BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Getting the ball into Jordan Bohannon's hands was the difficult part Thursday.

Releasing the ball was the easy part for Iowa's junior point guard, who calmly stuck 11 nails in Indiana's coffin to propel the No. 20 Hawkeyes to a 77-72 win.

Everyone in Assembly Hall knew Bohannon was the man to watch late, especially the Hoosiers, who manhandled him in a vain attempt to force another Hawkeye to shoot key free throws.

Bohannon prevailed. So did Iowa (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten Conference).

Bohannon made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch, after nailing a pair of 3-pointers.

He had Iowa's final 11 points, 25 for the game.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana made charges at Iowa throughout the second half trying to cut into a 10-point halftime deficit. Iowa forward Tyler Cook or Bohannon had the answer each time. Cook finished with 21 points.

The Hoosiers got within six points on a pair of occasions early in the half. Once, Cook responded with a strong low-post move and laid the ball off the glass for two points.

The next time, Bohannon seemed to surprise Indiana guard Rob Phinisee by spinning for a layup while drawing a foul. He converted the three-point play.

Undeterred, the Hoosiers got the lead down to 64-61 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left as Iowa had a single possession that lasted nearly a minute and included four missed shots.

Cook buried a turnaround jumper to put the Hawkeyes ahead 66-61.

Indiana's Juwan Morgan responded with a one-handed putback of a missed 3-pointer.

Bohannon calmly sank a corner 3 to move the Hawkeyes back up 69-63. Then he stepped out for a 25-footer from straightaway and the Iowa lead was 72-65.

Soon, it was a 73-70 Iowa lead with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp rises up for one of his four first-half 3-pointers Thursday, this one over Indiana's Justin Smith. (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

For the second consecutive game, the Hawkeyes played most of the first half without starting center Luka Garza. He picked up two fouls and sat for the final 10 minutes, 32 seconds. He ended up fouling out with only four points.

Iowa managed to extend the lead, thanks to strong play from Tyler Cook. The Hawkeyes led 46-36 at halftime, with Cook leading the way with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. Freshman forward Joe Wieskamp added 12 points, making all four of his 3-point attempts.

Indiana (13-10, 4-8) used a 9-0 run late in the half to cut Iowa’s biggest lead to 31-29. Cook had the answer, with five quick points. Then Bohannon nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to restore the double-digit edge.

It was a precursor of things to come.

Bohannon and Cook are the Hawkeyes' junior leaders. They were not going to let their team lose on this night. Iowa is now 3-3 in road games and a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

Iowa next hosts Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.