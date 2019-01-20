IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa's fifth win in a row was its most dominant.

The No. 24 Hawkeyes obliterated Illinois on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, unleashing a 3-point barrage and cruising to a crowd-pleasing 95-71 victory.

Iowa made 15 of 21 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Joe Wieskamp led the way, making all six of his attempts and tying his career-high with 24 points.

Junior guard Isaiah Moss made his first five 3s before finally missing one from the left corner. He scored 21 points.

Iowa had 29 assists on its 34 field goals, sharing the joy equally.

Buy Photo Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) led 39-24 at the half. Wieskamp made all four of his shots — all 3-pointers — and had 14 points to lead the way. Iowa made 13 of 19 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws.

The lead would have been much bigger but Illinois (5-13, 1-6) was able to take the Hawkeyes out of their flow at times, forcing nine turnovers and grabbing eight offensive rebounds. Trent Frazier scored 12 points to allow the Illini to stay within striking distance.

Tyler Cook returned to Iowa's starting lineup after missing Wednesday's victory at Penn State with a sprained ankle. The junior power forward played 17 first-half minutes, drawing four fouls and scoring five points, including a devastating left-handed dunk in traffic. He also had three turnovers.

Iowa next hosts Michigan State at 6 p.m. Thursday.