Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a free-throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) takes the ball up court away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) takes the ball up court away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates with Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) after Garza drew a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans wave glowsticks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans wave glowsticks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dives for a loose ball against Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket past Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket past Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) makes a layup past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a basket while being defended by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) drives to the hoop past Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) drives to the hoop past Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) gets defended by Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) gets defended by Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students make their way up the stairs towards the exit during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students make their way up the stairs towards the exit during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after shaking hands with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after shaking hands with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) walks off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) walks off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) smiles while heading back towards the locker room during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) smiles while heading back towards the locker room during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) smiles while walking off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) smiles while walking off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till makes a layup during warmups during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till makes a layup during warmups during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, center left, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, center left, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Kirk Speraw, right, talks with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Riley Till (20) checks in to the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench while getting a high-five from Michael Baer (far right) with Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) heads to the bench while getting a high-five from Michael Baer (far right) with Joe Wieskamp (10) and Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Connor George (41) takes the ball up court while Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Connor George (41) takes the ball up court while Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State center Thomas Kithier (15) attempts a basket past Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg (10) takes the ball up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket past Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket past Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a basket past Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players react on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets defended by Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets defended by Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a pass out to Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) get tangled up while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) get tangled up while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) defends Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (41) defends Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looks down the baseline after getting benched during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) defends Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa blinked, and was quickly on the brink.

    The No. 21 Hawkeyes had an eight-point lead and a home crowd sensing a big upset Thursday.

    No. 5 Michigan State found an extra reserve of intensity. The Hawkeyes couldn't match it. Within minutes, the game was essentially over.

    The Spartans used a 24-2 burst to breeze past the Hawkeyes 82-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The suddenness of the change in fortunes was enough to induce whiplash.

    Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston was the catalyst. He scored 23 points, with seven assists. His trio of 3-pointers in the second half were each more punishing than the last. He was by far the best player on the court, especially when the outcome was still in play.

    Iowa saw its five-game winning streak snapped. The Hawkeyes got a gritty 20 points from sophomore center Luka Garza. They built a 50-42 lead early in the second half.

    None of it mattered once the Spartans went on the attack.

    Michigan State has now won an incredible 21 consecutive Big Ten Conference games, 12 of them on the road. They were unfazed when Iowa matched their intensity for 25 minutes. They just worked a little harder, and the Hawkeyes couldn't respond.

    No play epitomized the take-no-prisoners first half like a loose ball that was grappled for by virtually every player on the court. Michigan State’s Thomas Kithier appeared set to corral it at last when Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon, laying on his back, poked the ball away and grabbed it just long enough to signal timeout as the crowd roared its loudest in appreciation.

    When the opening 20 minutes were over, Iowa (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten Conference) led 35-31. Garza led the way with nine points, making 4-of-8 shots. He made only 1-of-10 in the Hawkeyes’ 90-68 loss in East Lansing on Dec. 3. Nicholas Baer came off the bench to add eight points, including a 3-pointer that gave his team its largest lead of the half, 35-29. Iowa also committed only three turnovers while forcing 10.

    But Michigan State (18-2, 9-0) made all 11 of its first-half free throws, outscoring Iowa by eight points in an area where the Hawkeyes usually enjoy a large advantage. For the game, the Spartans outscored Iowa 19-6 from the stripe.

    Iowa next plays at Minnesota at 4 p.m. Sunday.

    Follow the Register on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Mark Emmert can be contacted at memmert@dmreg.com or on Twitter @MarkEmmert.

