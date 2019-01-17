CLOSE

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder breaks down the Hawkeyes' strong third quarter in Michigan win. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Their northern visitors toyed with an upset for a half, then the Hawkeyes clamped down to put things away. Iowa leaned on the third quarter Monday night. That period was friendly once again.

A Hawkeye surge out of the break buried Michigan Thursday night as No. 18 Iowa rolled in the second half to a 75-61 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The victory keeps Iowa (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) undefeated at home this season.

Michigan (11-6, 2-4) scored the first two third-quarter points to pull within one before watching the Hawkeyes rip off a 20-5 game-clinching run. Perhaps most encouraging was the fact that Megan Gustafson had only four points during that surge.

Back-to-back treys from Makenzie Meyer and Tania Davis had the home crowd pumping. Hannah Stewart, Kathleen Doyle, Alexis Sevillian and Amanda Ollinger all contributed to the scoring as well.

"I loved our third quarter," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Shot the ball well, defended well. We held them to nine points in that quarter. But also, we were having trouble boxing out in the first half. We held them to one offensive rebound in the second half. We only had two turnovers in the second half.

"... Just so many good things that are happening with this team."  

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) smiles while being defended by Michigan guard Deja Church (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) smiles while being defended by Michigan guard Deja Church (20) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) smiles while Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) reaches in for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) smiles while Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) reaches in for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound past Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) and Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound past Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) and Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket past Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket past Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket while being defended by Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket while being defended by Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) and Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) and Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) helps up Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (left) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) helps up Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (left) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket past Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket past Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) pulls down a rebound away from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) pulls down a rebound away from Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) dishes an assist out while being defended by Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) dishes an assist out while being defended by Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) celebrates from the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) celebrates from the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to the bench while holding the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to the bench while holding the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to the bench while holding the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to the bench while holding the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket past Michigan guard Ariel Young (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket past Michigan guard Ariel Young (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) high-fives Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) high-fives Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Iowa, per usual, took control inside, getting a combined 37 points from Stewart and Gustafson. But the guard play more than sufficed, even though the outside shooting wasn’t the crispest. Doyle and Davis reached double figures. The Hawkeyes piled up 25 assists.

    Iowa didn’t want to waste Monday’s nice road win with a Thursday dud. Mission accomplished, as Bluder’s squad is now in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten.

    Here’s what we learned:

    Cleaning it up

    After five turnovers in the opening quarter, it looked as if sloppiness would outweigh the sharing. But the Hawkeyes cleaned up their act. Iowa had just four turnovers the rest of the way.

    Miscues are going to happen in this offense, but silly ones are still avoidable. The Hawkeyes, which came in averaging 14-plus turnovers per game, were sharper down the stretch than early on.

    "With us, it's all about being patient," Davis said. "Just reading the defense, taking our time in understanding and seeing what they're doing on Megan, what they're doing on ball screens. We can prepare for something for two days, and then on gameday, they come in and do something completely different. 

    "But once we get in the groove of things, once we understand and figure out what they're doing defensively, we make those adjustments."  

    Locking it down

    Inevitably, some were good looks that didn’t fall — but credit Iowa mostly for Michigan’s struggles from deep. The Wolverines were 1-for-15 from beyond the arc, missing their first 10.

    It’s not like Michigan doesn’t use the downtown weapon. The Wolverines entered shooting 40 percent from deep while averaging 12 threes. But Iowa clamped down on the outside while running away with this one.   

    "Our guards are playing screens better," Bluder said. "They're getting around them quicker, contesting shots better because they're able to be there. If you get hung up on a screen, you can't contest a shot. 

    "But if you can move your feet and get around, now you're in a position to contest a shot. So I'm happy with the way our defense was moving its feet a lot better."    

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE