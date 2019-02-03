The Iowa women’s basketball team didn’t let one poor performance turn into two Sunday.

Barely 48 hours after falling at Michigan, the No. 12 Hawkeyes bounced back with an emphatic 81-61 win Sunday over Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Iowa (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten Conference) didn’t let the quick turnaround play a part against one of the conference’s bottom feeders. The Hawkeyes took control before the half, yielding just seven second-quarter points in building a 48-33 intermission lead.

Only briefly did Iowa’s second-half cushion dip below double digits.

Buy Photo Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks the baseline while associates Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Megan Gustafson led the way with 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting. The Hawkeyes also got a nice outing from Makenzie Meyer, who finished with 18 points while hitting three treys. It was her highest scoring output since scoring 20 against West Virginia on Nov. 23.

Iowa struggled on the boards at Michigan, but things got corrected Sunday. The Hawkeyes ended with a 49-33 edge on the glass. Iowa also held Penn State (10-11, 3-7) to 3-for-18 from deep.

This win won’t stick out on the resume, but the Hawkeyes couldn’t afford another letdown against a team it should have beat. Now, Iowa can regroup and get back to a normal schedule.

Another big challenge comes Thursday, when No. 22 Michigan State comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.