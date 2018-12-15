Photos: No. 21 Iowa vs. Northern Iowa at the 2018 Hy-Vee Classic
UNI's ShandonÊGoldman (20) tries to pass around Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
UNI's ShandonÊGoldman (20) tries to pass around Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) passes the ball during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) passes the ball during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery argues a call during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery argues a call during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's SpencerÊHaldeman (30) has the ball knocked away from him during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
UNI's SpencerÊHaldeman (30) has the ball knocked away from him during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to get a shot off around UNI's JustinÊDahl (15) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) tries to get a shot off around UNI's JustinÊDahl (15) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's LukeÊMcDonnell (34) fouls Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
UNI's LukeÊMcDonnell (34) fouls Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) dribbles around UNI's IsaiahÊBrown (24) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) dribbles around UNI's IsaiahÊBrown (24) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) sits on the bench during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl (35) sits on the bench during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) dribbles during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) dribbles during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks to his coaching staff during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks to his coaching staff during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets a rebound during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's WyattÊLohaus (22) dribbles around Iowa's Riley Till (20) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
UNI's WyattÊLohaus (22) dribbles around Iowa's Riley Till (20) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) goes up for a shot during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) goes up for a shot during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) tries to get around UNI's TywhonÊPickford (3) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) tries to get around UNI's TywhonÊPickford (3) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) goes up for a basket during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) goes up for a basket during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State's Nate Schuster (10) is fouled under the net during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa State's Nate Schuster (10) is fouled under the net during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's TywhonÂ Pickford (3) watches a shot go in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
UNI's TywhonÂ Pickford (3) watches a shot go in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) shoots over Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
UNI's TraeÊBerhow (11) shoots over Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Austin Ash (13) is congratulated by Iowa's Riley Till (20) after making a three point shot during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Austin Ash (13) is congratulated by Iowa's Riley Till (20) after making a three point shot during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) passes during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Maishe Dailey (1) passes during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa bench erupts after Austin Ash made a three during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
The Iowa bench erupts after Austin Ash made a three during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
    The seven-year run of the Hy-Vee Classic ended with an utter mismatch.

    Iowa made sure of that.

    The Hawkeyes threw their weight around all evening inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, manhandling a small Northern Iowa squad 77-54.

    It was a bland finale for an event originally billed as the Big Four Classic, pitting Iowa's four Division I teams against each other in a doubleheader in the state's biggest arena. The matchups are ending after this season.

    The Hawkeyes won by taking advantage of post players Tyler Cook and Luka Garza inside and by stifling Northern Iowa star freshman A.J. Green on the perimeter. The game was essentially over in the first half, when Iowa stretched its lead to 25-7 on a Nicholas Baer 3-pointer.

    Iowa finishes 6-1 in the Hy-Vee Classic, with the lone loss in 2014 to these Panthers.

    The Hawkeyes, coming off a nine-day layoff after beating Iowa State on Dec. 6, showed no signs that they had lost their edge, building a 12-3 lead before the first media timeout.

    The last time No. 21 Iowa (8-2) faced Northern Iowa (4-6) in this event, the Hawkeyes allowed only 16 first-half points and rolled to a 69-46 victory.

    On Saturday, the Panthers mustered a mere 18 first-half points, on 21.4 percent shooting. The Hawkeyes easily built a 39-18 intermission margin.

    Guard Jordan Bohannon made a 3-pointer that was the 200th of his Hawkeye career. But his bigger contribution was in shutting down Green, who had been averaging 15 points per game. He had only two Saturday. He made just one of his 8 shots with Bohannon, at 6-foot-1, hounding him despite giving up three inches in height.

    Garza, who had scored only eight points in the previous two games, had 12 in the first half alone. Cook added 11.

    The Panthers simply had no one who could contend with the Hawkeyes’ size inside. Starting center Luke McDonnell was hampered by foul trouble.

    Northern Iowa tried double-teaming Cook and Garza, but it didn't matter. They combined to make 13 of 21 shots. They each finished with 17 points.

    Iowa next hosts Western Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE