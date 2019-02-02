CLOSE

Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp was sensational in a 74-59 win against the No. 5 Wolverines: 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — An active Joe Wieskamp is the best thing that can happen to the Iowa basketball team.

Coach Fran McCaffery told his freshman star as much after Wieskamp scored only three points in a Sunday loss at Minnesota.

“I said, ‘You gotta recognize when you walk on the floor, you gotta view yourself as one of the best players out there; wouldn't trade you for anybody,’” McCaffery said. “’So go out there and attack. Be aggressive. Shoot 3s. Drive it. Dunk it. Rebound it. Kick it.

“’You make a mistake, run back, guard your man. I'm not going to yank ya. I'm going to let you play through it. I'm going to tell you to shoot it again and develop confidence. But develop that swag that you need to be one of the premier players in this league and ultimately in the country.’ That's what he is.”

That’s certainly what Wieskamp was Friday in the No. 25 Hawkeyes’ 74-59 upset victory over No. 5 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He was the best player on the court long before portions of the soldout crowd came storming onto it.

It didn’t start out so well for Wieskamp. His initial drive to the basket, less than three minutes into the game, resulted in a missed layup, offensive rebound, and another shot that rolled off the rim. A minute later, he was called for a foul while defending away from the ball. That sent him to the bench, where Hawkeye assistant coaches seemed to take turns walking over to offer words of encouragement.

“They told me to keep being aggressive. I should have made that layup. Didn’t get me off to a great start,” Wieskamp said.

He returned to the court midway through the first half, his team trailing 17-14. Soon, Wieskamp stole a Zavier Simpson pass and sped downcourt for a fast-break basket. Then he got the ball in the left corner, his favorite spot for launching 3-pointers. Instead, he drove past onrushing Wolverine defender Ignas Brazdeikis for another layup. Next was a dunk in traffic.

Wieskamp was feeling it. Michigan sure felt it, too. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals. He played 33 minutes, the most of any Hawkeye.

Wieskamp made all six of his 3-pointers in a Jan. 20 victory over Illinois. Then came two losses in which he totaled eight points as opposing coaches adjusted how they were defending him.

“It was very frustrating for me the whole week leading up to this game,” Wieskamp confessed.

He re-adjusted.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) celebrates with Iowa guard Austin Ash, left, and Tyler Cook, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans rush the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans rush the court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, celebrates after drawing a foul while Michigan center Joe Teske (15) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, celebrates after drawing a foul while Michigan center Joe Teske (15) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, shoots while being defended by Michigan center Jon Teskeduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Michigan guard Zavier SImpson (3) after getting a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Michigan guard Zavier SImpson (3) after getting a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup past Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Riley Till celebrates with teammates Isaiah Moss, far left, Nicholas Baer, and Austin Ash, far right,on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) fouls Iowa forward Ryan Kriener while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) fouls Iowa forward Ryan Kriener while going for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) defends Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket while Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) celebrates while Austin Ash, far left, while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a high-five from Michael Baer heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) celebrates while Austin Ash, far left, while Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) gets a high-five from Michael Baer heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Kaeding, far right, cheers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nate Kaeding, far right, cheers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket while Michigan forwards Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Brandon Johns Jr. look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) makes a basket while Michigan forwards Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Brandon Johns Jr. look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) gestures for possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) gestures for possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) makes a layup while Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Riley Till (raising hand) celebrates with teammates (from left) Connor McCaffery, Austin Ash, Jack Nunge and Michael Baer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Andrew Francis looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Andrew Francis looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) grabs a rebound next to Connor McCaffery, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) grabs a rebound away from Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, left, and assistant Andrew Francis call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, left, and assistant Andrew Francis call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein, far left, gestures while Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery stands along the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Beilein, far left, gestures while Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery stands along the baseline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Austin Ash celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Austin Ash celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan Wolverines huddle up in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) gets fouled by Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Sherman Dillard, left, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out while assistant Sherman Dillard, left, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery talks with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) celebrates with "Hawkeye Elvis" during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) passes while Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) passes while Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Colin Castleton (11) misses a 3-point basket at the buzzer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Michigan forward Colin Castleton (11) misses a 3-point basket at the buzzer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fans celebrate while Hawkeyes basketball players (from bottom left diagonally) Cordell Pemsl, Michael Baer, Jack Nunge, Maishe Dailey and Tyler Cook make their way off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa fans celebrate while Hawkeyes basketball players (from bottom left diagonally) Cordell Pemsl, Michael Baer, Jack Nunge, Maishe Dailey and Tyler Cook make their way off the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) makes his way off the court while fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan's Wolverines, 74-59. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “I think people are starting to recognize me as a shooter. As you could tell, people were flying at me and that’s why I was able to shot-fake and get to the rim,” Wieskamp said. “And I think now people are going to realize I’m a complete player.”

    How complete? Wieskamp’s biggest play might have occurred on the defensive end with 4:52 remaining. Michigan had scored five quick points to trim the deficit to 67-56. Their full-court pressure was bothering the Hawkeyes, who suddenly had trouble merely inbounding the basketball. Iowa was whistled for a five-second violation. Things were getting a little tense in Carver-Hawkeye.

    That’s when Wieskamp backpedaled, leaped and picked off an inbound pass by Michigan’s Jordan Poole. It looked like a play former Hawkeye cornerback Josh Jackson would have made. It was 2 ½ minutes before Michigan scored again.

    Game over. Wieskamp mini-slump over.

    “I think for us to be a good team,” he said afterward, “I need to score the ball.”

    That’s essentially what McCaffery was telling him. Wieskamp listened.

    Kriener 3-ball gets him rolling ... again

    The best sign that Ryan Kriener is about to go off is if he makes an early 3-pointer. Iowa’s junior backup center has done that in seven games this season. He averages 11.7 points in those games, more than double his normal output.

    Kriener entered Friday’s game with 13:22 left in the first half after starter Luka Garza was called for a second foul. The score was tied 9-9 in what was shaping up to be a classic Big Ten slog. These were vital minutes for a Hawkeye team that couldn’t afford to fall behind while Garza sat out until halftime, which is McCaffery’s preference for players with a pair of first-half fouls.

    CLOSE

    Backup Iowa center Ryan Kriener had 15 points, 10 rebounds in the Hawkeyes' 74-59 win against Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Instead, the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten Conference) took command. Kriener nailed a 3-pointer from the right elbow that tied the score 17-17. Iowa never again trailed.

    “If you see that first shot go in, just a skyrocket of confidence,” Kriener explained.

    He finished with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Garza said Kriener’s impassioned play made sitting and watching the game more bearable for him. McCaffery said it allowed him to resist the thought of sending Garza back into the game in the first half. Garza scored 15 of his 19 points after intermission.

    Kriener had scored only six points in Iowa’s previous three games. On Friday, his initial 3-pointer opened up driving lanes for him, much as it did in a Jan. 16 win at Penn State.

    “After I hit that first one, (Michigan) coach (John) Beilein was yelling ‘Shooter!’ every time I caught the ball. So they were running out, I was able to drive a lot more,” Kriener said.

    “I got myself in trouble (against) Michigan State and Illinois trying to spin through the defense. I need to be more controlled on my drives.”

    'Great' is in the eye of the beholder

    Iowa rose five spots in the all-important NET rankings after Friday’s win, to 22. That would be the equivalent of a 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is still six weeks away.

    Beilein, as he is prone to do, was heaping postgame praise on the Hawkeye team that had just sent his squad to only its second defeat of the season. He even used the word “great.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team's 74-59 win against No. 5 Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    McCaffery was asked if he would also employ that adjective. He didn’t directly answer that question.

    “John's a class guy,” McCaffery said of his coaching counterpart. “I remember when they beat us in the conference tournament (last March), he said to me … ‘You're going to have a lot of fun next year with this young team you have,’ which was a really classy thing to say.

    “And I appreciated that. And I think we've known each other for a long time. I don't think he said it to make me feel good; I think he really believed it. So the fact that he said what he said tonight, I think is indicative of what he thinks about our team.”

    It’s certainly indicative of how Iowa played Friday. But the “great” debate will have to wait until the conclusion of the season. Iowa has an 8 p.m. Thursday game at Indiana up next.

    READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE