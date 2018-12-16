CLOSE

Lisa Bluder breaks down Iowa's strong defensive effort vs. UNI

IOWA CITY, Ia. — There was a little layoff rust to shake off, but Iowa eventually hit the gas hard in Sunday’s in-state showdown.

Building off of a strong first-half finish, the No. 15 Hawkeyes buried Northern Iowa with an emphatic third quarter, rolling to an 83-57 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa (8-2) has won 12 straight in the series.

Up-and-down play early gave UNI an opening, but a 17-2 Hawkeye run to end the second quarter handed Iowa a 35-24 intermission lead. That spilled into the second half as a 26-11 third quarter turned this one into a rout.

The Panthers (5-4) ran help at Megan Gustafson any chance they got, but Iowa’s all-American had little trouble in putting up another ridiculous stat line. The final tally: 28 points, 12 rebounds and three missed shots on 14 attempts — better known as just another day at the office.

Beyond Gustafson, Iowa saw plenty of contributions from the roster's other seniors. Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis both reached double figures, too. Kathleen Doyle added 13 in her return to the starting lineup.

UNI had trouble cracking the Hawkeyes' defense all afternoon. The Panthers finished 22-for-62 shooting and 8-for-27 from deep, failing to put a player in double digits until late in the fourth.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Northern Iowa Panthers
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) makes a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) makes a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa guard Zion Sanders (24) celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa guard Zion Sanders (24) celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) defends Northern Iowa forward Heidi Hillyard (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) defends Northern Iowa forward Heidi Hillyard (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes the ball up court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes the ball up court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a layup during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) and center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) and center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) attempts a basket past Northern Iowa guard Abby Gerrits (41) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) attempts a basket past Northern Iowa guard Abby Gerrits (41) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) looks over the court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) looks over the court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) is embraced by teammates after winning possession during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) is embraced by teammates after winning possession during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa associate coach Jan Jensen talks with Iowa's Monika Czinano during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa associate coach Jan Jensen talks with Iowa's Monika Czinano during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, and associate Jan Jensen react to a call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, and associate Jan Jensen react to a call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder covers her face while reacting to an official's call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder covers her face while reacting to an official's call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa head coach Tanya Warren looks on during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa head coach Tanya Warren looks on during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Nicole Kroeger (5) drops back on defense during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Nicole Kroeger (5) drops back on defense during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) huddles with teammates before a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) huddles with teammates before a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends an inbound during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends an inbound during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa forward Heidi Hillyard (32) inbounds the ball during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa forward Heidi Hillyard (32) inbounds the ball during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) huddles up with teammates heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) huddles up with teammates heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) watches as her 3-point shot lands during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) watches as her 3-point shot lands during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Alyssa Iverson (20) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets defended by Northern Iowa guard Alyssa Iverson (20) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) gets fouled during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) gets fouled during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A CSC Security guard stands on the court after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
A CSC Security guard stands on the court after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle after a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa Panthers run out onto the court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa Panthers run out onto the court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) attempts to recover a loose ball while Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) dives in during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) attempts to recover a loose ball while Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) dives in during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa head coach Tanya Warren talks with Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa head coach Tanya Warren talks with Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) looks to shoot during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) looks to shoot during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Rose Simon-Ressler (22) is seen during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) looks up at a scoreboard after having her shot blocked during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker (3) looks up at a scoreboard after having her shot blocked during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Ellie Howell (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) drives past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa guard Mikaela Morgan (24) drives past Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northern Iowa forward Bre Gunnels (11) passes while being defended by Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa forward Bre Gunnels (11) passes while being defended by Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    "The first quarter and a half, I thought our mindset was good," UNI coach Tanya Warren said. "We were extremely good, defensively. We were locked in. And then we were up 22-17, I think, and we turned it over a couple times and missed some shots.

    "We allowed our inability to make shots the last five minutes bleed into what we were doing so well, defensively." 

    Here's what we learned:

    Flexing the defensive prowess

    Everyone knows that Iowa's offense can roll with just about anyone, but this day was about the other end of the court. Hawkeye opponents entered averaging 70.1 points per game. UNI never came close to even sniffing that.

    Iowa didn’t yield more than 12 points in each of the game's first three quarters — contested looks and tough shots were all the Panthers got.

    "We talked a lot about 3-point defense and how we needed to really run them off that line," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "I thought our players did a really good job of communicating — especially on switches.

    "And we were playing a lot of the year without Doyle, and Doyle is one of our better perimeter defensive players. That does help."

    In-state dominance 

    The state saw this week on the men’s side how magnified in-state matchups are, and nothing was different on the women’s side. Iowa values these showdowns as much as anyone.

    After Sunday, the Hawkeyes have a chance to do something never seen in program history: A win next Friday at Drake would mark the first time the Hawkeyes have ever swept its in-state opponents in back-to-back seasons in which they've played all three other Division I teams.

    "It would be amazing — especially with me, being a senior," Gustafson said. "Tania can probably say the same thing. This is our last chance to be able to compete for a state title wearing this jersey. I'm really excited, and I know my teammates are excited."

    Regrouping on the fly

    Tanya Warren: We let missed shots affect our defense

    No question it’s been an emotional stretch for UNI, which lost its top weapon the last time out. Megan Maahs is done for the year, and the Panthers are still figuring out how to adjust.

    Sunday was UNI’s first action since Maahs went down Dec. 4 against North Dakota. The Panthers eventually ran out of steam, but their early showing against a ranked squad at least provides hope that this season won’t take a nose dive.    

    "It's a big loss ... but I think the 12 days of practice were good for us just to kind of have people step up in new roles," said Karli Rucker, who had a team-high 16 points. "No one is going to replace Megan, but everyone just needs to do a little bit more."

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

