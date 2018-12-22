Buy Photo Iowa walk-on guard Austin Ash celebrates his first-half 3-pointer Saturday as the No. 21 Hawkeyes made quick work of Savannah State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)Buy Photo

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Joe Wieskamp had a career-high scoring day for the Iowa men's basketball team Saturday.

So did Riley Till and Austin Ash.

It was a merry afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Savannah State came to town spreading good cheer.

The Tigers don't believe in playing defense. The Hawkeyes were happy to play along with a 110-64 win. It was a walkaway featuring a healthy dose of Iowa walk-ons.

Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes' star freshman forward, scored 24 points before heading to the bench midway through the second half.

Till, a redshirt sophomore walk-on who has paid his dues and worked his way into the rotation, scored 10 points. Ash, a crowd favorite, splashed in a trio of 3-pointers.

Iowa made 19 of 42 shots from the arc to set a program record for the most in a game. The previous mark was 18, set two years ago in a win over these same Tigers.

The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes (10-2) enter their Christmas break on a four-game winning streak, each by at least 14 points.

Savannah State (3-11), in the middle of a 12-game road trip, was simply no match. And that was obvious from the opening tip.

Tyler Cook, starting at center for Iowa with Luka Garza out with an ankle injury, needed only 10 minutes to score 14 points, punishing the scrawny Savannah State frontline at will.

Point guard Jordan Bohannon connected on a season-high four 3-pointers before intermission. He added two more in the second half.

Things got out of hand so early that three Hawkeye walk-ons — Ash, Till and Michael Baer — combined to play 21 minutes.

In the first half.

Iowa next hosts Bryant at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.