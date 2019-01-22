CLOSE

Iowa recruit Patrick McCaffery has been looking forward to rejoining brother Connor and being coached by father Fran. Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. — Patrick McCaffery is a marked man this basketball season, and that’s just the way he wants it.

The Iowa City West senior is already thinking about how much it will help him when he joins his father’s Iowa Hawkeyes team this summer.

“I’m seeing more of a defense that’s more focused on me. So it makes me have to work harder for my baskets. It gives me more of a college-type look,” McCaffery said Saturday after scoring 32 points to lead his Trojans past Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60-43 at the U.S. Cellular Center. “I’m not trying to dribble too much, but just work on quick, strong moves to the rim. Because that’s all that’s going to be available at the next level.”

McCaffery, at 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, showed a complete offensive mastery against Kennedy. He has a long stride and is an expert ball-handler, so he opened play by dribbling once from the 3-point arc and quickly getting to the rim.

Alas, his first two dunk attempts were unsuccessful. He was visibly frustrated after the second miss.

He stepped into the right corner to drain a 3-pointer. Then he did the same from the left elbow. He had a dunk on a fast break and followed that with his deepest 3, from about 27 feet. Hawkeye fans will recognize that as Jordan Bohannon territory.

“I was feeling myself a little bit,” McCaffery said afterward with an easy smile that always seems to be present. “I didn’t notice how deep I was until I shot.”

The next time he drove, from the right baseline, McCaffery finished with a banked-in layup. By halftime, he had 15 points.

'He's unique:' A very good high school player getting even better

“We’re trying to get him to do more direct driving. I think he’s gotten better at that. I’m trying to add the post component," Iowa City West coach Steve Bergman said. "That may not be what he does in the future, but for this team we need that."

“He’s unique. He’s 6-8 and he’s springy, and he can play anywhere on the floor. He’s an elite between-the-3-point-line player. We’ve tried to get more and more of that, just where he’s catching the ball midcourt, and now he can go. We love that situation.”

The 3-point shooting has been the most noticeable addition to McCaffery’s game. He is shooting 47 percent from the arc for the Trojans, who have a 10-2 record. He also is a terrific passer on the perimeter, able to see over defenders and spray the ball to open shooters in either corner. McCaffery has 29 assists to go along with averaging 27.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

“I’ve always been capable of shooting. But the main part of it has been my confidence level in it,” McCaffery said. “It’s being able to stay with it, keep shooting it whether or not it’s going in, because I’m that confident knowing how much work I’ve put into it.”

A 6-8 player with shooting range and the ability to blow by defenders is obviously valuable. Pair those attributes with strong passing skills and an above-average handle, and it’s easy to see why McCaffery is the 64th ranked high school senior in America, according to Rivals.

"I think it surprises people, not only how quick I am but I’ve also been able to change pace quickly," McCaffery said.

READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook

Working on his defense, and developing an edge

In the second half against Kennedy, McCaffery proved as much. He was able to dribble past defenders from the baseline or the top of the key. In the fourth quarter, Kennedy tried a 1-3-1 trapping press that McCaffery exploited for four layups and then perhaps his most impressive shot of the night, a pull-up floater in the lane that allowed him to avoid a charging foul. With 98 seconds remaining and his team ahead by 18 points, McCaffery was pulled from the game.

McCaffery has 10 blocked shots this season as well. Defensively, he has been asked to guard every position in high school, including opposing point guards such as current Northern Iowa star A.J. Green. In college, he’ll primarily be a wing defender, and McCaffery vows he won’t be a liability on that end of the court.

“We’ve had him guard some unbelievably good one-on-one players, and it just makes them unsettled to have that length in front of them,” Bergman said of McCaffery. “He’s had trouble with some kids, but more often than not he messes that kid up.”

McCaffery has had to become more assertive this season, Bergman said. He’s the unquestioned leader of his high school team for the first time. It’s not always easy for someone so naturally friendly to have to be tough on his teammates from time to time.

Photos: Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) looks toward
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) looks toward the basket around Cedar Falls' Jackson Frericks (24) during the first half of their 4A state basketball championship game on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket
Buy Photo
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket during the 4A semifinal game against Waukee Thursday, March 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket
Buy Photo
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket during the 4A semifinal game against Waukee Thursday, March 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery celebrates after
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery celebrates after dunking the ball during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa City West won the game, 62-50, to advance to the semifinals. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery and Muscatine's
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery and Muscatine's Jose Melendez fight for possession of the ball during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa City West won the game, 62-50, to advance to the semifinals. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa City West won the game, 62-50, to advance to the semifinals. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery shoots a three-pointer
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery shoots a three-pointer during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Muscatine's Josh Hutton shoots the ball while Iowa
Buy Photo
Muscatine's Josh Hutton shoots the ball while Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery defends during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High freshman Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball
Buy Photo
West High freshman Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball iin the final seconds of the fourth quarter at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 1, 2016. Bill Adams / The Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) defends Valley's
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) defends Valley's Austin Hinkle (2) during their 4A state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Des Moines. Iowa City West would go on to win 64-50 Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball during
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery dunks the ball during the IHSAA state basketball Class 4A quarterfinal game between Muscatine and Iowa City West on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa City West won the game, 62-50, to advance to the tournament semifinals. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) tries to shoot
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) tries to shoot over Valley's Austin Hinkle (2) during their 4A state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Des Moines. Iowa City West would go on to win 64-50 Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) steals the
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) steals the ball from Valley's Austin Hinkle (2) during their 4A state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Des Moines. Iowa City West would go on to win 64-50 Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West High's (22) Patrick McCaffery blocks
Buy Photo
Iowa City West High's (22) Patrick McCaffery blocks a shot by Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s(24) Derrick Diggins during their 4A semifinal at the Iowa boys' high school basketball tournament Friday March 10, 2017, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket
Buy Photo
Patrick McCaffery of Iowa City West drives to the basket as Trey Vanderlaan of Newton defends during the 4A quarter finals Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) sits with Iowa City West's Even Brauns (34) on the bench during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) sits with Iowa City West's Even Brauns (34) on the bench during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop past Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop past Kennedy's Caleb Schlaak (23) during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) high-fives teammates during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) high-fives teammates during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) comes down off the hoop after a dunk during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) comes down off the hoop after a dunk during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) dunks during a boys' basketball game in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Liberty's Isaac Bender (14) gets defended by Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) and Iowa City West's Nicholas Pepin (14) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Liberty's Isaac Bender (14) gets defended by Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) and Iowa City West's Nicholas Pepin (14) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a layup during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a layup during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) inbounds a ball during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) inbounds a ball during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) gets defended by Liberty's Ethan O'Donnell (32) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) gets defended by Liberty's Ethan O'Donnell (32) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Liberty High School in North Liberty. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop past Iowa City High's Liam McComas (41) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) drives to the hoop past Iowa City High's Liam McComas (41) during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a free-throw during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots a free-throw during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) attempts a basket during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) passes to a teammate during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Patrick McCaffery (22) passes to a teammate during a Class 4A boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at City High School in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa City West senior Patrick McCaffery sits on the bench during warmups before an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West forward Patrick McCaffery takes the
Buy Photo
Iowa City West forward Patrick McCaffery takes the ball up court during a basketball game in the Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout at Rock Island High School on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Rock Island, Illinois. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West forward Patrick McCaffery takes the
Buy Photo
Iowa City West forward Patrick McCaffery takes the ball up court during a basketball game in the Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout at Rock Island High School on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Rock Island, Illinois. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Patrick McCaffery, All-Iowa Elite Team
Patrick McCaffery, All-Iowa Elite Team Special to the Register: PEC Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Patrick McCaffery puts up a contested shot
Buy Photo
West High's Patrick McCaffery puts up a contested shot during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Patrick McCaffery approaches the free throw
Buy Photo
West High's Patrick McCaffery approaches the free throw line during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Patrick McCaffery puts up a contested shot
Buy Photo
West High's Patrick McCaffery puts up a contested shot during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    But McCaffery also showed he’s developing a bit of an edge. With 2.5 seconds remaining in the first half, he took the ball near halfcourt and was surprised to be so tightly guarded by a Kennedy player. McCaffery dribbled once, launched a 3-pointer and drew a foul, earning three free throws with no time on the clock. That scenario meant standing on the court alone in front of the Kennedy bench.

    McCaffery missed the first attempt, then made the next two. Afterward, he turned to the Kennedy players and shouted something that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. Apparently, they had been chirping about that missed free throw, and McCaffery wanted to remind them which team had a big lead in the game.

    “You say something to me, I’m going to say something back. I’m not going to back down. If people try to punk me. I’m not going to take it,” McCaffery said, then paused and smiled.

    “I don’t know where I get it from.”

    McCaffery will be playing for his father, Fran, and alongside older brother Connor next year for the Hawkeyes. It’s a situation he’s been thinking about for years. His goal is to add 20 pounds of muscle, but he knows he’s always going to be on the lean side. He doesn’t want to get too bulky and sacrifice any speed or leaping ability.

    McCaffery has bonded with the current Hawkeye players. He can’t wait to play alongside current freshman Joe Wieskamp. He thinks they can make a great tandem on the wing. He is eager to reunite with Connor after they played two years of high school basketball together at West. He thinks he can make an immediate impact.

    “Nobody knows my game better than my dad. He has a perfect vision for me,” McCaffery said.

    “I’m pretty confident in my ability. That’s the goal (to play right away), but if the coaches see something else for me, I’ll do that. I completely trust their judgment.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE