CLOSE Iowa's all-American center missed six straight shots at one point and scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-58 win vs. Purdue. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

This week’s intense Midwest winter weather has caused a wrinkle in the Iowa women’s basketball team’s schedule.

The Hawkeyes' Thursday night game at Michigan has been postponed due "to continuing inclement weather and the University of Michigan remaining closed until early Friday morning."

Buy Photo Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The game has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, though the Big Ten Network will no longer carry the game. Plans for livestream and radio coverage are still to be determined.

On Wednesday’s teleconference, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the Hawkeyes moved up their travel schedule just a bit to avoid any issues. The Hawkeyes made it to Ann Arbor before the game was officially postponed.

Iowa women's basketball: Lisa Bluder wants 'blinders on' amid Hawkeyes' recent surge

As of 11 a.m. (CT) Thursday, the Ann Arbor temperature sat at minus 4 degrees, minus 23 degrees with the wind chill. A wind chill warning was in effect until 1 p.m. (CT) Thursday.

The No. 12 Hawkeyes (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten Conference) will now have two road games in three days. Iowa will fly home Friday after the Michigan game, have a Saturday practice in Iowa City and then head to Penn State on Saturday evening. The Nittany Lions host Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.