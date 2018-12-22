Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Savannah State Tigers
Iowa Joe Wieskamp (10) Nicolas Hobbs (24) Austin Ash (13) and Isaiah Moss (4) celebrate after a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players pose for a photo after a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate following a 3-point basket from Michael Baer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated Savannah State, 110-64. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the hoop for a dunk during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives towards the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets helped up by Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after missing a dunk during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gestures for possesion during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes to a teammate during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Savannah State guard Zaquavian "Qua" Smith (1) attempts a basket while being defend by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) chases down a ball away from Savannah State forward Tyrell Harper (00) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl watches while teammates warm up before a NCAA men's basketball game against Savannah State on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Pemsl had a procedure to remove hardware near his knee on Dec. 18. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans walk past a podium featuring a poster of Iowa guard Austin Ash during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) chases down a ball away from Savannah State forward Tyrell Harper (00) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Savannah State forward Tyrell Harper (00) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes to a teammate during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Savannah State head coach Horace Broadnax reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Savannah State head coach Horace Broadnax talks with Savannah State forward John Grant (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Savannah State guard Jaquan Dotson (11) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Austin Ash (13) shoots a 3-point basket as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa cheerleader reaches for his shoulder after taking a fall during a timeout at a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
An Iowa cheerleader reaches for his shoulder after taking a fall during a timeout at a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) leaps in the air with Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while they celebrate a teammate's basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) checks in during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs (24) gets defended by Savannah State guard Jaquan Dotson (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, Jack Nunge, Luka Garza and Connor McCaffery laugh on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Joe Wieskamp had a career-high scoring day for the Iowa men's basketball team Saturday.

    So did Riley Till and Austin Ash.

    It was a merry afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Savannah State came to town spreading good cheer.

    The Tigers don't believe in playing defense. The Hawkeyes were happy to play along with a 110-64 win. It was a walkaway featuring a healthy dose of Iowa walk-ons.

    Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes' star freshman forward, scored 24 points before heading to the bench midway through the second half.

    Till, a redshirt sophomore walk-on who has paid his dues and worked his way into the rotation, scored 10 points. Ash, a crowd favorite, splashed in a trio of 3-pointers.

    Iowa made 19 of 42 shots from the arc to set a program record for the most in a game. The previous mark was 18, set two years ago in a win over these same Tigers.

    The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes (10-2) enter their Christmas break on a four-game winning streak, each by at least 14 points.

    Savannah State (3-11), in the middle of a 12-game road trip, was simply no match. And that was obvious from the opening tip.

    Tyler Cook, starting at center for Iowa with Luka Garza out with an ankle injury, needed only 10 minutes to score 14 points, punishing the scrawny Savannah State frontline at will.

    Point guard Jordan Bohannon connected on a season-high four 3-pointers before intermission. He added two more in the second half.

    Things got out of hand so early that three Hawkeye walk-ons — Ash, Till and Michael Baer — combined to play 21 minutes.

    In the first half.

    Iowa next hosts Bryant at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.

