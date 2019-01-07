CLOSE

Iowa center Ryan Kriener made his first career start Sunday. What was he most proud of? Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Ryan Kriener found out Friday that he was going to make his first career start for the Iowa men’s basketball team Sunday.

“I tried to play it cool,” he said. “But as soon as I turned around I had the biggest grin on my face.”

Kriener’s 70th career game was arguably his best, starting with the 3-pointer he drilled on the opening possession. He scored 14 points and blocked three shots to help the No. 20 Hawkeyes drop No. 23 Nebraska 93-84 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“It was really awesome to get my first start here at my dream school,” said Kriener, a junior center from Spirit Lake.

Kriener is averaging 5.3 points per game. Coach Fran McCaffery said he’s finally free of the small injuries that have dogged him throughout his time at Iowa. He started Kriener because Luka Garza is limited by a sprained left ankle. But it’s clear that Kriener’s role will increase even when Garza is back to 100 percent. He played a season-high 25 minutes Sunday.

“Everybody came in ready to play. It started with that guy right there,” Tyler Cook said after the game, pointing at Kriener. “He’s probably one of the hardest-working guys we’ve got wearing an Iowa uniform.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket while being defended by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) settle in on defense while Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) forward Ryan Kriener (15) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) settle in on defense while Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated, the Cornhuskers 93-84.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes players pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated, the Cornhuskers 93-84. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Riley Till and Maishe Dailey react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while getting defended by Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while getting defended by Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) reacts after making a layup past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) reacts after making a layup past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) passes out to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets called for a foul on Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) as he shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets called for a foul on Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) as he shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) comes off the rim after a dunk during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) charges Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets helped up by teammates Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) gets helped up by teammates Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Brady Heiman (45) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a layup past Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) makes a layup past Nebraska guard Nana Akenten (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dive for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dive for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) after making a 3-point basket at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) after making a 3-point basket at the end of the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets congratulations from teammates Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (blue) and Nicolas Hobbs (left) heading into the locker room at the half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets congratulations from teammates Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (blue) and Nicolas Hobbs (left) heading into the locker room at the half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) makes a basket past Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket past Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) pumps the crowd up after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being covered by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court while being covered by Nebraska guard Thomas Allen (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after being called four a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) reacts after being called four a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after taking a charge while Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after taking a charge while Nebraska forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) while teammates Nicholas Baer (51) and Isaiah Moss (4) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gets a high-five from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) while teammates Nicholas Baer (51) and Isaiah Moss (4) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) smiles while he talks with Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery as he heads to the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Michael Baer (0) warms up while wearing a shirt featuring a logo for Tate Schaefer, an 11-year-old from Williamsburg who has a tumor in his brain before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Kriener showed a deft touch with his hook shot and some of the feistiness that his teammates witness in practices against Nebraska. He prides himself on his ability to set hard screens to free up those teammates for open shots.  

    He delivered one on Cornhuskers guard Glynn Watson Jr. in transition that drew the ire of another Nebraska player, who ran to tell Kriener he thought it was a dirty play.

    “It wasn’t,” Kriener clarified. “They just didn’t call it out.”

    “We’ve got a lot of talented guys on this team and if I can get them open, that helps the team a lot,” Kriener added. “I think that’s something that’s really underrated in my game, that guys kind of feed off my screening action or the cutting action.”

    Iowa (12-3, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) was in desperate need of a win in league play, with a Wednesday trip to Northwestern up next. Kriener helped deliver it, one screen at a time.

    Garza returns with an assist to Cook

    Garza had missed Iowa’s previous three games and was considered questionable to play Sunday. So it was a mild surprise to see him jog to the scorer’s table eight minutes into the contest. He missed his first shot attempt, but quickly grabbed a defensive rebound and made a layup shortly after. Garza had eight points in eight first-half minutes. He played only two minutes after intermission.

    “It’s just great to see him with a smile on his face again,” McCaffery said.

    “I just felt like I needed to give him a chance (Sunday). He worked too hard to get back. Kriener was playing so well, I considered not playing him. But I just felt like this kid is champing at the bit. He’s over there riding the bike. He can’t wait to get in the game. We’re going to put him in, see what he does. He was great.”

    Garza was wearing some spiffy new shoes. They were a gift from Cook, who picked them up at a summer camp in Los Angeles. Both players were size 18s.

    “After I sprained my ankle in those last shoes, I think none of the coaches want me to wear them anymore,” Garza said with a laugh. “They’ve got better ankle support on them.”

    Cook was happy to help.

    “Every time he puts them on, I’m like, ‘You know you’re playing well because of me, right?’” Cook said.

    Garza is hoping to play more minutes Wednesday as he eases his way toward having a fully functional ankle. He said he doesn’t quite have the lift he usually does, and he could sense that on one play where he tried to grab an offensive rebound, but could only manage to tip the basketball to teammate Isaiah Moss.

    “Just a little bit of balance, just some strength in general and definitely my second jump isn’t quite where it is,” Garza said when asked what his limitations were.

    At 6-foot-11, Garza is a big presence for the Hawkeyes. But his significance goes beyond statistics. He plays with such passion that any minutes he can provide seem to lift those around him.

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says he rewarded Luka Garza with playing time Sunday because he'd been working so hard to recover from sprained ankle. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Switch to zone hampers 'Huskers

    Iowa allowed 84 points, so it may seem odd to talk about its defensive effort. But the Hawkeyes were shredded for 98 points by the Cornhuskers in their lone meeting last season.

    On that evening, Iowa played a man-to-man scheme and paid the price. On Sunday, Iowa started out the same way, then went to a 3-2 zone to better cover the 3-point arc. It seemed to cause Nebraska some confusion. The Cornhuskers shot a season-low 17 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-23). Guards Watson and James Palmer missed all 10 of their tries.

    “I didn’t love our zone attack,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “Every time you don’t make 3s, you’re going to struggle with that.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE