Iowa coach Fran McCaffery explains poor interior defense and an early second-half run that sealed his team's fate vs. Michigan State Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa men's basketball team has played two road games this season and fallen apart in each.

It's a trend that plagued the Hawkeyes all last season as well. On Thursday, it was Purdue who happily had its way with an Iowa defense that was incapable of stopping anything in a 86-70 blowout loss at Mackey Arena.

No. 21 Iowa's previous road game was exactly a month ago, a 22-point loss at Michigan State.

Carsen Edwards led the Boilermakers with 21 points, the junior guard showing once again that he's arguably the best player in the Big Ten Conference.

He got plenty of help, though: From 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms (14 points), from reserve Aaron Wheeler (10 points) and from each of the other seven Boilermakers who played. They all scored.

Iowa junior Tyler Cook scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 13 points while drawing the primary defensive assignment on Edwards. Ryan Kriener scored 10 points off the bench.

The Hawkeyes were playing a third consecutive game without starting center Luka Garza. The sophomore dressed and went through warmups, but was deemed not ready for game action.

The Boilermakers scored the final six points of the first half to lead 52-35 at intermission. The Hawkeyes have trailed by at least 17 points in each of their past 11 Big Ten Conference road games.

Purdue (9-5, 2-1) carved Iowa up in the first half. Shooters were left alone at the 3-point line and the Boilermakers made 5-of-10. Cutters continually got behind Hawkeye defenders for layups. Purdue outscored Iowa 24-6 in the paint. And Edwards twice dribbled through three Hawkeye defenders to score. He had 16 points at halftime.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux (12) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux (12) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts to knock the ball away from Purdue forward Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts to knock the ball away from Purdue forward Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) looks to shoot around Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) looks to shoot around Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Purdue guard Ryan Cline (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) wears a shirt honoring Tyler Trent before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Both Purdue and Iowa will pay their respects to late Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent on by wearing #TylerStrong T-shirts in his honor. Trent, a superfan who inspired people across the globe during his hard-fought battle with cancer, died this week. He was 20.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) wears a shirt honoring Tyler Trent before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Both Purdue and Iowa will pay their respects to late Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent on by wearing #TylerStrong T-shirts in his honor. Trent, a superfan who inspired people across the globe during his hard-fought battle with cancer, died this week. He was 20. Michael Conroy, AP
    Iowa (11-3, 0-3) made six of its first eight shots to stay even for the opening 8 minutes. But when the shots stopped falling, things fell apart. Freshman forward Joe Wieskamp made all three of his 3-pointers to lead the Hawkeyes with nine points in the first half. He never scored again. Purdue turned seven Iowa turnovers into 13 points and surrendered only two offensive rebounds in the opening half to blow things open.

    Iowa next hosts Nebraska at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

