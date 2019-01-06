CLOSE

Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon on a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer that jump-started one of the best games of his career.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa's first Big Ten Conference win of the season didn't come easily.

There were 10 lead changes in the first half and 10 Hawkeye turnovers in the second.

But there were also plenty of big baskets from just about everyone wearing an Iowa uniform. Point guard Jordan Bohannon had the biggest, accumulating 25 points in a much-needed 93-84 victory over Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Bohannon hit five 3-pointers, including a pair in the second half after the No. 23 Cornhuskers had cut Iowa's lead to five points.

"I'm really confident with my shot right now," Bohannon said. "I'm going to keep shooting."

Tyler Cook scored 16 points for the No. 20 Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3 Big Ten Conference), his ninth consecutive game with at least 15.

Center Ryan Kriener, making his first career start, responded with a season-high 14 points. He was told Friday that he was going to be in the starting lineup for the injured Luka Garza.

"I tried to play it cool, but as soon as I turned around, I had the biggest grin on my face," Kriener said of receiving that news.

He promptly hit the opening basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the left elbow.

"I had some jitters coming in, but the 3-pointer really took all those nerves away," Kriener said. 

Isaiah Moss had 12 points, including a dash inside from the top of the key to grab an offensive rebound and put it back while Nebraska players could only stand and watch.

Freshman forward Joe Wieskamp scored 10 points, and his basket after having his first shot attempt blocked was as tough as any in the game.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) settle in on defense while Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) settle in on defense while Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated, the Cornhuskers 93-84.
Iowa Hawkeyes players pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated, the Cornhuskers 93-84. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while getting defended by Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while getting defended by Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) reacts after making a layup past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) reacts after making a layup past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets called for a foul on Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) as he shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets called for a foul on Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) as he shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets helped up by teammates Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets helped up by teammates Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a layup past Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a layup past Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dive for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dive for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) after making a 3-point basket at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) after making a 3-point basket at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets congratulations from teammates Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (blue) and Nicolas Hobbs (left) heading into the locker room at the half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets congratulations from teammates Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (blue) and Nicolas Hobbs (left) heading into the locker room at the half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being covered by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being covered by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after being called four a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after being called four a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after taking a charge while Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after taking a charge while Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) while teammates Nicholas Baer (51) and Isaiah Moss (4) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) while teammates Nicholas Baer (51) and Isaiah Moss (4) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Nicholas Baer came off the bench and made only one field goal. But it was a 3-pointer from the left corner in the second half that ended a lull for the Hawkeyes.

    It took that kind of effort to shake loose from a strong Nebraska squad.

    "I don't think we played with as much urgency as Iowa did," Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. "Iowa came out and was really aggressive and got to the foul line."

    The Hawkeyes made 29 of 32 free throws. Bohannon made all 10 if his.

    Sophomore Luka Garza, the usual starting center, entered the game midway through the first half after missing the Hawkeyes’ three previous contests with a sprained left ankle. He looked none the worse for wear, putting up eight points in 8 minutes. He played only 2 minutes in the second half.

    Cook led the way with 12 points as Iowa built a 44-40 halftime advantage. 

    Bohannon banked in a running 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer for his only points of the first half. It was a jumpstart moment for him.

    "I think it was important for us to even get a shot off, especially with the run they had. They cut it to one. That probably wouldn't have been a happy locker room going into halftime," Bohannon said.

    "I was able to get a shot up on the rim and it was able to go in — that was big for us, moving forward. Just a lot of momentum came toward the shot, and sometimes, you've got to use the glass in life."

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says he rewarded Luka Garza with playing time Sunday because he'd been working so hard to recover from sprained ankle. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

     

    Nebraska (11-4, 1-3) made just three of 13 3-pointers in the opening half and was outrebounded 22-13 by Iowa. The Cornhuskers also missed nine of their 10 3-point attempts in the second half. Isaac Copeland led Nebraska with 24 points.

    Iowa went to a 3-2 zone after the opening four minutes of play, and it bothered the Cornhuskers, who entered the game leading the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 38.1 percent.

    "Last year, we played them up there, they were open. We were in man and we were helping on the roll and then a little bit late," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of a 98-84 loss in Lincoln last January. "In the zone, you can kind of keep them in front of you, see where they are and just be in that space. So if they're going to make a shot, they're going to make a tough shot."

    Iowa next plays at Northwestern at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

