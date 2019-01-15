CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery explains how you go about stopping Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson. It's a long list. Listen in: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

The Iowa men’s basketball team had finally wrestled the lead away from Ohio State early in the second half Saturday.

Now, it was time for the defense to go to work. Luka Garza blocked a shot. Tyler Cook grabbed the rebound of a missed Buckeyes’ 3-pointer.

Musa Jallow decided to attack Hawkeye freshman Joe Wieskamp. Wieskamp blocked his jump shot, then snared the defensive rebound when Keyshawn Woods tried another one.

That was three consecutive stops for the Hawkeye defense. They followed that with four in a row minutes later. The tide had turned for good in a 72-62 win. Ohio State scored 0.85 points per possession, a season-low for Iowa’s Big Ten Conference opponents.

“We’re deeper. We’re smarter. We’re better defensively,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said afterward. “And you would expect that. We’re a year older. Sometimes you’ve got to go through it and get your ears pinned back a little bit to figure out exactly why a particular thing is really important.”

No. 24 Iowa (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will put its three-game win streak on the line at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Penn State (7-10, 0-5). The game will be televised on BTN.

The Hawkeyes have not fared well in the Bryce-Jordan Center, absorbing a punishing 82-58 loss a year ago.

But there are signs that this is a different group of Iowa athletes. For one, the Hawkeyes rank 80th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. That’s not particularly impressive until you consider they were 242nd last season.

“Everyone on this team knows now that to win in this league we’ve got to play defense and we’ve got to get stops,” said Garza, Iowa’s sophomore starting center. “We’re a running team, and we need to get stops to run. That’s when we’re at our best.”

McCaffery, as usual, isn’t afraid to throw a variety of defensive looks at opponents. Iowa will employ man-to-man, a 3-2 zone, a 2-3 zone, a 1-2-2 press. Last year, very little worked as the Hawkeyes seemed to always have at least one player out of position, leading to a leak in the defense.

This year has been much better, with three juniors, plus Garza and Wieskamp in the starting lineup.

“We usually run our press back to the 3-2. Sometimes, we’ll run it back to a man,” said Ryan Kriener, a junior reserve center.

“For us veterans, it’s just like second nature because we change all the time.”

The results are easy to quantify:

  • Iowa forced Ohio State into 21 turnovers with its most effective press of the season.
  • The Hawkeyes have limited their last three opponents to 18-of-65 shooting from the 3-point arc. That’s a 27.7 percent success rate. At this point in Big Ten play a year ago, opponents were making 41.2 percent from 3.
  • A week ago, Northwestern forward Dererk Pardon scored six points in a 73-63 loss to the Hawkeyes. That’s eight below his average. On Saturday, Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson scored only two points, 15 below his norm.

“We’ve been drilled and drilled on it. It's just become our mentality,” Garza said of Iowa’s attention to the scouting report.

Penn State features 6-foot-8 junior forward Lamar Stephens. He averages 18.6 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is the next challenge for a Hawkeye frontcourt that might be without Cook. Cook leads the Hawkeyes with averages of 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. He sprained his left ankle late against Ohio State and was unable to practice Monday. McCaffery said Cook was planning to participate in a portion of Tuesday’s practice to test things. If he can’t start, senior Nicholas Baer would take his place.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) talks with teammates on the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates on the bench with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during warmups before a NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a layup over Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket ahead of Western Carolina forward D.J. Myers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) jumps for a layup in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. William J. Adams / For the Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after a dunk during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4).
No. 9: Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-2). Junior forward Tyler Cook leads the team in scoring average (16.6 points) and rebounds (8.4). Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a basket while being defended by Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) runs up the court after scoring during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket over Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, left, and Cameron Lard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks over Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts after dunking during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook, left, is defended by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward during the first half of a game at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. MIKE CARTER, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots over Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) and Michigan State Spartans forward Kyle Ahrens (0) fight for position during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Mike Carter, Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Iowa
Tyler Cook and Iowa were among the early darlings of this college basketball season, until they ran into the Badgers last weekend. Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) is fouled by Alabama State forward Ed Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives while being guarded by Green Bay guard Sandy Cohen III (1) during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UKMC guard Xavier Bishop tries to drive past Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye
Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes' game against Seton Hall at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile
Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile for the camera as they watch the women's WNIT first round game against Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played
We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played his last game as a Hawkeye. The deadline for him to return to Iowa is May 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during
Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward Luka Garza, second from right, and forward Nicholas Baer, right, stop Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) from scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten conference tournament, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Michael Finke (43) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2)
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) defend against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Josh Newkirk (2) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews (1) defends in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past
Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past Nebraska's Isaiah Roby, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's Isaac Copeland (14) and Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
Fullscreen
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 87-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended by Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James
Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Southern Utah at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers
Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Collin Hartman (30) drives to the basket while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a call as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) looks during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) and forward Jack Nunge (2) defend the shot attempt by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon
All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon (3) and Tyler Cook (5) are going to be catalysts in keeping the Hawkeyes humming on the court this season as sophomores. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    Iowa won without Cook at Northwestern. A right knee injury kept him out of that one. It can be done, as long as the commitment to defense continues. There can’t be any weak links.

    And that brings things back to Wieskamp, the 6-6 rookie on the wing. His ability to quickly grasp Iowa’s defensive concepts has been both impressive and vital to the recent success. He had two blocks and two steals against the Buckeyes.

    “He’s always been able to slide his feet. He’s always taken advantage of his length. And he’s always been a terrific rebounder,” McCaffery said of his young star from Muscatine. “The thing that you don’t know if it will translate is, ‘OK, all of a sudden now you’re guarding a fifth-year senior at the college level. Can you guard that guy?’

    “What you’re seeing is, little by little he’s figuring stuff out. Instinctively, he’s doing some things that come with experience and maturation. … We feel like we can put him on a point guard, a wing, a post guy. He’s got that kind of versatility.”

    This is just what Iowa needs from everyone in an eight- or nine-player rotation. This is just what the Hawkeyes are getting much more often than last winter.

