Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, celebrates after drawing a foul while Michigan center Joe Teske (15) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, celebrates after drawing a foul while Michigan center Joe Teske (15) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Michigan guard Zavier SImpson (3) after getting a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Michigan guard Zavier SImpson (3) after getting a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) fouls Iowa forward Ryan Kriener while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) fouls Iowa forward Ryan Kriener while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) celebrates while Austin Ash, far left, while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a high-five from Michael Baer heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) celebrates while Austin Ash, far left, while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a high-five from Michael Baer heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Kaeding, far right, cheers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nate Kaeding, far right, cheers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket while Michigan forwards Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Brandon Johns Jr. look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket while Michigan forwards Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Brandon Johns Jr. look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) gestures for possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) gestures for possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Andrew Francis looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Andrew Francis looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, left, and assistant Andrew Francis call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, left, and assistant Andrew Francis call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein, far left, gestures while Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery stands along the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein, far left, gestures while Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery stands along the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan Wolverines huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Sherman Dillard, left, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Sherman Dillard, left, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — No basketball team in America had pushed around the Michigan Wolverines the way the Iowa Hawkeyes did Friday.

    Iowa owned the paint, dominated the glass and put a stranglehold on the 3-point arc.

    The result was the biggest win of the winter for the No. 25 Hawkeyes, 74-59, at a soldout Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    Luka Garza scored 19 points to lead the charge. Joe Wieskamp added 16. Ryan Kriener came off the bench to contribute 15 points and 10 rebounds.

    This was against the top-rated defense in the nation. Michigan was holding opponents to 56 points per game. Iowa became only the second to eclipse 70.

    Iowa outrebounded the Wolverines 48-36, outscored them 40-20 in the paint, limited them to 8-of-33 shooting from the 3-point line.

    It was a dominant performance from start to finish by Iowa, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

    Not that it was easy.

    No. 5 Michigan made runs at Iowa in the second half, getting the lead down to 54-49 at one point. Garza answered with two finesse moves in the post and then a 3-pointer from the right wing to push the margin back to 10. Wieskamp then gathered a pass that wasn't quite on target, muscled into the lane and stuck a tough layup while being fouled.

    The Hawkeyes pushed the lead as high as 16 points and withstood Michigan's late pressure defense to hang on.

    Iowa (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten Conference) played an inspired first half, including a 21-2 stretch that built a 14-point advantage. That was the largest deficit Michigan (20-2, 9-2) had faced all season.

    Wieskamp was a catalyst, continually driving through the nation’s top-ranked defense for layups. He had 12 first-half points.

    Kriener was the star of the first half for the Hawkeyes, however. Garza went out with two fouls with 13 minutes left in the half. Kriener made that immaterial, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds to help Iowa create a 42-29 halftime advantage. The 42 points tied for the most Michigan has allowed in a half all season.

    Iowa outrebounded Michigan 26-12 in the first half and outscored the Wolverines 22-8 in the paint. Michigan coach John Beilein played 7-foot-1 starting center Jon Teske only 85 seconds in the first half after he drew two early fouls.

    Teske scored eight second-half points, but fouled out while trying to combat Garza and Kriener inside.

    The only other time Iowa lost back-to-back games this season, it responded with an inspired home victory over Iowa State. That ranked as the Hawkeyes' most impressive win of the season.

    Until Friday. The Wolverines never knew what hit them.

    Iowa next plays at Indiana on Thursday.

    Follow the Register on Facebook and Twitter for more sports news. Mark Emmert can be contacted at memmert@dmreg.com or on Twitter @MarkEmmert.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE