Makenzie Meyer: Confidence extremely important as a shooter Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com
Iowa had its chances to land a big road win Thursday night, but the Hawkeyes couldn’t get the job done.
No. 17 Iowa couldn’t close the door in the fourth, falling 62-57 to Purdue at Mackey Arena. The Hawkeyes (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) have now dropped their first two Big Ten road games.
Iowa built an eight-point lead with six minutes to play, but the Hawkeyes mustered just seven points and two field goals from there. Purdue closed the game on a 20-7 run, using a balanced scoring effort to pull the upset.
Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 19 points and 13 rebounds, but she fouled out with 1:43 to go. The Hawkeyes had just one field goal after that. That came on a Hannah Stewart layup — which sliced Iowa’s deficit to one with 36 seconds to play — but Purdue put things away at the free-throw line to clinch it.
Outside of Stewart (17 points) and Gustafson, Iowa had just seven field goals. The Hawkeyes couldn’t hit a thing from deep, sputtering to a 3-for-17 showing. Purdue (12-5, 3-1), meanwhile, had four in double figures — led by 16 apiece from Karissa McLaughlin and Dominique Oden.
With another tough road test Monday at Minnesota, Iowa could’ve used a pivotal win Thursday. But the Hawkeyes couldn’t slam the door on a golden opportunity.
