. We knew coming in that they would be sagging off all the guards to make that entry pass into the post a little bit difficult. So coming off that screen as I backed up, she was in foul trouble and didn’t want foul me, especially on the drive.

“I got a little bit of daylight and shot over her.”

Iowa State immediately called timeout, giving Davis and her teammates a chance to soak in what had just unfolded.

Aside from the red-and-gold pockets, a solid Cy-Hawk crowd of 6,289 roared with jubilation. Kathleen Doyle embraced her teammate with a gigantic hug. Davis paid homage to Brooklyn Nets standout D'Angelo Russell with his trademark “ice in my veins” celebration.

“We couldn’t have guarded that play any better, in my opinion, so credit to her for sticking it,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “That’s what seniors do.”  

A missed Cyclone trey followed, sealing one of the series’ most riveting wins. Davis finished with just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting, but only one shot mattered once the final horn sounded.           

“T’s a dog. It’s the truth — it really is,” Doyle said. “She’s just a gamer and wants to be in the big moments. Going through two knee (surgeries), she’s a tough cookie. She deserved it.”

Cy-Hawk women's basketball 2018: Hawkeyes win close game vs. Cyclones
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (right) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis after she made a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (right) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis after she made a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) reacts after her 3-point basket at the buzzer misses during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) reacts after her 3-point basket at the buzzer misses during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70.
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Meredith Burkhall (32) battles Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) for a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Meredith Burkhall (32) battles Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) for a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) wrestle for a loose ball during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) wrestle for a loose ball during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) passes during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) passes during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) grabs a defensive rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) grabs a defensive rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) watches as her 3-point basket land during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) watches as her 3-point basket land during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) drives to the hoop past Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a 3-point basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a 3-point basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall (32) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall (32) shoots a 3-point basket past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound to break the school record during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound to break the school record during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) takes the ball up court during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) takes the ball up court during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Iowa State guard Rae Johnson (4) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Alexa Middleton (33) drives to the basket past Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Alexa Middleton (33) drives to the basket past Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the basket past Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the basket past Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) watches as her 3-point basket lands while being defended by Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) watches as her 3-point basket lands while being defended by Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) looks to pass during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) looks to pass during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rally towels that feature the outline of the state of Iowa and the words "The Hawkeye State" lay on seats in the lower bowl before a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Rally towels that feature the outline of the state of Iowa and the words "The Hawkeye State" lay on seats in the lower bowl before a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) gets defended by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) gets defended by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State center Kristin Scott (25) gets a steal during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State center Kristin Scott (25) gets a steal during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) shoots a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle calls out to teammates during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle calls out to teammates during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Alexa Middleton (33) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Alexa Middleton (33) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gets defended in the paint by Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gets defended in the paint by Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) takes the ball up court during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Madison Wise (1) takes the ball up court during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) drives in the paint past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) drives in the paint past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) makes a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) makes a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) looks to the basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) looks to the basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly talks with players in a timeout during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly talks with players in a timeout during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) drives past Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) drives past Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) attempts a 3-point basket at the buzzer during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) attempts a 3-point basket at the buzzer during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder (bottom left) after defeating the Cyclones a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder (bottom left) after defeating the Cyclones a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up after introductions before a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up after introductions before a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket after getting a steal during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket after getting a steal during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall (32) gets defended by Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) in the paint during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall (32) gets defended by Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) in the paint during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) looks up to the shot clock while time expires during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) looks up to the shot clock while time expires during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) after making a 3-point basket during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches as Iowa State inbounds the ball during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder watches as Iowa State inbounds the ball during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Zoom out a bit, and this was a crucial win as Iowa looks to match its lofty preseason expectations. Lisa Bluder’s squad had been hit-and-miss so far against its tougher nonconference foes, nearly staring down an 0-3 mark versus Power Five teams had it not been for a miraculous comeback against West Virginia. Letting a home Cy-Hawk game slip away would’ve stung in more ways than one.

    Davis’ fight rescued Iowa just in time. Only fitting, given what she’s been through.  

    “For me, it means a lot,” she said. “Just thinking about everything I’ve had to go through — all the pain, all the struggles, the long hours of rehab — and just working on myself before I could get back working with the team, seeing it pay off this far in the season is truly amazing.”

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

